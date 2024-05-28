Source: https://www.justicefordebbie.com

The court ruled that Deborah Bucko didn't have to die the way that she died, and her case may proceed.

The hospital should have done more, i.e., give more doses of ivermectin that they had already started (for the second time).

And now they cannot hide behind “Covid immunity” or the PREP Act.

Before I go on to further discuss this case, many have asked how this might impact the case of Scott Schara (at

) vs Ascension Health Wisconsin, et al. Here is a statement by Scott and Cindy:

Hi Dr. Margaret Aranda, Our case is not under the PREP Act. We also have a state case not a federal. The defense in Grace’s case is not claiming Prep Act immunity.



On the face of this new report, it appears like it might be good. However, in our environmental misinformation we always have to keep the idea open that something nefarious is going on…like the ivermectin supply being compromised. As the bigger idea is exposed, whose rights are more important relative to your health? The governments’, the hospitals’, or yours? Obviously, your rights are more important than anyone else’s because it is YOUR health. As it relates to Grace’s case, the district attorney wrote the following after we requested her office open up a criminal investigation: This district attorney’s office response demonstrates an all-out war against our right to life. This has been going on for much longer than Covid. Covid exposed this agenda. We should have expected this consequence for rejecting God. Covid is a call to repentance. Repentance for not trusting that God made us and will take care of us. Society, as a whole, wants the State to take care of them. No man-made system can do what God does. Trusting in Him, Scott and Cindy

Deborah was Looking for Help from the Hospital

Suffering with shortness of breath and other common Covid symptoms of fatigue, fever, and general body aches, Deborah went into New York City's Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital emergency room looking for help. She was admitted to the hospital that same day, February 28, 2021.

Five weeks later, Deborah had received the “standard” treatments, but her condition progressed to a dire, near-death situation.

On April 7, 2024, her doctor wrote a prescription for ivermectin but amazingly, the hospital immediately convened its own special committee - perhaps by the initiative of the pharmacist, ICU director, and/or nursing staff.

Deborah’s Family Found the Hospital Did Not Want to Help

The hospital committee, comprised of its own staff , placed the ivermectin prescription on hold. Eventually, it would be canceled out of the computer system.

Desperate, the family was able to obtain court orders on April 20, 2021, that required the hospital to give ivermectin. And she started treatment.

Deborah’s condition substantially improved. She was much better, on fewer drips, less oxygen, and less ventilator support. She stayed on uninterrupted ivermectin for just four days, until April 24, 2021.

On April 27, 2021, the same doctor tried again to write another ivermectin prescription.

The hospital pulled the prescription again. And the family fought back again, with the court signing a second Order to Show Cause. The hospital was ordered to give that second, previously-written ivermectin prescription.

On May 5, 2021, Deborah resumed a 35-day course of ivermectin that should have ended on June 9.

Instead, on May 10, only after another 5 days of ivermectin, either someone had to put an order in the computer for the prescription to be stopped, or the pharmacist refused to fill and dispense it.

No one could do anything to provide ivermectin for Deborah Bucko, who then died on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Long Island , N.Y., leaving a husband, Scott Mantel, and two

The Family Sued

After being sued, Mount Sinai boldly stated that the case should be thrown out!

Proclaiming immunity under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act), a “no liability” law that applies to all healthcare workers for “emergency measures” given during the pandemic, for such things as drugs and vaxxes. Their lawyers’ filing states,

There is no refuting that the complaint is a frontal attack on the use of COVID-19 countermeasures as defined by the PREP Act. “ … The complaint expressly implicates conduct encompassed by the PREP Act by alleging a claim for loss that has a causal relationship with the dispensing and administration of covered countermeasures to treat COVID-19. As such, the law requires its dismissal.

They were hoping to win, just like the healthcare workers who gave a Covid vax without consent from the parents; those workers’ lawyers won the dismissal of the case!

New York Supreme Court Justice Randy Sue Marber said no, the hospital IS liable.

In a May 17 order, Justive Marber wrote that under the law, Mount Sinai hospital, its healthcare employees - and the ivermectin - fit the definition of both a “covered person” and a “covered countermeasure”.

Quoting from her statement, and in stark contrast to what Mount Sinai hospital said,

South Nassau Mount Sinai “acted wrongfully and negligently, by repeatedly refusing to administer ivermectin to ... [the decedent]’ notwithstanding it ‘having been prescribed…”

And this was

“… despite clear evidence in the medical records that ... [the decedent’s] condition showed significant improvement once the ivermectin treatment was initiated…”

Any immunity conferred by PREP Act “… is inapplicable…”

What's Next

The case moves forward with a hearing scheduled on June 3rd.

For more information on the legalities of this case, please see my friend Andrea’s excellent article, as she is my go-to person for all things Constitutional:

Deborah Bucko’s Obituary

JusticeForDebbie.com

May 16, 2021 completely shattered our lives. Deborah Bucko, a beacon of love and strength, will always be remembered for the indelible impact she made on our lives and of those who had the privilege to know her. Her loving, passionate, and caring nature made her the glue that held her family together, creating an unbreakable bond that will live on even in her absence. Deborah was known for her ferocious fighting spirit and courageous heart, inspiring those around her to rise above challenges and embrace life with unwavering resilience. She would never back down, ever. In honor of Deborah's memory, our fight now continues with the same tenacity that Deborah exemplified throughout her life. This fight is not just about Deborah and our family, but also for ALL Americans that will one day need a hospital to treat them. What happened to Deborah must never ever be allowed to happen again, and those responsible for her tragic death must be held accountable. Hopefully this will begin to facilitate change, one which allows for a patient’s medical freedom and returns the medical decisions back to the physicians and their patients and NOT in the hands of administrators who represent a fully CAPTURED medical industry. After a few weeks being admitted into the hospital (part of a major NY healthcare organization), the hospital’s ‘standard of care’ was proven to be ineffective. The infectious disease doctor knew as much and decided to prescribe Ivermectin as the new protocol. The hospital’s administration blocked the prescription, which prompted our first lawsuit against the hospital. After several days we had our day in court and the judge sided with us and ordered the hospital to administer the medication for five days. What followed in the days following the initial doses of Ivermectin was nothing short of miraculous. Deborah’s conditions had started to improve dramatically! Naturally we requested the next round of medication, and the doctor promptly prescribed it with an increase in dosage and for 30 days. Unbelievably, the hospital administrators blocked the prescription again, despite the significant improvements in her condition!!! We moved quickly to get in front of the judge and once again the judge sided with us, and the hospital was ordered to administer the next round of medication. Once again, improvements started taking place. However, the hospital STOPPED the medication after five days, forcing us back to court. Sadly, while waiting for a continuation of the hearing, our beloved Deborah passed away on May 16th, 2021, grievously leaving a hole in our hearts that can truly never be filled. We decided to take a stand against this Medical Tyranny, and we need your help to do so. In honor of Deborah’s memory and in solidarity with countless other American families who have suffered similar losses at the hands of the hospitals and their refusal to allow lifesaving medications, we feel we have no choice. Wife, Mother & Sister To help, please consider donating to assist with our legal battles and keep Deborah in your thoughts and prayers! Watch Scott Mantel on Various Podcasts For More Information Into Deborah's Tragic Death CLICK ON THUMBNAIL TO WATCH Source: JusticeForDebbie.com

Reference

Source: https://assets.circle.so/f0pzxibmwsbqfze7wfms0d8jgoua

