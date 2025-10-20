Sgt. Kevin Lee Lloyd is a 40-year-old U.S. Marine Veteran with Stage 4 colorectal cancer from burn pit exposure.

Today, I verified that he remains at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston (NOTE ROOM CHANGE TO Room P706 ). Other reports say he went home to be with family; these are not true.

Sgt. Lloyd is a father of three, is frail, nearly blind, and in distress after the VA delayed his treatment and benefits.

Community response has been heartwarming: strangers, including actor Douglas Taurel, are visiting to honor his service, ensuring “no man left behind.” Visiting hours end at 10 p.m.; share words of support online if unable to attend.

Pray for his continued strength.

The Tweet

The Thread

To reiterate, Sgt. Lloyd is in Room P706 as of this afternoon.

Leave a comment