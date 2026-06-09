The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick's avatar
Patrick
1h

I'm wondering if the doctor or somebody else wanted the organs to sell on the black market later.

Reply
Share
Simone Kimball's avatar
Simone Kimball
12m

Thank you for sharing this!

I noticed that you wrote that you appeared with Lara Loomer when the CORRECT statement should read that you appeared with Lara LOGAN.

I used to confuse the two, but now I clearly respect Lara Logan far more than L. Loomer.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture