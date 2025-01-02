New Orleans

A white Ford F150 barreled through Bourbon Street, then the driver got out and started shooting. The police then shot and killed him.

Las Vegas

A Cybertruck outside Trump International Hotel blew up, apparently from explosives planted in the truck.

Both Terrorists

Las Vegas

New Orleans

Both Terrorists

Rented their vehicles from Turo.

Served the U.S. Army and were stationed at Ft. Bragg.

… and look at who is protecting those attending at the same mosque as the New Orleans terrorist:

Wikipedia on CAIR:

Wikipedia on ISGH

Islamic Society of Greater Houston The Islamic Society of Greater Houston (ISGH) is a system of mosques in Greater Houston. It is headquartered at the Eastside Main Center in Upper Kirby in Houston.[3][4]

Hostage Situation in Las Vegas

Just hours after a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas has been struck by another shocking police incident. In the early hours of Thursday, January 2 police were called to an incident near Fremont Street and Charleston Boulevard, along with SWAT teams and crisis negotiators after reports a person barricaded himself onto a bus It is understood a person barricaded themselves onto a bus, however it is not clear if there are others who are also locked inside the vehicle with him. Police remain at the scene and the surrunding area remains closed to the public. It come just hours after a Tesla vehicle burst into flames and detonated outside the Las Vegas hotel owned by President-elect Donald Trump. During a press briefing, officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Clark County Fire Department confirmed one person had died and several others had been injured in the incident. Police revealed that they are currently investigating potential links beetween the two incidents and have not ruled anything out yet., reports MailOnline. Shortly after 1.24am Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted n X, formerly known as Twitter, the following statement: "LVMPD is currently investigating a person barricaded on a bus near Fremont and Charleston Blvd. LVMPD SWAT and crisis negotiators are on the scene. Fremont Street is closed from Charleston and Oakey Blvd. Please avoid the area." Source: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/us-news/las-vegas-rocked-hostage-situation-34404835

And… is this related to the Cybertruck explosion?

What do you make of this?

Planned? Or just a coincidence?

