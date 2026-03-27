The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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Twig's avatar
Twig
9h

The government officials who participated in this & every medical authority who participated in her demise are evil people! Where’s the compassion & where’s the help in 2026 should have been offered! They are all as guilty of her rape as the rapists! These people should be the first to get euthanasia! Hell is not good enough for all those who could have helped & did not!

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3 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
Lavonne Breitenkamp's avatar
Lavonne Breitenkamp
8h

I have struggled with mental illness for 40 years and attempted to end my life. I am married and have children and grandchildren and am a Child of God saved by the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and His Resurrection all for my sin and those who believe in that promise. As much as I don’t like this earthly life at times I know it is not mine to say when it ends. God gave me life and He will take it when it’s time. I know that suicide anyway is a selfish act because of what it does to the ones you leave behind who love you.

If further infuriates me that “agencies “ now can make money off another humans suffering! Come Lord Jesus🙏🙏🙏

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3 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
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