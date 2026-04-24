The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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Paris Golec's avatar
Paris Golec
34m

This is truly amazing 🙌🏼

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1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
Cherre Dyer's avatar
Cherre Dyer
7mEdited

This so very encouraging ❣️🍒

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