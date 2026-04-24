Several vaccine-injured like Robert are already back from Kevin McCairn, PhD’s Japan hospital after getting his novel two-tiered, invasive treatment plan. Results are outstanding, nothing short of miraculous.

Before and After Pictures

Hot off the press, here are details on 7 proposed clinical trials for vaccine injury. They are still in draft stage, first needing Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval), submission of which requires a fee (hence, the Fundraiser, seen below).

The IRB

Every medical school has its own IRB, usually comprised of doctors, nurses, and even volunteers from the general public. I’ve been on two different IRBs, so I know. One had about 15 members; the other had about 20.

Once IRB approval occurs, the next step is to verify and double check your faculty, staff, and resources will properly maintain scientific method and data analysis that lead to credible findings worthy of peer review and publication in a major medical journal that publishes to PubMed. Then start recruiting patients.

Fundraiser

This fundraiser is requesting your non-taxable donation for their pioneering initiative for:

The fundraiser hosting company is Liberty, and the website is Give Butter.

These trials target ongoing symptoms after COVID-19 mRNA vaccination or long-COVID, often referred to as “vaccine injury” or “spikeopathy” in this context.

Fundraiser Status

Amount Raised: $16,210

Goal: $24,500

Progress: 66% funded

Number of Supporters: 75

Purpose

100% of donations go toward IRB (Institutional Review Board) approval fees for the initial 7 draft clinical trials.

Once IRB approval is secured, the team plans to apply for larger grants to fully fund and run the trials.

The Trial

1. Japan A Trial

This trial partners with a team in Japan. It tests a Japanese protocol that combines plasma adsorption therapy (a special blood-filtering process called DFPP) with intravenous cultured supernatant from primary tooth pulp stem cells (called SGF).



The goal is to reduce harmful circulating proteins (like amyloid-like ones), lower inflammation, and ease symptoms in people with adverse reactions after mRNA vaccination. It also includes a lab-based neuroscience arm for deeper study.

2. Japan B trial

This is a U.S.-friendly variation of Japan A. It combines specialized plasma exchange (blood cleaning) with intravenous umbilical cord stem cells.



It aims to lower amyloid-like proteins and inflammation while improving symptoms in vaccine-injured patients. The components are chosen because they are already FDA-approved or easier to use in the United States. It is meant to be similar to Japan A but adapted for easier approval here.

3. Physiologic Optimization trial

This multi-site pragmatic trial tests basic body optimization plus different add-on therapies in long-COVID and vaccine-injured patients.

It uses blood tests, genetic/immune profiling, body heat imaging, and lipid scans to guide treatment.



Four Treatment Arms:

Arm A : Core optimization (vitamin D, thyroid/hormones, etc.) + “spike detox” (nattokinase, bromelain, curcumin) + ivermectin if suitable.

Arm B : Core optimization + PicoIV therapy (given 1–2 times per week).

Arm C : Core optimization + plasmalogen therapy guided by ProdromeScan testing.

Arm D: Core optimization + both PicoIV and plasmalogen therapy combined.

4. Multimodal Trial

This is a prospective, open-label (not blinded) study with three arms.

Patients are assigned based on doctor and patient preference (not random). It follows people for up to 6 months to track symptoms and outcomes.



Three arms (about 80–150 total participants):

Arm A : Investigational drugs + nutritional/botanical supplements.

Arm B : Non-mainstream bioactive or physiologic compounds.

Arm C: Arm B plus emotional/spiritual support.

It includes both vaccinated people with persistent symptoms and unvaccinated people with significant COVID infection effects.

5. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Trial

This trial tests systemic (whole-body) platelet-rich plasma given by IV to help manage vaccine injuries.



Process: Check platelet count → draw 90–180 cc of blood → spin it in a centrifuge using TruDose software to concentrate platelets → give the purified PRP back slowly via IV.

Patients take vitamin C and zinc for 5 days beforehand. Treatments occur at baseline, 2 months, and 4 months, with testing at several points up to 7 months later.

It looks at subgroups are based on cytokines, spike protein levels, antibody levels, and gut bacteria. Target: 60 participants.

6. Vedicinals and the McCullough Protocol trial

This multisite, randomized, active-controlled Phase II/III trial compares two approaches head-to-head in people with long-COVID or vaccine injury.



It pits “Vidicinals-9” (a liquid nutraceutical formula made of nine plant-based compounds:

Baicalin Quercetin Luteolin Rutin Hesperidin Curcumin Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG from green tea) Piperine Glycyrrhizin (from licorice) against the McCullough Base Spike Detoxification Protocol (nattokinase + bromelain + curcumin).

Vidicinals-9 is designed as a synergistic blend with antiviral, anti-inflammatory, immune-modulating, and antioxidant effects; some components may help bind or clear spike protein, act as senolytics (clearing damaged cells), or block certain viral pathways.

The study measures symptom relief, biomarker changes (e.g., inflammation or spike-related markers), and safety. Because a true placebo is hard to use, it uses an active-control design with objective tests to reduce bias. Patients are grouped by their condition (long-COVID vs. vaccine injury).

7. McCullough Protocol vs Placebo

This evaluates the McCullough Base Spike Detoxification (BSD) Protocol — a simple oral triple regimen of nattokinase, bromelain, and curcumin.



The four claimed mechanisms are: breaking down spike protein, reducing inflammation caused by spike, dissolving tiny blood clots, and providing mild blood-thinning effects. It follows a published clinical approach for symptoms after COVID infection or vaccination.

NOTE: These remain early/draft proposals. The fundraiser raises money specifically for IRB (ethics board) approval fees so the trials can potentially launch. None are currently running or approved. They represent alternative/experimental ideas in the vaccine-injury community and are not mainstream or FDA-approved treatments for this purpose.

We will Host Robert and Journalist Mindy Kitei on Monday

Science reporter who's covered ME and HIV since 1994. Author of "Shots in the Dark: An Investigation Into Covid Vaccines, Long Covid and ME/CFS." Her book, Shots in the Dark, will be discussed before we introduce Robert.

This is a book about a group of patients who wanted to be protected against Covid-19. Unfortunately, they’ve experienced serious medical problems since vaccination. Their numbers are estimated to be in the millions; many aren’t recovering. This is also a book about the estimated 400 million people worldwide living with long Covid, many of whom aren’t recovering either. Neither of these groups is getting adequate help from health-care professionals or the government. Some patients contend that had the government taken ME/CFS (aka myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome) seriously for the past 40 years, physicians would better understand how to treat not only the 65 million with ME/CFS but those with Covid-vaccine injuries and long Covid as well. But instead of confronting these diseases, some scientists continue to peddle cognitive therapy as effective, dismiss Covid-vaccine injuries as “rare” and designate long Covid and ME/CFS as “post-infectious,” echoing conventional wisdom that’s based on guesswork, not facts. Science reporter Mindy Kitei uncovers compelling research that vaccine injuries are common and that there may be nothing post-infectious about long Covid or ME/CFS. And that would mean that these patients are still battling active infections. Many symptoms of the three maladies are remarkably similar: the brain fog, the pain, the neuropathy, the mast cell activation syndrome, the post-exertional collapse and the autonomic dysfunction (including POTS). While the three diseases have different triggers—and likely different cures—they may still respond to some of the same treatments, many of which are detailed in Shots in the Dark. And, finally, Shots in the Dark tracks the scientists doing critical research into these diseases, including those testing promising antiviral combinations; the patients who’ve discovered effective treatments; and those still searching, determined to regain their health.

Join us on Monday!

X SPACE: McCairn-Edogawa Japan Post-Vaccine Study: Robert Benson & Mindy Kitei

Robert is a husband, father, and formerly active gentleman who became severely vaccine-injured after his Pfizer COVID-19 shots (and booster) in 2021. For nearly 4 years, he was largely bedridden and housebound, suffering from:

Debilitating brain fog

Extreme fatigue

Vertigo

Severe depression and lack of motivation

Cognitive impairment (difficulty with simple tasks like math, bills, or answering messages)

Overall feeling of being “poisoned” and losing his life

He described lying in bed most days while his wife handled everything around him. At one point, he had nearly 1,000 unanswered voicemails.

In early 2026, Robert traveled to Edogawa Hospital in Japan and received the Edogawa-McCairn Protocol (DFPP plasma adsorption + intravenous Stem Cell Growth Factors) as Patient #12.

His transformation has been remarkable.



After treatment, Robert reports:

Waking up early with energy

Jogging daily (1.5+ miles)

Clearing brain fog

Restored mental clarity and motivation

Shopping, handling responsibilities, and planning for the future again

Feeling like he “got his brain and his life back”.

Robert’s story is one of the most inspiring early testimonials from the McCairn/Edogawa protocol and gives hope to many in the vaccine-injured community.

Join us on Monday at 12:00 NOON for this special Space!

Thank You!

Let Us Pray

Holy Lord,

Thank You for this day and for all the love we receive from You!

We pray for Robert and all the vaccine-injured, as well as the doctors who are stepping in to help them. Magnify the resources, bring Your people together, and allow many more to have excellent outcomes!

Protect those who fight to protect our vulnerable and injured!

Keep us safe in Your arms, sheltered from opposing forces. And should the need to fight back fall upon us, let us take up our spiritual swords and keep them sharpened by Your Word!

Only You are HOLY! Only You are WORTHY! FOREVER EVER!

We ask all this in the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

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