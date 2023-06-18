If you are sick or disabled, especially if the doctors are stumped, this book is for you. And if you believe that God’s healing is for you, this book teaches you how to claim your healing and persevere until you get it.

How do I know? Because I share everything I know with you - from top to bottom, the things that allowed me to gain back my medical practice after being unable to say the word, “The”.

In 2012, my first No More Tears book was published after about 3 years effort in writing it. It was a different kind of book because it was written while I was still severely brain injured from a car accident (a car T-boned into me and my daughter, then age 2, at 90 mph, spinning us in more than a full circle to face oncoming traffic).

By the time this book was published, I was already bedridden for 8 years with a traumatic brain injury and severe dysautonomia/POTS.

I thought I was going to die, because every day was a very ginormous chore just to live an breathe. I made it with God’s help, and by surviving from sunup to sundown, and then from sundown to sunup.

This is the cover of No More Tears, now out of print but for my ebook and personal collection:

The only two checks I received from this 2012 publisher were for $0.05 and $0.03. You saw that right - and they did it to almost every author. The publisher was forced out of business about 7 years ago, after being charged with embezzling authors’ paid fees in local casinos.

As part of their settlement, they gave all authors their copyrights to all books.

No More Tears in 2023

I revised my entire book to be much more precise and include the COVID era. It has been my pleasure to work with MainSpring Books on this new endeavor, which is close to being submitted to Amazon.

This is to share with you some previews.

This is the new book cover:

I hope you like my new book cover, especially because I pained it.

The Table of Contents

So many people ask me,

“How did you do it?” “How did you survive twelve years in bed?”

I share my struggles, my trials and most of all, my positivity and perseverance.

I also teach you how I prayed and what I prayed.

This new book is still a draft version, pending edits. Here is the proposed Table of Contents:

I inspire and empower patients to gain control of their plan of health care.

The Foreword

After negotiating the medical system and using it to achieve my ends, i.e., to get a diagnosis, I learned so much and was so grateful to finally meet a cardiologist who knew what I had, Dr. David S. Cannom.

Dr. David Cannom saved my life and allowed me to recover so much that I treated over 2,500 patients over the last three years.

We included Dr. Cannom’s Foreword in the Revised Edition. Written for the first book, it serves as a confirmation of all that I suffered with him.

Thank you for allowing me to share my book with you.

The Next Post:

The First Chapter: “Godfulness”

