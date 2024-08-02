Novak Djokovic says all that is needed to be said.

Novak held out and refused to get the jab. He received a lot of heat for it, yet refused to submit.

The Violin

At Wimbleton, Novak played his tennis racket as a “sad” violin to the losing opponent, much to the pleasure of his daughter, who plays violin.

Isn't it Wonderful that People Stick Up for Christ?

Have a wonderful evening. Relax with your family or just put your feet up to feel some relief!

