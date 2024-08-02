Olympics 2024: Novak Djokovic Shows the World What Side He Is On
You don't have to understand the language to understand what this tennis superstar said.
Novak Djokovic says all that is needed to be said.
Novak held out and refused to get the jab. He received a lot of heat for it, yet refused to submit.
The Violin
At Wimbleton, Novak played his tennis racket as a “sad” violin to the losing opponent, much to the pleasure of his daughter, who plays violin.
Isn't it Wonderful that People Stick Up for Christ?
Have a wonderful evening. Relax with your family or just put your feet up to feel some relief!
Love that violin rendition from Djokovic! Sad for the reporter but what comes around goes around in life I suppose.
The press can’t admit the reporter died from the vaxxine, but everyone knows!! Novak is a hero for standing his ground against the madness of
Needless vaxxes.