Jesse M. Hackell, MD, FAAP; Kyle Brothers, MD, PhD, FAAP; Sara Bode, MD, FAAP; Lisa M. Costello, MD, MPH, FAAP; Lisa M. Kafer, MD, FAAP; Sean T. O’Leary, MD, MPH, FAAP; Committee on Practice and Ambulatory Medicine; Committee on Infectious Diseases; Committee on State Government Affairs; Council on School Health. Pediatrics e2025072714.https://doi.org/10.1542/peds.2025-072714

Routine childhood immunizations against infectious diseases are an integral part of our public health infrastructure. They provide direct protection to the immunized individual and indirect protection to children and adults unable to be immunized by reducing spread of vaccine-preventable diseases in the community. All 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico have regulations requiring proof of immunization as a condition for child care and school attendance as a public health strategy to protect children in these settings and to secondarily serve as a mechanism to promote timely immunization of children by their caregivers. Although all states and the District of Columbia have mechanisms to exempt school attendees from specific immunizations for medical reasons, the majority also have a heterogeneous collection of regulations and laws that allow nonmedical reasons for exemption. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) supports certification of immunization to attend child care and school as a sound means of providing a safe environment for attendees and employees of these settings. The AAP also supports medically indicated exemptions to specific immunizations as determined for each individual child. The AAP advocates for the elimination of nonmedical exemptions from immunizations as contrary to optimal individual and public health.

Background

Principles of Childhood Immunization and Community Protection

Childhood immunization is one of the greatest accomplishments of modern medicine. In the United States, for children born from 1994–2003, data analysis and modeling suggest that routine childhood immunization will have prevented approximately 500 million cases of illness, 32 million hospitalizations, and 1.1 million deaths, eventually saving $540 billion in direct costs and $2.7 trillion in societal costs.1

Certain infants, children, and adolescents cannot safely receive certain vaccines because of age or specific health conditions, and some vaccinated individuals may not develop immunity despite appropriate immunization. These individuals benefit from the effectiveness of immunizations through high rates of vaccination in their community. When nearly all individuals for whom a vaccine is not contraindicated have been appropriately immunized, the risk of illness or spread of a contagious vaccine-preventable infectious agent to those who do not have the direct benefit of immunization is minimized. Although there is variation in levels of immunization required to generate community-wide protection specific to each disease and vaccine, the Healthy People 2030 goals seek to immunize at least 90% of the eligible population.2 Certain highly contagious diseases, such as pertussis and measles, require a population immunization rate of ≥95% to prevent sustained community transmission.

Immunizations as a Condition for School Attendance

Each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico have established conditions, including receipt of immunizations, which must be met by attendees of child care centers and public schools, and nearly all have laws covering private schools as well.3Some states allow local discretion, although the majority set these conditions at the state level. These policies are designed to protect children attending child care and school from vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs) by creating a learning environment with a very high rate of immunization. In addition, vocational schools, colleges, and universities also have made immunization a condition of attendance and participation in activities. In addition to primary disease prevention and preventing in-school spread to susceptible children of VPDs, these policies may also serve to prevent spread of disease to school staff members as well as transmission of disease from the school to susceptible individuals at home, including immunocompromised individuals and infants too young to have been immunized. Implementation of these conditions also serves as a public health benefit by providing a strong incentive for parents and families to immunize their children according to the schedule recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). Public health data show setting and enforcing these conditions for child care and/or school entry result in increased community immunization rates4 and decreased incidence of VPDs.5,6Pediatricians partnering with school nurses and administration to ensure equitable and timely access to vaccination for students prior to school entry plays an important role in keeping children healthy and in promoting daily school attendance.7

Medical Exemptions From Immunization

Although there are fairly consistent standards for immunizations across the United States, every state, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico have allowances permitting school attendance without certain vaccines for medically indicated reasons. Examples of such include allergy to a vaccine component, previous significant adverse reaction to a vaccine or its components, or other underlying health condition such as immunosuppression in an organ transplant recipient.8 Almost half of states have laws that distinguish between temporary and permanent medical contraindications,3 with nearly another half of these states requiring annual or more frequent health care provider recertification for the medical exemptions. Because only a very small proportion of children have medical conditions prohibiting specific immunizations,9 medically indicated exemptions, when granted appropriately, typically do not have a significant impact on overall community vaccination coverage.

Nonmedical Exemptions From Immunization

As of this writing, 5 states (CA, CT, ME, NY, and WV) have laws that accept only medical exemptions from immunizations. Mississippi had a similar law, but in April 2023, a federal court required the state health department to include provisions for a religious exemption, to avoid having the entire school vaccination law struck down.10,11 Forty-five states allow religious beliefs to be used as a basis for an exemption, and 15 states allow “personal beliefs,” “philosophical,” or “conscientious objection” exemptions. Although nearly ubiquitous, nonmedical exemption regulations are quite heterogeneous from state to state in terms of how they are granted, used, and maintained.3 Some states explicitly exclude “philosophical” and “personal belief” exemptions and define these as not falling under the scope of religious exemptions. More than half of the states can exclude unimmunized students during outbreaks, epidemics, or emergencies, and more than one-quarter of the states require parents to provide an affidavit confirming either a religious or another nonmedical justification in applying for a nonmedical school immunization exemption. A number of states, such as Michigan,1 have laws requiring parent/guardian education by health departments or health care providers about the benefits of vaccines and the risks and consequences of not receiving recommended childhood immunizations. These requirements have resulted in a decline in the total number of exemptions requested and approved.1

Exemptions Based on Religious Beliefs

Among the major world religious traditions, none include scriptural or doctrinal guidelines that preclude adherents from being vaccinated.12 In fact, the leaders of some religious groups have highlighted that vaccination can be one important way to protect oneself and one’s neighbors and have thus suggested that there is a moral or religious obligation to seek vaccination.13Importantly, however, religious belief is one area where we see the richness of human diversity being expressed. Perspectives on vaccines might be drawn from religious traditions that developed independently of the major world religions as well as from the diverse denominational perspectives that exist within major religions.14 Just as with other types of doctrines, those related to vaccines might even be developed by small communities or individuals in ways that are completely independent from antecedent scriptural or doctrinal traditions but are, nonetheless, thought of as “religious” commitments by those who hold them.15,16

In the face of such complexity, it can be extraordinarily difficult to interpret what is meant when a perspective on vaccination is asserted to have a religious dimension. State legislatures are rightly reticent to enact public policies that are perceived to interfere with the exercise of religion. However, in practice, nonmedical exceptions based on religious belief can substantially limit the public health value of vaccine requirements for school attendance. There is no practicable way for schools or other involved community partners to distinguish fairly among religious or other nonmedical claims. State-level policies that differentiate among these types of claims serve only to introduce opportunities for uneven application, which in turn leads inevitably to disparities in immunization coverage and schools that are less safe.

Public Health Effects of Immunization Exemptions

Exemption Rates and VPD Incidence

Legislation establishing immunization standards as a condition for school entry increases immunization rates and dramatically decreases the incidence of VPDs.17 Examples of these include immunization against measles and chickenpox. Likewise, higher rates of immunization exemptions in communities correlate with higher rates of vaccine-preventable illnesses and disease outbreaks, such as pertussis and measles.18–21

Although overall rates of many immunizations have increased or remained steady over the past 10 years, recent studies show that unvaccinated children are often geographically clustered within communities20 with higher rates of immunization exemption. This clustering reflects the fact that families with similar sociocultural beliefs often live near each other or attend the same schools, which results in population clusters within larger communities with significantly lower immunization rates that are insufficient to prevent spread of disease within those communities. This phenomenon results in a greater likelihood of disease outbreaks when a vaccine-preventable illness is introduced into these communities. Outbreaks that start in communities with low vaccination coverage have the potential to spread beyond those communities into other communities with low vaccination coverage or into the broader population, particularly for diseases like measles, varicella, and pertussis.

Exemption Rates and State Legal Requirements

States with less stringent restrictions on nonmedical exemptions and those that grant permanent medical exemptions have significantly higher vaccine exemption rates than those states with more rigorous rules or those that only grant exemptions that require regular review.21

States that permit nonmedical exemptions have had steady increases in the number of exemptions over time, with the national rate of exemption gradually increasing as well, reaching 3% in the 2022–23 school year.3,9Religious exemptions have increased for states that do not offer other types of nonmedical exemptions but have, through regulatory language, broadly defined religion for the purposes of obtaining vaccine exemption. The ease of requirements to obtain nonmedical exemptions can have a significant impact on the rate of exemptions and immunizations.22 It should also be noted that nonmedical exemptions erode the safety of school environments, and heterogeneous implementation of these policies across states and locales creates a confusing legal environment for children, parents, and pediatricians.23

Justification for Immunization Requirements

Legal Justification for the AAP Policy Statement

The legal dynamics surrounding immunization conditions for school attendance and exemptions from those conditions are extraordinarily complex and evolving quickly as a result of both new state legislative initiatives and challenges to them.24 A comprehensive consideration of the legal issues and case law relevant to this topic are beyond the scope of this policy statement, but it is important to highlight a few key legal issues that underpin the AAP policy. There are numerous court rulings that place school safety above the interests of individual parents where immunizations are concerned. In Jacobson v Massachusetts(1905),25 the court found legislative vaccine mandates to be constitutional as a means of protecting public health and public safety. In Zucht v King in 1922, the Supreme Court upheld a local ordinance requiring vaccination as a condition for school attendance.26 In the 1944 case Prince v Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the court ruled that the constitutional rights of religion or parenthood were not beyond limitation and that states had the authority to protect the welfare of children and the community. Although the specific case was with regard to child labor laws, the court extended its language to encompass both religious and personal activities such that, “The right to practice religion freely does not include liberty to expose the community or the child to communicable disease or the latter to ill health or death.”27 Since these rulings, there have been numerous challenges to state and local immunization rules (eg, Workman v Mingo County Schools, Phillips v City of New York, Love et al v Department of Education et al). These challenges to state school vaccination laws are rarely successful, but new challenges continue to be filed in many areas and remain a threat to maintaining high vaccination coverage in the United States.

Ethical Justification for the AAP Policy Statement

There are a wide array of ethical considerations relevant to policy on exemptions to immunization conditions for school attendance. These include ethical topics typically associated with medical ethics, such as personal autonomy and parental authority, as well as concepts associated with public health ethics, like communal responsibility and equity.28 Although a comprehensive discussion of these issues is beyond the scope of this policy statement, it is important to highlight some ethical arguments that ground the AAP policy on nonmedical exemptions.

One important consideration is parental authority, which recognizes the rights of parents to make decisions for their children, including health decisions.29 An important feature of parental authority is that it is constrained in a variety of ways. For example, parental authority implies not only a right for parents to make decisions for their child but also a responsibility for parents to advance their children’s interests and to make decisions that do not harm them.30Balancing parental authority with factors like the state’s interest in protecting school communities is, of course, a matter of intense public interest. Ideally, the state’s interest in protecting school communities should be exercised in a way that protects the family’s other interests as much as possible and that constrains parental authority as little as possible.31 Immunization conditions for school attendance offer a reasonable strategy for striking this balance. Unlike an outright vaccine mandate, this policy permits parents some leeway in exercising their authority over health decisions for their children. An obvious drawback of such a policy is that the children in these families are not able to benefit from group educational contexts. This drawback not only carries consequences for the children, since the benefits of in-person school attendance are well established,7 but also for parents who often depend on schools for free and reduced lunch and for supervision of their children during the workday. In addition, the ability of families to adapt financially and logistically to not being able to send their child to school varies widely based on their available resources. The AAP acknowledges the challenges that such a policy can create for some families.

Even recognizing these difficult trade-offs, making certification of vaccination a condition for in-person school attendance remains the only way to maintain a safe school environment and protect parental authority. Although nonmedical exemptions might seem like reasonable accommodation to lessen the challenges that some families face, the fact is that exemptions are a deeply problematic tool for addressing these challenges. They inevitably lead to school environments becoming less safe, especially for children unable to be protected by vaccination, and they cannot be applied in a way that ensures that these trade-offs are managed in an equitable way. Although there are certainly families who would value having the option to decline vaccines and also send their children to school, nonmedical exemptions threaten the safety of the entire school community and shift the burden of protecting their children to the parents of children who are medically fragile, immunocompromised, or unable to receive immunizations for medical reasons. These parents depend on the state to ensure that school environments are as safe as possible for their children. Fundamentally, policies that make immunization a uniform condition of school attendance and permit only medical exemptions are an equitable choice and strike the optimal balance between parental authority and public safety for all children.

Conclusions

Making immunizations a condition for child care and school attendance is an effective means of protecting people from VPDs, both directly by vaccination and indirectly via community-wide protection. Making sure children are vaccinated at the start of the school year can also have a beneficial effect on the timeliness of immunization. Because medically recognized contraindications for specific individuals from specific vaccines exist, there continues to be a place for legitimate medical exemptions to immunization. However, exempting children for nonmedical reasons from immunizations is problematic for medical, public health, and ethical reasons and creates unnecessary risk to both individuals and communities.

Recommendations