WHAT I REALLY THINK

THEY KNEW THIS WAS WRONG — AND THEY KNEW IT IN THE 1800’S.

THIS is child abuse, to even consider taking this child back for another vaccine. Any doctor or nurse who participates in this is insane.

Yet another reminder that we live in an upside down world, and we need to keep SHINING THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS!

LET US PRAY FOR THIS CHILD, AND EVERY OTHER CHILD TAKEN TO THE MURDEROUS DOCTORS WHO PRETEND TO CARE YET POCKET $$$$$ FOR EACH JAB.

Let Us Pray

Holy God,

Bless our children, especially this child who has suffered untold pain and may be again exposed to it! Help the mom see things straight, help the child’s doctor have some common sense, and help all parents facing such obvious side effect — or less obvious ones — HELP THE CHILDREN, WE BESEECH YOU!

Forgive our sins, Holy Father of All Creation! Forgive our apathy, our failure to confront, and GIVE US THE BOLDNESS OF THOSE WHO DO EVIL — allow us to SHINE THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS!

Create in me a clean heart, take all sin away from me, and cleanse me with Thy Holy Spirit, so that I may continue to do YOUR WORK in this land!

Show me how much I need YOU! Lead me in all YOUR WAYS! Even when the world has fallen apart, YOU STAND BESIDE ME! Let me always LEAN ON YOU! I NEED YOU EVERY MOMENT OF EVERY DAY, GOOD LORD, MY SHEPHERD WHO LEADS ME TO THE STILL WATERS!

We ask this in the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

