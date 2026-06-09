This reads like a murder mystery, a tale almost too outlandish to be true. But this is what happened, and it represents what evil can happen in hospitals.

The Tweet

The Thread

The Article

Emphases are mine.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The parents of a 13-year-old girl filed a lawsuit against Oregon Health and Science University after doctors told them their daughter was dying — but it turned out surgeons had installed her new heart valve upside down, according to the complaint. Steven and Lori Stokes filed a $17 million lawsuit against OHSU and Dr. Ashok Muralidaran, who performed the surgery, in Multnomah County Circuit Court, alleging negligence in medical care.



On Aug. 15, 2025, an OHSU surgical team led by Dr. Muralidaran performed open-heart surgery on the girl to implant a heart valve. The procedure required surgeons to stop her heart while she was on cardiac bypass, the complaint states. After the surgery, doctors were unable to get her heart restarted. She was placed on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO — a system that mechanically pumps blood through a heart-lung machine, which reoxygenates it and circulates it back into the body. Doctors told her parents the procedure went “very well” and that her heart was likely not working correctly because of the “shock” of surgery, according to court documents. They said ECMO would allow her body to rest and begin functioning properly. But that didn’t happen. The following day, the girl remained in OHSU’s intensive care unit. Doctors ordered multiple tests and studies, according to court documents. Eventually, they moved her back into the operating room for exploratory surgery to determine why her heart was still not functioning properly. Doctors told her parents afterward that there was no explanation other than “shock” — and that she could not survive indefinitely on ECMO. For three days, she remained in the ICU with an open chest incision, kept alive by ECMO, as her condition began to deteriorate, the lawsuit says. More tests, studies and imaging were conducted, and again her parents were told there was no explanation. OHSU then began discussing end-of-life decisions with the family, including organ donation for transplant into other patients. During a third surgery on their daughter’s heart, OHSU told her parents she would require either a permanent artificial heart or a heart transplant to survive, the lawsuit said. OHSU said it could not perform either procedure at its facilities and that her parents would need to transfer her to an out-of-state medical center — though doctors were uncertain she would survive the trip given how critical her condition was. In short, OHSU advised her parents that if their daughter remained at the hospital she would die, but that she was now so “gravely ill” that she would likely die en route to another medical center that might be able to save her life, the lawsuit claims. Her parents chose the latter, taking the risk of having her transported to Seattle Children’s Hospital the next day. Her condition had deteriorated gravely and she was “very near death,” according to the lawsuit. In Seattle, doctors performed multiple procedures to remove accumulated blood, clots and fluid from her open chest incision and adjusted the ECMO system. Eventually, a scan of her heart revealed that the prosthetic valve OHSU surgeons had implanted was not positioned properly. It was during subsequent surgery that doctors discovered the valve had been implanted upside down, and was therefore not functioning as intended, according to the complaint. Doctors at Seattle Children’s removed the inverted valve and replaced it with a different one, properly positioned. Her heart promptly began to function correctly. She was successfully taken off cardiac bypass and no longer required ECMO. Her condition continued to stabilize over the following days in Seattle Children’s ICU. After more than a month in critical condition, she was able to return home with her parents. OHSU declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing pending litigation. The family’s medical bills so far total more than approximately $3.35 million — roughly $1 million from OHSU for six days of hospitalization and $2.35 million from Seattle Children’s Hospital, where she spent about 35 days. The lawsuit notes this figure does not include all medical expenses to date. Among the $17 million in damages sought, the lawsuit calls for an estimated $5 million for negligence and $3 million in economic damages. However, Oregon’s tort claims limit caps OHSU’s liability at $5.275 million. The law is intended to allow compensation for government negligence while protecting public funds; OHSU is a quasi-public institution. Source: KGW8, HERE.

The Link

NOTE: In an amazing story that occurred in 2015, doctors at a Texas hospital told George Pickering II his 27-year-old son was brain-dead and planned to remove life support. Desperate, the father armed himself, barricaded the room, and held off SWAT in a three-hour standoff. During the ordeal, his son squeezed his hand—proving he was responsive. The young man woke up and fully recovered.

His dad’s bold act saved his life.

Here’s my article on George Pickering, II:

And I’ll give this the last word:

“There is a real possibility the valves were installed incorrectly to facilitate what would appear to be a natural death in order to harvest organs.”

WHAT I REALLY THINK

If you are age 18+ and don’t already have your I Do Not Consent Form™ in order, please do so today. Download it. Print it out. Put it on your desk. That’s the first step. Then take it to your bank and get it notarized for FREE… and if you’re ever in the ER, a Surgi-Center, Rehab, or Nursing Home, get it delivered as instructed. And add the HOSPITAL HOSTAGE HOTLINE to your cell phone now — give it to your children and parents: 888-219-3637.

THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS ‘BRAIN DEATH’. If the heart and lungs work, the patient is ALIVE. If the heart and lungs don’t work, the patient is dead and no one wants their organs. When you take out the organs of someone whose heart and lungs are working, you kill them by organ procurement as the Cause of Death. Period.

We’ve covered this from a historical perspective with Dr. Paul A. Byrne, the world-famous Grandfather of medical ethics in this regard.

A Note on My Articles

I hope you enjoy my articles. There is so much to write about, yet I don’t want to bombard you… nor could I keep up with all the worthy posts that I wish I could bring you. For more posts, please join me on Twitter/X at the DrMargaretShow. Trust me, there is much more going on in the world than what I can bring you with one daily post, and I appreciate you all as my supporters!

My Commitment to Annelise

These days, you can find me supporting Chris on X. He is baby Annelise’s uncle — his 12-year-old daughter, Evelyn, found Annelise when her foot touched her body on the bottom of the pool. Chris then pulled her out and started CPR on the cement at the poolside — and it went on for 60 minutes.

Later, when CPS was called on the parents, Evelyn was interviewed (and understandingly very traumatized by it). CPS also interviewed Annelise’s two siblings then closed the case. But more recently, they came back. The parents refused to engage with them. Attorney General’s Office with Ken Paxton apparently made a call and got CPS off the case, as the AG oversees them.

THANK YOU for SUPPORTING EFFORTS that help others negotiate through hospitals! See Chris on his recent interview with Pastor Dave of HISGLORYMEDIA.com, Lara Loomer, and I. I am adding these videos to yesterday’s post; thank you for Sharing and Caring! If you can’t give to the GiveSendGo (which cuts less commission out of the donation than GoFundMe), please Share all the more! We need more prayers to keep going up for the family, to include Chris and his daughter Evelyn, to THE GREAT I AM, The GOD OF MIRACLES! The WAYMAKER! And THE COMFORTER!

Here is Pastor Dave with HIS GLORY Show. He had Lara Loomer and me on as his guests, and we were so pleased to have Chris on the Show. This was the first time I saw him ‘in person’. Thank you for keeping your prayers going up!

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Let Us Pray

🙏



Heavenly Father,



Today we lift up this 13-year old heart valve child to You, as well as Annelise and all hospitalized patients who need proper care. Wrap them in Your perfect peace that surpasses all understanding.

For Annelise and those fighting for health, strengthen their bodies, calm their minds, and comfort their spirits. For those who grieve or carry heavy burdens, heal these heart and give them renewed hope.



Lord, You see every tear, every fear, and every unanswered question. Surround Annelise and all who have been harmed with Your loving presence. Bring comfort, courage, and complete restoration—physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Place the right people to support and love.



May we all feel Your nearness today in a powerful way. Thank you that we are not alone, that our lives matters deeply to You, and that the most blessed days are ahead when we rest forever in Your eternal presence with No More Tears!



In Jesus’ name, we pray.



Amen. ❤️

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