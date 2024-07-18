When an ambulance or VIP is en route to the hospital ER, someone usually contacts the ER staff in advance.

Apparently, no one thought of that before Trump arrived to the hospital entrance.

Perhaps this is the ER entrance, but it may be the main hospital entrance.

If you search for hospitals near Buckly, PA, you find St. Elizabeth Hospital. It looks like the same main entrance as in the video, below.

See if you think this is the same hospital entrance seen in the following video.

Hospital staff would usually have been waiting at the ER entrance in the back of the hospital. They would have been ready with a wheelchair, the ER doctor, an ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) doctor, and a plastic surgeon who would look at the ear and consider any repairs like a skin graft.

I think Trump would have been a perfect candidate for a surgical debridement to take place in the Operating Room (OR), using the services of an anesthesiologist and plastic surgeon.

The anesthesiologist would have been paged to also be present in case Trump needed anesthesia for surgical debridement (scrubbing of dead tissue). This procedure could have been carried out in the ER, but that is usually considered to be a “dirty” environment.

Or perhaps they just wanted to get in and out of there.

