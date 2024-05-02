Today, I received an email from Dr. Lee Vliet at the Truth for Health Foundation:

Dr. Vliet wanted to be sure you knew about this critical issue that affects our Medical Freedom and even our Sovereignty before it is too late. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is accepting public comments on the WHO's (World Health Organization) Pandemic Treaty until Friday, May 3, 2024.



Click on this link to Submit your comments directly to the HHS Site:



https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=22609

— NOTE: I provide a sample comment below —

The site leads one to the John Birch Society’s (JBS) intake form.

The JBS has been fighting the WHO for a long, long time and is a trusted source by many, including Dr. Lee Vliet.

Follow this link for additional information on this Critical Action Item.



http://link.vaxxchoice.com/click/VmjnOrvq2I8h.xVO7qudumRFj.-2as8gtZHlj/gjMEceBH/3s/www.activistpost.com/2024/05/immediate-action-needed-hhs-is-accepting-public-comments-on-the-whos-global-pandemic-treaty-until-friday-may-3rd.html

The above “Additional information” is from the John Birch Society:

This is the John Birch Society’s short statement article, at the above link:

The WHO pandemic treaty, along with its proposed IHR amendments, would further enable Covid medical tyranny while amounting to yet another step toward a one-world government. Accordingly, it’s imperative that our country reject these globalist schemes. Please contact the HHS, and urge the Biden Administration to oppose and reject the WHO’s pandemic treaty!

The Unelected Globalist’s Agenda

The globalists are pressing forward to ratify the Pandemic Treaty because it benefits them, and not the citizens. They want citizens to become puppets of a globalist power that controls health, vaccines, lock downs, economic freezes, and limitations on the freedom to move and live as we have known.

Well, I thought we should see what the government has to say about this pandemic treaty. And I found a joint statement posted three days ago as a press release.

Additional Information Press Release from HHS and the Department of State

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 29, 2024 Contact: HHS Press Office

202-690-6343

media@hhs.gov Press Release Joint Statement:

Emphases are mine.

Factsheet: Joint Update by the Department of State and the Department of Health and Human Services on Negotiations Toward a Pandemic Accord What is the Pandemic Accord? In December 2021, World Health Organization (WHO) Member States decided at a Special Session of the World Health Assembly to establish an intergovernmental negotiating body (INB), representing all regions of the world, to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement, or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response. More information about the INB process can be found here. Why is the United States participating in these negotiations? Pandemic preparedness was a day one priority for the Biden-Harris Administration and the United States remains committed to concluding an ambitious Pandemic Accord and amended International Health Regulations by the May 2024 deadline. For more than two decades, the United States has been the largest contributor to efforts to improve public health and other medical capabilities globally, because infectious disease outbreaks can occur anywhere and these capabilities are critical to lowering the risk that an outbreak can become a pandemic and affect all of us. U.S. national security and prosperity depends on all countries being prepared to prevent biological events when possible and to rapidly detect and respond to emerging infectious disease threats when they occur. Unfortunately, that’s not currently the case. Detecting infectious disease threats quickly, and sharing that information widely, is critical to limiting global transmission, and to rapidly developing necessary diagnostics, vaccines, treatments, personal protective equipment (PPE), and other countermeasures to mitigate adverse health effects. Once available, facilitating equitable domestic and global access to medical countermeasures is the best way to minimize global morbidity and mortality, as well as reduce the economic and other disruptions that we have experienced in previous pandemics. Collectively, these actions will make the United States, and the world, safer from the risk posed by the spread of harmful pathogens. The United States is seeking the following key outcomes in the negotiations: Enhance the capacity of countries around the world to prevent, prepare for, and respond to pandemic emergencies and provide clear, credible, consistent information to their citizens. Ensure that all countries share data and laboratory samples from emerging outbreaks quickly, safely, and transparently to facilitate response efforts and inform public health decision making regarding effective disease control measures, including the rapid creation of safe and effective vaccines, diagnostic tests, and treatments. Support more equitable and timely access to, and delivery of, vaccines, diagnostic tests, treatments, and other mitigation measures to quickly contain outbreaks, reduce illness and death, and minimize impacts on the economic and national security of people around the world. What actions does the United States support in the Pandemic Accord, in order to ensure the world can respond more effectively in the next pandemic? The negotiations are ongoing, and WHO Member States, including the United States, have not yet agreed on the language in a final agreement. However, the United States has brought solutions to the table in these negotiations, including: Support for an access and benefits sharing system that pairs strong commitments to share information, pathogen samples, and genetic sequence data before and during a pandemic and contractual commitments from manufacturers participating in the system to set aside a dedicated percentage of production for equitable distribution during pandemics.

Support for a stronger systems of voluntary technology transfer , as well as new voluntary schemes to promote and facilitate sustainable manufacturing, while protecting incentives for innovation, which proved so critical during the COVID-19 pandemic. Forced or coercive transfer of technology and know-how is ineffective and impractical.

Support for sharing the outputs from publicly funded research, especially during emergencies, and indeed the United States already requires sharing of publications from U.S. government funded research.

Support for strengthening and expanding research capacities for addressing pathogens with pandemic potential, in accordance with appropriate biosafety and biosecurity measures, and taking steps that will enable both more rapid and higher quality research during responses that provide critical evidence to inform decision making.

Support the development of a coordination mechanism that would promote harmonization and coordination for financing prevention, preparedness, and response as the means of aligning existing funding mechanisms with the Accord and amended International Health Regulations, while underscoring that the coordination mechanism will operate across a variety of financing sources. The United States also supports utilizing surge financing commitments in the early stages of a pandemic (see more on U.S. actions to support surge financing here).

Continued commitment to work with other countries through the World Trade Organization and the World Intellectual Property Organization to address issues related to intellectual property. Intellectual property is a critical cornerstone of innovation and provides a strong incentive for medical countermeasures development, especially in pandemics. What is the United States doing to expand access to medicines for people living around the world? Like every nation’s leaders, the Biden-Harris Administration’s most fundamental responsibility is to protect the American people. To do that, we must secure the United States against the next pandemic by working with other countries to help detect threats as soon as they emerge, contain those threats at their source, and respond quickly to mitigate the impact of future biological incidents on the global and U.S. healthcare, educational and economic systems. In a future pandemic, we will ensure that all Americans have access to the vaccines, tests and treatments they need. Additionally, by working to make vaccines and treatments available as early as possible in the next pandemic for the highest risk populations, wherever they are in the world, we can save lives and reduce the risk of new variants emerging elsewhere that can threaten American lives. We are taking steps to develop a more efficient and predictable process for financing global vaccines in the next pandemic, which will mean: Leveraging pre-negotiated purchasing agreements to enable a more rapid start to donations of vaccines and other countermeasures when needed;

Negotiating more favorable pricing before and during the next pandemic; and

Benefitting American companies -- by more clearly communicating demand for their products, companies will have more reliable order volume at the beginning of a pandemic emergency as well as access to new markets. The United States is leveraging its purchasing power to facilitate rapid production, distribution and administration of vaccines for Americans , as well as those living around the world, in order to limit the spread of future pandemic pathogens, and mitigate their impact, resulting in lower risk to Americans and the world in the next pandemic. The most effective and sustainable way to increase manufacturing capacity for vaccines and other medical countermeasures is by expanding local manufacturing of routine health products, as well as facilitating and incentivizing demand for and procurement of those locally-manufactured products, in order to maintain a true warm base that can be shifted to producing pandemic-specific products when needed. More information on United States actions to expand access to medical countermeasures globally is available here. *** The United States’ positions in these negotiations are built upon decades of commitments and investments in enhancing global health systems. If included in the final negotiations, they would make a meaningful difference across all regions, spurring cooperation, incentivizing participation and moving us well beyond the status quo. We are hopeful that all countries will demonstrate a shared commitment to progress through these negotiations. ### Note: All HHS press releases, fact sheets and other news materials are available at https://www.hhs.gov/news.

Last revised: March 29, 2024 Source: https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2024/03/29/joint-update-department-state-department-health-human-services-negotiations-toward-pandemic-accord.html

So I took some of the above government comments and formed them into a paragraph to oppose the pandemic (AKA PLANDEMIC) TREATY:

“I see no reason to conclude an ambitious Pandemic Accord and amended International Health Regulations. The system clearly failed with COVID, and the shots are killing and maiming people throughout the world. There is nothing in the new “pandemic accord” that fixes anything that happened with COVID.

In fact, the focus seems to be on falsely giving “vaccines” as the primary basis of response. Further, the commitment to “share data and laboratory samples” is highly intrusive and illegally counteracts informed consent and violates personal privacy guarantteed by HIPPA regulations. I have no confidence in any government’s ability to ensure “voluntary technology transfer” as being “voluntary”.

There is also no reason to attempt “the rapid creation of safe and effective vaccines, diagnostic tests, and treatments”. Well prior to pandemic events, governments and private entities, funded by NIH dollars, already obtained patents on diseases. No one believes that vaccines can cure anything, and everyone knows the PCR test is fake, over amplified, and wrought with false positives; further, we know that they were never intended to diagnose.

The government cannot be trusted to start “utilizing surge financing commitments in the early stages of a pandemic”. It simply prints money and gives it to whomever it favors, even if it is not in the interests of Americans (e.g., Dr. Danszak). The World Trade Organization and the World Intellectual Property Organization are not guarantors of the safety of intellectual property, and I oppose these organizations as being trustworthy.

The US Government failed to work “to make vaccines and treatments available as early as possible in the next pandemic”. Instead, it hid the early patents, assisted Big Pharma in hiding side effects and mortality data, and taught us not to “trust the science” that wanted adverse events hidden for 75 years.

We don’t need you to start “leveraging your purchasing power to facilitate rapid production, distribution and administration of vaccines for Americans, and the rest of the world. We will not ever trust any of your vaccines.

The WHO, UN, WEF are all unelected and self-appointed groups with their own agendas that oppose American Freedom. Get our country as far away from them as possible!”

James Roguski’s Update: “Submit Your Public Comment” is Updated Today:

It begins with a plethora of links:

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) leads the U.S. delegation to the 77th World Health Assembly. The HHS’ Office of Global Affairs is accepting written comments via email and is also holding a stakeholder “listening” session. WRITTEN COMMENTS: Written comments are welcome and encouraged even if you are attending the listening session and should be emailed to OGA.RSVP1@HHS.gov with the subject line “Written Comment Re: Stakeholder Listening Session for WHA77 ” by Friday, May 3, 2023. See the sample email at the bottom of this article. OGA.RSVP1@HHS.gov Matters to be Discussed: The listening session will cover items on the provisional agenda of the 77th World Health Assembly. The provisional agenda: https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_1-en.pdf OFFICIAL NOTICE: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/03/05/2024-04525/stakeholder-listening-session-in-preparation-for-the-77th-world-health-assembly …

After more information and some personal emails one can send to people like Bacerra, Jim provides this important information AND a Sample Email:

Send emails to all of the HHS employees below. I recommend sending two emails, each with half of the emails entered into the BCC section of your email. Abi.LopezRivera@hhs.gov Adam.Aasen@hhs.gov Adaugo.Mbagwu-Mahlik@hhs.gov Adriana.Luevanos@hhs.gov Alexis.Williams@hhs.gov Amitkumar.Patel@hhs.gov Andrea.Sampanis@hhs.gov Angela.Monahan@hhs.gov Anne.Snyder@hhs.gov Anne.Yu@hhs.gov April.Stith@hhs.gov Ariana.Thompson@hhs.gov Ashleigh.Passafume@hhs.gov Ayala.Zalalem@hhs.gov Bin.Chen@hhs.gov Brenda.Orebamjo@hhs.gov Brian.Reich@hhs.gov Bruce.Sanfilippo@hhs.gov Caity.Bernards@hhs.gov Caya.Atkins@hhs.gov Cevina.Garner@hhs.gov Chad.Clifford@hhs.gov Chelsea.Dickson@hhs.gov Christina.Taylor@hhs.gov Colin.McIff@hhs.gov Collin.Weinberger@hhs.gov Daniel.Birume@hhs.gov Dawn.Mapatano@hhs.gov DeLano.McRavin@hhs.gov Debbie.Kramer@hhs.gov Debo.Odegbile@hhs.gov Desmond.Williams@hhs.gov Drew.Dressel@hhs.gov Elana.Clarke@hhs.gov Elizabeth.Sadove@hhs.gov Emily.Bleimund@hhs.gov Erin.Eckstein@hhs.gov Feride.Rothschild@hhs.gov Gabrielle.Lamourelle@hhs.gov Genessa.Giorgi@hhs.gov Gloria.Thomas@HHS.gov Gloria.Thomas@hhs.gov Graciela.Ramirezrose@hhs.gov Habtamu.Tilahun@hhs.gov Han.Koo@hhs.gov Heber.Willis@hhs.gov Ilya.Plotkin@hhs.gov Iris.Shurdhi@hhs.gov Janelle.Billingslea@hhs.gov Jared.Brown@hhs.gov Jiseon.Im@hhs.gov Joanna.Chery@hhs.gov Jocilyn.Bergin@hhs.gov Jose.Delarosa@hhs.gov Jose.Fernandez@hhs.gov Julia.Martin@hhs.gov Kacey.Wulff@hhs.gov Kamala.Boddu@hhs.gov Kanchan.Reed@hhs.gov Katie.Thomas@hhs.gov Katina.Moore@hhs.gov Kevin.Segura@hhs.gov Kiera.Johnson@hhs.gov Kimberly.Boland@hhs.gov Kiran.Bondugula@hhs.gov KrishnaVeni.Rachapudi@hhs.gov Krishnateja.Nagalla@hhs.gov Kristin.Kelling@hhs.gov Latasha.Carr@hhs.gov Latoya.Miller@hhs.gov Lauren.Kim@hhs.gov Lawrence.Kline@hhs.gov Leandra.Olson@hhs.gov Linda.Jumblatt@hhs.gov Lisa.Sullivan@hhs.gov Loyce.Pace@hhs.gov Luis.Benavides@hhs.gov Lynn.Filpi@hhs.gov Mackenzie.Klein@hhs.gov Maria.Marinissen@hhs.gov Marnita.Harris@hhs.gov MaryBeth.Foley@hhs.gov Maya.Levine@hhs.gov Melissa.Adomako@hhs.gov Michael.Beard@HHS.gov Michael.Beard@hhs.gov Michael.Mcfarland@hhs.gov Morgan.Mander@hhs.gov Naila.Khan@hhs.gov Neha.Acharya-harless@hhs.gov Nelson.Arboleda@hhs.gov Nicky.Greene@HHS.gov Nicole.Susberry@hhs.gov Noila.Sorenson@hhs.gov OGA.RSVP1@hhs.gov OGA.RSVP@hhs.gov OGAMultilateral@HHS.gov Pamela.Hamamoto@hhs.gov Patrick.Mcdermott2@hhs.gov Paula.Wade@hhs.gov Peter.Mamacos@hhs.gov Peter.Schmeissner@hhs.gov Peter.Vanness@hhs.gov Petrina.Nelson@hhs.gov Prasanthi.Tipparaju@hhs.gov Ravi.Ponneganti@hhs.gov Rishi.Sharma@hhs.gov Robin.Moudy@hhs.gov Rochelle.Williams@hhs.gov Ronald.Dortch@hhs.gov Ross.Williford@hhs.gov Roxanne.Gibson@hhs.gov Sean.Bowyer@hhs.gov Sergio.Sain@hhs.gov Shuen.Chai@hhs.gov Sofija.Korac@hhs.gov Srinivas.Mallemudi@hhs.gov Stephanie.Psaki@hhs.gov Steven.Constantinou@hhs.gov Summer.Galloway@hhs.gov Surendra.Pavuluri@hhs.gov Susan.Forster-cox@hhs.gov Susan.Hiers@hhs.gov Susan.Kim@hhs.gov Taryn.Stubbs@hhs.gov Taylor.Campbell@hhs.gov Teresa.Lewis@hhs.gov Thinh.Pham@hhs.gov Thomas.Knight@hhs.gov Tiffany.Locus@hhs.gov Tracy.Carson@hhs.gov Veneece.Mcneley@hhs.gov Xavier.Becerra@hhs.gov Yeeman.Kitzerow@hhs.gov Zarah.Ghiasuddin@hhs.gov SAMPLE EMAIL: You are hereby notified of the voting fraud perpetrated by the WHO during the 75th World Health Assembly which is detailed below. REQUEST FOR ACTION: The United States government (Office of Global Affairs) must officially demand evidence from the World Health Organization countering the WHO's fraudulent claims regarding the purported adoption of the 2022 amendments to the International Health Regulations. Evidence of a properly conducted vote must be requested from the WHO. The Members to the delegation to the 75th World Health Assembly were unwittingly involved in multiple violations of the International Health Regulations and the WHO Constitution.



The submission of document A75/A/Conf./7 by the United States and a number of other nations on May 24, 2022 was a clear violation of Article 55 of the International Health Regulations which requires at least 4 months notice for any proposed amendments. https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_ACONF7-en.pdf



Please do not attempt to claim that the submitted amendments were a technical addendum to document A75/18. That is not true, because A75/A/Conf./7 included the addition of a new authority in regards to Article 62 giving nations authority to submit reservations to amendments. This authority did not previously exist in the IHR and it was not included in document A75/18. https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_18-en.pdf



Four days later, on May 28, 2022 document WHA75/A75.R12 fraudulently claimed that the proposed amendments to Articles 55, 59, 61, 62 and 63 were adopted during the 8th Plenary Session of WHA75. https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_R12-en.pdf



There is just one problem. No such vote ever occurred. Evidence of this failure to conduct a proper vote (the recording of the 8th plenary session) has been removed from the WHO website. https://apps.who.int/gb/e/e_wha75.html



This is a clear and egregious case of voting fraud and a clear violation of Article 60 of the WHO Constitution. https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/pdf_files/BD_49th-en.pdf



On November 28, 2023 a dozen members of the European Parliament demanded that the Director General provide evidence that a proper vote occurred. To this day, no evidence of a vote by the full plenary has been provided. The 2022 amendments must be declared by all nations to be null and void. https://twitter.com/Rob_Roos/status/1729563358485962784



On April 8, 2024, the WHO published document A77/8 fraudulently claiming that those amendments will enter into force on May 31, 2024. That is a fraudulent claim. No vote was ever held, so no entry into force can occur. https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_8-en.pdf



The Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Netherlands and the nations of New Zealand and Slovakia have seen through this fraud and have officially rejected the 2022 amendments. The United States must also reject these fraudulently adopted amendments.



The United States government (Office of Global Affairs) must officially demand evidence from the World Health Organization countering the WHO's fraudulent claims regarding the purported adoption of the 2022 amendments to the International Health Regulations. Evidence of a properly conducted vote is requested. I request that you take the above action immediately.

Thank you for taking a minute to submit a comment BY TOMORROW! Consider starting your own Substack and use all my information above!

