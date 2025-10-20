NO SOLDIER LEFT BEHIND: Sgt. Kevin Lee Lloyd Gets Visitors, Moves to Room P706
MD Anderson Cancer Center: 877-632-6789, Ext. 5 to Get Visitor Information
Sgt. Kevin Lee Lloyd is a 40-year-old U.S. Marine Veteran with Stage 4 colorectal cancer from burn pit exposure.
Today, I verified that he remains at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston (NOTE ROOM CHANGE TO Room P706). Other reports say he went home to be with family; these are not true.
Sgt. Lloyd is a father of three, is frail, nearly blind, and in distress after the VA delayed his treatment and benefits.
Community response has been heartwarming: strangers, including actor Douglas Taurel, are visiting to honor his service, ensuring “no man left behind.” Visiting hours end at 10 p.m.; share words of support online if unable to attend.
Pray for his continued strength.
To reiterate, Sgt. Lloyd is in Room P706 as of this afternoon.
It is great that some are coming to see him, & very bad that people are lying about him having gone home! What he might need is for one of those soldiers to share the gospel of Jesus Christ with him...to make sure he knows where he will spend eternity, when he dies. I hope & pray he's a Christian, & knows that when he is gone, he'll be "absent from the body, present with the Lord!"
Praying he feels our prayers and the Lord comforts & covers him with his healing power🙏🏻✝️❤️🩹