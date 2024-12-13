Everyone has been speculating about the New Jersey “drones”. No government entity or politician has offered an explanation. In fact, they act as stupid as ever.

Only Trump has stepped up, just today, to demand that the government tells us what they are, or SHOOTS THEM DOWN!

Source: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1867072105696604585?s=46

Source: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1867619735543984201?s=46

Here are several videos from drones over New Jersey.

From Yesterday:

From Monday

And just as I was typing this, a huge thread was started on this very matter:

Source: https://x.com/in2thinair/status/1867621590596563139?s=46

The Thread

What do you think?

A government exercise in preparation for something bigger?

Russia? China?

What could be bigger? A pretend UFO attack that drops real bombs?

