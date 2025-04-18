If you want to unsubscribe from my newsletter, hit the “Unsubscribe” button on the bottom of your email. If you don’t see it, hit the Title, open in Substack, and then Unsubscribe at the bottom. Thank you.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES, GRAPHIC DESCRIPTION OF CHRIST’S TORTURE AND DEATH. Do not view if you are sensitive.

Thank You, Jesus, for taking on my sins and dying on the cross for me! I KNEW that You suffered, but this provides me with the details on just HOW GREAT Your suffering was for me!

“On the Physical Death of Jesus Christ

Enlarged Image:

Enlarged Image:

Enlarged Image:

Enlarged Image:

Enlarged Image:

Enlarged Image:

Let Us Pray

Holy Lord Jesus,

For all Your suffering, I adore Thee! For all that You taught and did for humanity, I praise Thee!

I see all You suffered anew and in great depth, Lord, some of which I cannot comprehend and all of which makes me GLORIFY YOUR NAME once again!

JESUS, I KNOW YOU DIED TO SAVE ME! THANK YOU! THANK YOU!

I know You gave it all! I know you saw it through to the end, Dear Lord — You died to save ME! THANK YOU, GOOD LORD OF ALL THE AGES, OF ALL CREATION!

I LOVE YOU! I NEED YOU! THANK YOU FOR CALLING ME TO YOUR SIDE. I DEDICATE MY LIFE TO YOU!

AMEN.

God bless you and keep you well and safe! And thank you for praying for Ed, who has a cough and sore throat. Also, we pray for all who are sick or suffering

Leave a comment