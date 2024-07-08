This is an updated repost from about eighteen months ago. Perhaps it explains everything.

Share The Rebel Patient™

It is not enough to be a doctor who graduated medical school and started practicing medicine. A deciding factor on their belief system is whether or not they took the original Hippocratic Oath in the first place.

Did you know that not all doctors took the Hippocratic Oath?

For at least the last 32 years, the Hippocratic Oath has been OPTIONAL. My USC School of Medicine Class of 1990 reviewed 3 Choices on the “oath” we would take. The overwhelming majority voted to swear to the original Hippocratic oath.

Our Three “Hippocratic Oath” Choices

The original and unaltered Hippocratic Oath A revised version of the Hippocratic Oath A completely unrelated oath

1. The Original Hippocratic Oath

Written between the 3rd and 5th Centuries BC, the original Hippocratic Oath requires a new physician to swear, by a number of healing gods, to uphold some very specific ethical standards.

Below is a fragment in the original Ionic Greek, on papayrus and dated circa AD 275. The oldest complete version was written circa 11th and 12th Century and is housed at the Vatican.

Here is the original version in English, and exactly what I swore to:

I swear by God Apollo Healer, by Asclepius, by Hygieia, by Panacea, and by all the gods and goddesses, making (Him) them my witness es, that I will carry out, according to my ability and judgment, this oath and this indenture. To hold my teacher in this art equal to my own parents; to make him partner in my livelihood; when he is in need of money to share mine with him; to consider his family as my own brothers, and to teach them this art, if they want to learn it, without fee or indenture; to impart precept, oral instruction, and all other instruction to my own sons, the sons of my teacher, and to indentured pupils who have taken the Healer’s oath, but to nobody else. I will use those dietary regimens which will benefit my patients according to my greatest ability and judgment, and I will do no harm or injustice to them. Neither will I administer a poison to anybody when asked to do so, nor will I suggest such a course. Similarly I will not give to a woman a pessary to cause abortion. But I will keep pure and holy both my life and my art. I will not use the knife, not even, verily, on sufferers from stone, but I will give place to such as are craftsmen therein. Into whatsoever houses I enter, I will enter to help the sick, and I will abstain from all intentional wrong-doing and harm, especially from abusing the bodies of man or woman, bond or free. And whatsoever I shall see or hear in the course of my profession, as well as outside my profession in my intercourse with men, if it be what should not be published abroad, I will never divulge, holding such things to be holy secrets. Now if I carry out this oath, and break it not, may I gain for ever reputation among all men for my life and for my art; but if I break it and forswear myself, may the opposite befall me. – Translation by W.H.S. Jones. Reference: Wikipedia

2. Revised Hippocratic Oath

All I remember about the modified version we were given is that it did not replace the “gods” with “God”. For that reason, I voted against it.

3. A Completely Unrelated Oath

I don’t remember much about this proposed oath, except it was in plain English, and I believe it left out the part about swearing never to do an abortion or perform an assisted suicide. For that reason, I rejected it.

Leave a comment

Salient Points of the Original Hippocratic Oath

From medicine’s inception within this oath, doctors swore:

To keep this oath

To hold my teacher equal to my parents

To consider my teacher as a business partner

To give them money if they needed it

To consider their family as my brothers

To teach them medicine if they wanted to learn it - and to do it for free

To teach orally and in all ways to my own children and the sons of my teacher and to indentured pupils who have taken this oath, but not to anyone else

To use diet to benefit my patients according to my greatest ability and judgement, and to do no harm or injustice to them. Note that “do no harm” is associated with diet.

I will not provide medication for self-suicide or euthanasia

I will never suggest euthanasia

I will not insert a device into the vagina or give a medication that causes a woman to have an abortion

I will keep my life and my art holy

I will not use a knife to remove a kidney stone but leave it to the surgeons who are qualified

When I enter a house of the sick, I will help them

I will not perform any intentional wrong-doing, especially with respect to abusing the body of a man or woman, slave or free.

Whatever I hear in the course of being a doctor, as well as outside my profession, it should not be published abroad

I will never divulge secrets regarding the health of others

If I carry out this oath and do not break it, may I forever have a reputation among men for my life and art

If I break this oath and go back on my oath, may the opposite befall me.

COVID-Related Oath Issues

I think for me the biggest COVID-related issue was that of “never performing any wrong-doing”.

I never told one patient to stay home until their lips turned blue. Yes, we all avoided the hospital which was a death sentence that we now know happened due to Remdesivir and anesthetic cocktails designed to kill.

Even if we lose our licenses, many of us doctors will be able to say that we did no wrong, and we never once violated our oaths.

How to Ask Your Doctors if They Took the Hippocratic Oath

EVERY GRADUATING MEDICAL SCHOOL CLASS TAKES AN OATH.

You can tell them that you read an interesting article about the Hippocratic oath that said not every doctor had to take it. Then pause to see if they offer that they did take it.

If no response, look them in the eye and ask,

“So I was wondering if you took it, or if you took a different oath.” Then wait a few seconds before commenting, “Because I heard graduating doctors can write their own oath.” “Have you heard that?”

Those are simple enough questions to ask, ones that you have a right to know.

But if your doctor told you to stay home until your lips turned blue and they admit to taking the original Hippocratic oath, they broke it.

Exactly how did they break the Hippocratic Oath by “Causing Harm”? And How Could they have Done Things Differently to Keep Their Oath and “Do No Harm”

In the beginning, we all struggled to know “what to do” for COVID-19, the SARS-CoV-2 virus. But as time went on, it was obvious that simple measures could help one set of symptoms, another intervention helped something different, there was no “one thing” that would cure everything. It was poly-pharmacy all the way, but not just with “Big Pharma” prescriptions. Simple supplements made a big difference.

You inhaled the virus, it built a nest at the back of the nose, and then you swallowed it into your gut, and breathed it into your lungs.

Unless your doctor stopped practicing medicine during the pandemic, there is no explanation for them not at least looking at interventions for prevention and treatment.

Your doctor failed to “do no wrong” because it was wrong and a violation to tell you:

To stay home until your lips turned blue, instead of providing options that would absolutely would have “done no harm” - and may have saved a life. To stay home instead of coming into the hospital, instead of providing options that would absolutely would have “done no harm” - and may have saved a life. There was nothing they could do, instead of providing options that would absolutely would have “done no harm” - and may have saved a life. There was nothing you could do, instead of providing options that would absolutely would have “done no harm” - and may have saved a life. Failing to tell you to get equipment to monitor your vital signs at home, especially the pulse oximeter to check your oxygen and heart rate. Then at least you could have watched it, read about it, and learned to take deep breaths or sleep on your stomach. Why? Because sleeping on your stomach, i.e., prone, redistributes the blood flow and oxygen to the lungs, improving your oxygenation. After all, virtually every doctor knows that flipping even a ventilated patient prone is a life-saving maneuver that improves oxygenation. Failing to at least tell you to sleep or lay prone, on your stomach. Improves oxygenation. For example, it may improve your oxygen saturation from 88% to 93% and at least buy you time to improve with vitamin D and other medications. Failing to tell you to take Vitamin D. For goodness sake, you could have had it delivered to your door. If your Vitamin D blood level was over “50” ng/ml, at least one studies shows you would have about a 0% chance of dying. There are formulae for this - it’s on my FREE handout at the top of my website. JUST ENTER CREATE AN ACCOUNT BY ENTERING YOUR EMAIL AND CREATING A PASSWORD. POOF! Then you get my guidebook in your email. And how does your doctor feel about your taking vitamin D now? What level are they happy with? If the answer is “30” ng/ml, get a new doctor. See my article on this HERE. Failing to tell you to take Vitamin C. For goodness sake, you could have had it delivered in the same package to your door. Failing to tell you to take Zinc. For goodness sake, it stops “viruses” or their manmade things called viruses from multiplying.

Failing to tell you to take quercetin. It acts like hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) by allowing that zinc to go into virus cells and do their work - eliminate viral replication. If you don’t have HCQ, read my article HERE.

Failing to prescribe a budesonide inhaler. Studies show it stops SARS-CoV-2 virus from multiplying in the lungs and is associated with good outcomes. Dr. Richard Bartlett, a Texas doctor, had a 100% survival rate for COVID-19. Budesonide is also on the McCullough Protocol. Failing to prescribe ivermectin. Discovered serendipidously in a nursing home with a scabies breakout, none of the patients on it died from COVID-19. Allows the body to recognize the virus as “foreign” and mount an immune response. Also causes cancer cells to commit suicide, i.e., apoptosis, and decreases the rapid growth of blood supply around a cancer, i.e., angiogenesis. If you don’t have IVM, see my article HERE. Failing to tell you there were Early Treament Protocols you may want to try at home. My Guidebook lists everything on page 11, combining several protocols. At least then, you would not have suffered harm and they would have kept their oath. Failing to tell you there were other doctors who believed in an Early Treatment Protocol, and they may be able to help you, because they couldn’t. At least then, you would not have suffered harm and they would have kept their oath. They could have “passed the buck” and still kept their oath.

… And the List Goes On and On…

Share The Rebel Patient™

What I Really Think

If your doctor broke the Hippocratic oath, you need to report him or her to your State Medical Board. Why? Because that is what the medical board is for - reporting unnecessary deaths and harm. If even a small proportion of harmed patients had reported harm, the number of Complaints in some states would not have actually gone down for the last two years.

Physician State Medical Boards: https://mdmsearch.com/state-license-medical-boards/

Physician Assistant Medical Boards: https://www.aapa.org/advocacy-central/state-advocacy/state-licensing/list-of-licensing-boards/

Nurse Practitioners: They have 2 Boards: https://www.nursingworld.org/ancc/ https://www.aanp.org/?gclid=Cj0KCQjwwfiaBhC7ARIsAGvcPe4Oom9fBkoHge2s-ilSkgnVKS9jToTowDE-8IXu3lLf7Ysor2P1GHgaAi-QEALw_wcB



Give a gift subscription

My books on Amazon.

Guidebook to Low Back Pain: Diagnosis and Treatment

My book. Thank you for checking it out on Amazon. If you have 24/7 back pain, this book is for you. If you have failed back syndrome, have been to over 10 doctors who have not helped you, check it out and see if you can start working with supplements, getting sleep, and more. I am humbled that my book toured the American Library Association’s 2022 Exhibition and Convention in Washington, DC in June, 2022. See the Press Release here.

AFFILIATE LINKS

Proceeds go directly into Aranda MD Enterprises, to support awareness of hospital killing protocols and now to help a couple people get a microscope.

How To Win In Court Without a Lawyer. Too few Americans know what Justice is. Too many are denied Justice in our courts. For the past 36 years Dr. Graves has been an attorney and In 1997, he started his online course to help everyone who can't afford a lawyer by giving affordable legal know-how and solid confidence to tens of thousands of people for 25 years ... good people who now are winning in court without a lawyer!winning cases by doing what this course will show YOU how to do - step-by-step, quick & easy! www.HowToWinInCourt.com?refercode=AM0060

My Patriot Supply™: Survival foods, supplies, and Prep Kits. https://bit.ly/3a82rik

Alavida™ and Epithalamin. Alavida™ Regenerating Trio. Anti-aging patch, day and night cream; the only topical product in the world with epithalamin, a hormone produced by the pineal gland. WATCH Low Level Light Therapy (LLLT):

LifeWave™ Wearable Patch Technology. Wearable technology for pain, Glutathione, Carnosine, X39 Stem Cell Activation with GHK-Cu, Insomnia, Athletic patches and more; no medication; uses LLLT, no drugs. https://lifewave.com/margaretaranda/store/products

THANK YOU FOR SHARING AND CARING!

Leave a comment

Message Dr Margaret Aranda

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app