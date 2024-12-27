Censorship Abounds on Twitter/X. | Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash

The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1872464643266089067?s=46

The Thread

Another Tweet

There were hundreds and hundreds of similar comments, and this morning Elon posted this:

Source: https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1872497302369382670?s=46

The Thread

This group of “Fact Checkers” ⬆️ has just been given much more influence.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

If we all leave Twitter, we won't have a voice and we won't get news. If we stay, our voice is minimized.

Despite my Following, my outreach is quite tiny if you look at the Likes, retweets, and views. Most of my posts have under 10 Likes. I just live with it and keep posting.

The above video on #WNC:

The Video

So I keep fighting back.

LET US PRAY

🙏

Holy Lord of Lords,

Help us to keep in touch with our spirituality, to keep our eyes on You.

Let us not put our faith in social media, numbers, or scores, but rather let us focus on the spiritual battle and our offensive weapon, Your Word.

May we keep seeking to be guided by the Holy Spirit. May we not be distracted.

At the same time, show us the balance of being a voice that cries out in the darkness, and a light that shines on it.

Only You are The Way, The Truth, and The Light. Let that resonate in our souls and comfort us in all our times of need.

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen.

🙏

