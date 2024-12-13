New Jersey "Drones" have a Military Escort
Everyone has been speculating about the New Jersey “drones”. No government entity or politician has offered an explanation. In fact, they act as stupid as ever.
Only Trump has stepped up, just today, to demand that the government tells us what they are, or SHOOTS THEM DOWN!
Here are several videos from drones over New Jersey.
From Yesterday:
From Monday
And just as I was typing this, a huge thread was started on this very matter:
What do you think?
A government exercise in preparation for something bigger?
Russia? China?
What could be bigger? A pretend UFO attack that drops real bombs?
One point in the Oregon pilots story that really stood out to me was the fact that he and a commercial pilot flying who was also flying in that area at the same time- both pilots saw the “UAPS/ Drones” and with their peculiar lights “flying” extremely quickly and moving in strange directions very quickly. Both pilots conversations with Air Traffic Control confirmed they were seeing these “objects” yet, nothing was showing up on anyone’s radar. Project Blue Beam??
This is the black-pill part of me speaking but I’ve been saying that Trump won too easily and the Cabal isn’t just going to crawl away to lick its wounds. This is surely our military and if I were to bet on it I would say it’s going to be how they prevent Inauguration Day and/or impose Marshal Law.