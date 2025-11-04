President Trump redesignated Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” on Oct. 31, 2025, citing severe religious-freedom violations and the government’s failure to stop mass killings of Christians by radical Islamists.

He immediately froze all U.S. aid and ordered the Pentagon to ready “fast, vicious” military options—airstrikes or ground forces—if the slaughter continues.

Nigeria has rejected the label, insisting that violence cuts across all faiths, and welcomed joint counter-terror help while guarding its sovereignty.

Despite a broader freeze in September 2025, the U.S. still sent $32.5 million in hunger relief to Nigeria.

The Tweet

The Video

Warning: Disturbing Content.

The Thread

The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/reprileymoore/status/1985516316606734376?s=46

The Video

The Thread

The Video

The Video

The Video

WARNING: Graphic. Bloody, dead Christians reportedly murdered in a Catholic church.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Thanks for reading The Rebel Patient™! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

My Lord, bless all those prosecuted for their faith.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Nigerian government is funding the killings, and inciting violence. And what the hell is a farmer doing getting a death sentence for defending his own life and property!? This reeks of government corruption and enabling, with no end in sight.

I’m not sure what the U.S. is going to do in Nigeria— are we going to surround all churches? I lived in Turkey for a year and went to the only Christian church in Istanbul. There were armed guards with huge rifles outside to keep the peace. It was unnerving and it reminded me that I could die for my faith in Christ.

Or would our troops go into the communities and defend the people? How many cities, and how remote? When would we leave?

Logistically, wouldn’t we have to stay there forever? Or do we upend their President? And military?

So if the Nigerian government is behind the massacres, then how do we know if it’s really being correctly reported that it’s the “Islamic gangs” that are to blame?

Shouldn’t we be calling it “government genocide”? And that’s exactly why I titled this piece as you see it, and perhaps that’s the real purpose behind Trump’s intervening: the corrupt Nigerian government has gone too far.

Now, whether we see send troops or otherwise intervene, we have learned that all wars are banker’s wars and a part of their depopulation plan. (We’re not going to bomb their President, are we?)

Poor people of Nigeria. Heroes. Sufferers for Christ. Their reward in Heaven is great.

Is this “practice” for a greater scale of government-subsidized mass murder of its own citizens, while shifting blame to others? I can’t help but wonder. I can’t help but think it’s all part of their plan, that there are still additional dots to connect.

An Email from the ACLJ

Whenever you think your life is bad, you think of what it means to be Christian in a nation where they are slaughtering Christians or their own people, for that matter.

I know some of you don’t like this group but this is what millions of Americans are seeing in their mailboxes and I want you to know.

The email:

Margaret,

It’s a genocide against Christians, and in BREAKING NEWS, President Trump is taking action – in response to your voice through the ACLJ.

Over 7,000 Nigerian Christians have been killed in 2025 alone. Islamic radicals have decimated the nation. Encircling villages in the dead of night – massacring, raping, pillaging, and torching Christian communities. The Nigerian president has given cover to the ISIS-affiliated terrorists – brushing aside the targeting of Christians.

At a mass burial site in Nigeria, Pastor Ezekiel Dachomo cried out: “Nigerian Government [says]: ‘There is no genocide of Christians in Nigeria.’ And look at it today. Is there any Muslim here?”

I just returned from D.C., where I met at the White House and hosted high-level meetings, including with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson on this exact issue. Just weeks ago, we sent a critical letter to the Secretary of State calling for Nigeria to be placed on a critical persecution watchlist.

And late Friday afternoon, President Trump did just that. It’s a huge step in defending the persecuted Christians. Now, armed with this critical designation, we’re working directly at the U.N., demanding world leaders end the genocide of Christians in Nigeria.

These global efforts to defend dying Christians require significant resources. TODAY, as we launch our Freedom Drive, have your Tax-Deductible gift DOUBLED to defend Christians from persecution and death. $5 becomes $10; $20 becomes $40.

Have Your Gift Doubled: Save Dying Christians.

Yesterday was the International Day of Prayer for the Persecuted Church. As we continue to lift up the Church in prayer, take action with us.

Sign: Defend Dying Christians in Nigeria.

Jordan Sekulow

ACLJ Chief Counsel

Chip in $5

GIFTS DOUBLED

Share on Facebook

To ensure that you continue to receive emails from the ACLJ,

please add jordan.sekulow@email.aclj.org to your contacts.

The ACLJ is an organization dedicated to the defense of constitutional liberties secured by law. American Center for Law and Justice is a d/b/a for Christian Advocates Serving Evangelism, Inc., a tax-exempt, not-for-profit, religious corporation as defined under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, specifically dedicated to the ideal that religious freedom and freedom of speech are inalienable, God-given rights. The Center’s purpose is to engage legal, legislative and cultural issues by implementing an effective strategy of advocacy, education and litigation to ensure that those rights are protected under the law. The organization has participated in numerous cases before the Supreme Court, Federal Court of Appeals, Federal District Courts, and various state courts regarding freedom of religion and freedom of speech. Your gift is very much appreciated and fully deductible as a charitable contribution. A copy of our latest financial report may be obtained by writing to us at P.O. Box 90555, Washington, DC 20090-0555. Through our $1 million Freedom Drive Matching Challenge, all gifts will be doubled, dollar for dollar, up to the online daily total. Tune in to our daily broadcast, “Sekulow,” live each weekday at noon ET on over 1,000 radio stations and SiriusXM, with live video streams on Facebook, YouTube, Rumble, X, and ACLJ.org. Do not send a response message to this email for any reason. Visit ACLJ.org/help to submit a legal help request. All legal requests submitted by email cannot be answered. HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE AMERICAN CENTER FOR LAW AND JUSTICE?

Make a secure online donation. Copyright © 2025, ACLJ | Privacy & Security Policy | Unsubscribe

To view the email as a web page click here.

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

I pray and intercede for the people of Nigeria who are being murdered. I know their blood cries out to You, Holy Lord! And I pray for all people everywhere who are killed, Holy God, for they are all Your people.

Let not the evil continue to be pervasive, I pray. Let us agree in unison that You move to forgive us of our sins and HEAR OUR CRIES, HOLY GOD OF ALL THE AGES!

Let not my sins stop separate me from You, Father! Let not my offenses keep me from hearing Your voice, Heavenly Creator of All that Breathes! Let Your Holy Spirit comfort me from all the devastation around me, and minister to my soul so that I may achieve Your peace, the kind that surpasses all understanding.

I pray and intercede for evil to depart from the world, for You to move GREATLY upon the innocent, especially the women, and children! Heal our land!

Keep my sword sharp, Holy God! Let my devotion to You never cease, even upon threat of murder! Let me remain true to You unto the end of my life on earth, and may I remain in Your presence for all eternity!

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

Leave a comment

Share The Rebel Patient™