The Accident

My then 2-year old daughter and I were driving home on a sunny Tuesday afternoon. We had left the area around my father’s nursing home, where he had Alzheimer’s, and I had belted my daughter extra tight, and also moved my seat tightly back so our little puppy was tightly held behind me in a crate. As we approached the beack, I remember seeing a suspended seagull flying still in the wind, just in front of Pepperdine University in Malibu Canyon, California.

We spun over 360 decrees in a circle. We were facing oncoming traffic.

Car after car drove by, watching us. The light changed. Then again, car after car drove by, watching us.

Finally, a man stopped and stopped traffic so I could get my truck to the side of the road.

The Aftermath

The truck in front of me was totalled, the lady who hit us had a crunched-up BMW convertible, and there didn’t appear to be anything wrong with my Expedition truck. The lady who hit us told me that she leaned over to pick up fast food that had fallen to the floor, and that she accidentally pressed the gas instead of the brakes. A witness told me she was driving 90 mph when she hit us.

After about an hour, 20 CHP motorcycles, police cars, ambulances, and a couple fire trucks left. I was alone but for 1 policeman who told me to go home. I drove my daughter and puppy dog home.

No one looked under my car. I never hit my head. The glass on my window was fine and I had no bumps or bruises on my face or head.

A month later, the lady who hit us lied. She said that there was a bee in her car, and she had been swinging at the bee. The insurance company decided it was an “Act of God”.

The Mechanic

The next morning, I gave my daughter to the neighbors and drove the truck to the mechanic, about 20 miles away on busy Los Angeles freeways. If I drove too fast, it shook a little bit. When I slowed down, it went away. So I drove slowly.

After about 30 minutes at the shop, a mechanic came into the waiting area and asked who was driving the Suburban. I stood up and said it was me. He was worried, wringing his hands. Then he blurted out,

“LADY! How did you get here?”

I said, “I drove the truck.”

He told me no, I could not have driven it here. Someone must have driven me.

He still didn’t believe me, so he told me to follow him back to the shop (where customers weren’t supposed to go).

The truck was hoisted up on a lift. He pointed underneath and said,

“Look at that! You’re rear axle is broken! How could you drive here?”

I didn’t even know what an axle was, but I could see it was cracked fully in half. I said,

“I don’t know. Maybe my angels were protecting me.”

That’s the first time that reality was settling in.

I was beginning to realize what a bad accident it was.

The Next Months

Over the next months, I slowly lost the ability to speak or think straight. When I got lost on the way to Los Angeles International Airport, I knew something was really wrong with me. I stopped my then-husband and told him my worries. We decided that I shouldn’t lift heavy things, and I should rest more often.

I had already been sleeping a lot. A LOT.

And at the ER, they were getting tired of me. I would go in for weakness, brain fog, just not feeling well. My symptoms were vague.

I didn’t have headaches. I never vomited, not then. I had no signs of a traumatic brain injury.

X-rays were normal. My CT scans and MRIs were normal.

Then I started getting “imbalanced” when I walked. On the 20th ER visit, one weekend doctor decided to order a “spiral CT” of my brain and neck. That’s when they found the first thing: a vertebral artery dissection and aneurysm.

The lady had ripped an artery at the base of my brain, tearing it so it ballooned out and could burst at any moment.

Feeling Like I’m Going to Die

Shortly thereafter, I felt like I was going to die. My husband said I was gray. He took me to the ER, and when they asked me what brought me there, I said,

“I feel like I’m going to die.”

They took me upstairs to a private room and left me there with no nurse, no monitors. I was alone.

The Priest

And then a man walked in my room. He was wearing a black shirt that had a white collar in the middle, with black pants. He carried a small glass jar with oil in it. But I knew there was no salad with it; no one would be eating.

Neither of us said a word.

He walked to the right side of my bed. He dipped his thumb in the oil, and then he leaned over me and began to pray. He raised his arm and I saw his thumb go toward my forehead, so I closed my eyes.

When I opened my eyes, I was going down a dark tunnel with bubbles dancing on my side. The bright light was before us.

And then it hit me with a WHOOOSH!

No More Tears

The No More Tears of heaven, of God’s presence, were before me. It was unimaginable, eternal. I was bathed in it, saturated, and immersed in it. I would never cry another tear.

I knew not only that I would never cry again, but that they were crying for me and if they only knew, only believed, they wouldn’t be crying. They would be having a PARTY!

They were crying for me on earth, but I wasn’t going to ever cry for them.

I Tried to Look At God

And then I saw Him. He was in a giant sun. I tried to look at Him, but my eyes burned and I didn’t want to be blind, like Moses.

He loved me. I was pure. I had no sin, no stain. It was just Him and me, and no one else. And He knew everything about me and He loved me like I was His only daughter, His only child, His favorite.

And then He spoke without words.

God Spoke

“You can go up.”

I saw the Stairway to Heaven, the same one everyone sees. It was grand, white, with boisterous hand rails.

I floated to the top of the stairway, and when I got to the top, God said,

“You can go in.”

I was overcome. I had to make a decision.

I turned to him, I turned to the cloud. I saw my Father RACING toward me as fast as he could, his fists raised. And I could smell his scent, so I knew this was real and not just a dream or a vision.

I hesitated. I turned to my right and I saw planet Earth far away, very small.

I couldn’t do it.

I wasn’t ready.

I took one step back and bowed my head in humility to God. I felt like I wanted to crawl under a rock and hide, I felt so ungrateful and unworthy.

Then I started begging God,

”Thank you… I know it’s my time. And I thank you that I know where I’m going when I die.. .but if… it’s ….. okay with you…. I’d like to watch my daughter grow up.”

I waited for an answer. Words then rolled out of my mind in spurts, searching for the right words, the right sentiment.

Then I started BEGGING.

I begged Him to go back. I bargained and asked Him to weigh everything I ever did that was good

, all the nights I stayed up On Call and checked on all my patients, all the lectures I gave the kids who lied to get into the Jail Ward.

I felt like a child.

I gave myself to His mercy.

I closed my eyes.

Nothing happened.

I waited. And waited. And nothing happened.

Then I opened my eyes.

The priest was taking his thumb off my forehead.

“I bless you in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy

Spirit. Amen.”

Disabled and Bedridden

Eventually, I would have a traumatic brain injury with diabetes insipidus (being unable to hold on to water and almost dying from dehydration, low platelets, and kidney failure), a vertebral artery dissection, severe dysautonomia/POTS, and a neurogenic bladder. I was on over 20 medications including blood thinners and midodrine, to make my blood pressure go up.

I would be disabled, unable to walk or talk for a long while, unable to stand without fainting, and bedridden for 12 years.

How Did I Do It

And here we are!

