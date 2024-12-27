New Social Credit Score on Twitter/X: Algorithm Diminishes Your Reach for Offending the Wrong Crowd
Counterbalances it with Liking, Reposting, or Forwarding. Censors Content Before People Comment.
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1872464643266089067?s=46
The Thread
Another Tweet
There were hundreds and hundreds of similar comments, and this morning Elon posted this:
Source: https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1872497302369382670?s=46
The Thread
This group of “Fact Checkers” ⬆️ has just been given much more influence.
WHAT I REALLY THINK
If we all leave Twitter, we won't have a voice and we won't get news. If we stay, our voice is minimized.
Despite my Following, my outreach is quite tiny if you look at the Likes, retweets, and views. Most of my posts have under 10 Likes. I just live with it and keep posting.
The above video on #WNC:
The Video
So I keep fighting back.
LET US PRAY
🙏
Holy Lord of Lords,
Help us to keep in touch with our spirituality, to keep our eyes on You.
Let us not put our faith in social media, numbers, or scores, but rather let us focus on the spiritual battle and our offensive weapon, Your Word.
May we keep seeking to be guided by the Holy Spirit. May we not be distracted.
At the same time, show us the balance of being a voice that cries out in the darkness, and a light that shines on it.
Only You are The Way, The Truth, and The Light. Let that resonate in our souls and comfort us in all our times of need.
In Jesus’ Name.
Amen.
🙏
Elon purchase himself a president, and is already hobnobbing with national/international politicians of note. He is a transhumanist globalist who sees his place as the aggregator and arbiter of truth (as it is desired to be seen) and AI-based governance is in his plan as well. Trump is a willing accomplice and has surrounded himself with technocrats and provaxxers, with pro-pharma shills and with those who will make the present "deep state" guffaw in disbelief when the plan is complete. Note the players have changed, and the style, and even the rhetoric, but the digital money, biometric ID, AI-based governance, and a singular world governing entity which will reassign countries as "regions" and divide up the resources and choose who survives (in 15 minute cities or the equivalent) and who is exterminated (a number of readily available vectors to do so quickly or slowly, depending on the desired fear factor and control apparatuses it supports) -- who has some power and who is lobotomized and made a slave class worker who is expendable and less than a pet. Wake up -- the political system isn't saving anyone -- it is part of the disease and continued hopium in the actors presently given the stage will not change the plot and the prescribed outcome -- or they wouldn't have been selected, chosen and enabled to do what they're going to continue to do.