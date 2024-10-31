An Ontario man is the first to be euthanised due to a condition labelled as “post-vaccine syndrome.” The man, referred to as “Mr. A,” had multiple mental illnesses and experienced physical decline following three covid mRNA injections. His condition was deemed irremediable by Canada’s MAiD death review panel. Dr. Wiliam Makis predicted this would happen. “Since the vaccine cult is a death cult, it was always going to go this way for the vaccine injured,” he said. “The next step will be scaling up the MAiD killings, as hundreds of thousands of Canadians are severely covid-19 vaccine injured.” 24 October 2024: Ontario man granted euthanasia for controversial ‘post COVID-19 vaccination syndrome’ (National Post) An Ontario man in his late 40s with a history of mental illness died by euthanasia after his assisted death assessors decided that the most reasonable explanation for his physical decline was a post-covid-19 “vaccination syndrome.” The term is controversial – Canada’s current vaccine reporting system for adverse events doesn’t include “post-vaccine syndrome” – and multiple specialists consulted before his death couldn’t agree on a diagnosis, raising questions as to whether the man’s condition met the criteria for an “irremediable,” meaning a hopeless, incurable condition. The anonymised case is one of several highlighted in a series of reports issued by a 16-member MAiD death review committee struck by Ontario’s chief coroner’s office in January. Identified as “Mr. A,” the man experienced “suffering and functional decline” following three vaccinations for SARS-CoV-2. He also suffered from depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and personality disorders, and, “while navigating his physical symptoms,” was twice admitted to hospital, once involuntarily, with thoughts of suicide. “Amongst his multiple specialists, no unifying diagnosis was confirmed,” according to the report. However, his MAiD assessors “opined that the most reasonable diagnosis for Mr. A’s clinical presentation (severe functional decline) was a post-vaccine syndrome, in keeping with chronic fatigue syndrome.” There were no “pathological findings” at a post-mortem that could identify any underlying physiological diagnosis, though people’s experiences can’t be discounted just because medicine can’t find what’s wrong with them. However, Canada’s assisted dying law requires people to have a grievous and irremediable physical condition. Psychiatric experts raised concerns about whether the man’s mental illnesses would or should have rendered him ineligible for MAiD. (Recommended from Editorial: This doctor has helped more than 400 people die and Nova Scotia woman was asked if she knew about assisted dying before mastectomy surgery for breast cancer.) Some members of the MAiD death review panel also questioned whether a condition “previously unrecognised in medicine” – namely, a possible “post-vaccine somatic (meaning affecting the body) syndrome” – could be considered incurable. The case highlights the challenges and uncertainties of granting euthanasia for people who aren’t terminally ill and whose natural deaths are not reasonably foreseeable – so-called “Track 2” cases. Another case involved a different man in his late 40s with severe ulcers and multiple mental illnesses, including depression, anxiety, narcissistic personality disorder, bipolar disorder and chronic thoughts of suicide. A year before he died by an assisted death, he attempted suicide by jumping from a height. Another case involved an unemployed male in his 40s with inflammatory bowel disease who was living with few social supports, was dependent on family for housing and financial support, and who struggled with alcohol and opioid addictions. He wasn’t offered treatment for his addictions, and his family had concerns about his request for MAiD. During a psychiatric assessment, the man was asked if he was aware of MAiD, and given information on the option. His MAiD provider later personally drove the man to the location where he was euthanised, which multiple members of the death review committee considered a transgression of professional boundaries that could be seen as “hastening a person towards death.” Other members disagreed, and felt the doctor’s actions were “helpful and compassionate.” Details in the reports are limited. A spokesperson from the coroner’s office said members of the MAiD death review committee cannot discuss particulars about cases mentioned due to confidentiality and respect for the families involved. According to their report, “only a small number of MAiD deaths in Ontario have identified concerns,” and the deaths selected “are chosen for the ability to generate discussion, thought and considerations for practice improvement.” Dr. Sonu Gaind, who is not a conscientious objector to MAiD, said he’s troubled “by almost everything in this report.” “I think we have gone so far over the line with Track 2 that people cannot even see the line that we’ve crossed,” said Gaind, a psychiatrist and professor of medicine at the University of Toronto. “It’s pretty clear that some providers are going up to that line, and maybe beyond it,” Gaind said. “This is actually suicide facilitation in some cases.” In the case of the man whose doctor picked him up, “This poor guy could not get access to medical treatment for his addictions but he could be chauffeured by our medical practitioner to receive death,” Gaind said. “I think there is something deeply wrong with that.” Dr. Sonu Gaind, who is not a conscientious objector to MAID, said he’s troubled “by almost everything in this report.” PHOTO BY PETER J. THOMPSON/NATIONAL POST/FILE Since 2021, 2.6 per cent of all Ontario MAiD provisions have involved people whose natural deaths are not reasonably foreseeable. In 2023, a total of 4,644 MAiD deaths were reported; 116 deaths were identified as Track 2. According to the report, “non reasonably foreseeable death” patients were more likely to live in the most marginalised areas in the province, more likely to require disability supports, more likely to be female and more likely to live alone at all ages. In the case of Mr. A, “even separate and apart from whether post-vaccine syndrome is a valid entry, it’s very clear that even (the MAiD assessors) weren’t sure of it,” Gaind said. “There was repeated discussion about ‘no determinant diagnostic results,’ no unifying diagnosis. It was really just the MAiD assessors who ended up saying the most reasonable diagnosis is post-vaccine syndrome, completely ignoring the fact that the symptoms of depression, trauma and addictions can cause a whole slew of symptoms, including physical ones.” However, in order to qualify for MAiD, a mental illness alone “wouldn’t suffice,” Gaind said. A mental illness can’t be the sole underlying condition for seeking MAiD. Canada’s plans to legalise MAiD for mental illness have been delayed until 2027. “So, now we have to say, ‘Well, here’s what we think is a likely medical diagnosis,’ and then, on top of it, with the clear diagnostic uncertainty, they’re able to say, ‘Oh, plus this is now irremediable.’ Because if they can’t say that, obviously you don’t qualify for MAiD,” Gaind said. Rare conditions can occur after vaccination that can have “life-altering consequences,” said McMaster University immunologist Dawn Bowdish. With transverse myelitis, the immune system attacks the nerves of the spinal cord, leading to a condition resembling multiple sclerosis. Guillain-Barre syndrome occurs when the person’s immune system attacks the nerves, causing muscle weakness and, in rare cases, paralysis. Both conditions are diagnosable, she said. Serious vaccine side effects generally appear within two weeks after the first, and more rarely, the second dose of a vaccine, she said. More than 13 billion doses of covid vaccines have been given worldwide and have saved millions of lives. A study published last year involving more than 99 million vaccinated people across eight countries found that known serious vaccine side effects are rare. A chronic post-vaccine syndrome remains controversial. A rapid review paper prepared by WorkSafeBC, a worker’s compensation company, found no published data supporting the development of chronic fatigue syndrome post mRNA covid vaccination. However, in a preprint study published last year that had not yet gone through peer-review, 241 adults who responded to an online survey reported ongoing symptoms after a covid vaccination, such as excessive fatigue, brain fog and pain, numbness and tingling in different parts of the body. Most received mRNA vaccines. Led by doctors at the Yale School of Medicine, the researchers cautioned that vaccines against covid “have saved many lives,” and that the symptoms could be unrelated to the shots, occurring by chance. However, the clustering of symptoms within the first one to 18 days from vaccination “suggests a potential relationship,” they reported. The study had limitations, including that people self-reported symptoms. Bowdish said she does not want to discount people’s experiences, but that with self-reported data “it’s impossible to validate that they were vaccinated,” and infection with covid can cause similar lingering symptoms, she said. My Take… I predicted this dozens of times in various interviews and my Substack articles. MAiD will become the main vehicle to kill off the covid-19 vaccine injured. Logically, it has always made perfect sense. I just didn’t expect Canada to get there this quickly. If you die from a covid-19 vaccine injury, for everyone involved in the mRNA vaccine fraud, that is the best possible outcome. Since there are no autopsies and no staining for spike protein, it’s literally the perfect crime. And it’s legal. The covid-19 vaccine injured, however, are an extreme inconvenience. They are living proof of the crime of vaccine fraud, contaminated vaccines, etc. They represent the worst possible outcome of vaccination. Everyone involved in the covid-19 vaccine fraud wants the vaccine injured dead: The doctors who gave the shots (you can tell by how they treat the vaccine injured).

The scientists who pushed the mRNA fraud (they despise the vaccine injured and viciously attack them online).

The media and propagandists for big pharma (they ignore the vaccine injured as much as possible and minimise the damage done to them – gaslighting).

The compromised health officials (they reject all vaccine injury reports).

The politicians (they pretend vaccine injuries don’t exist and aren’t an issue to be addressed). Since the vaccine cult is a death cult, it was always going to go this way for the vaccine injured. That’s why the vaccine injured receive no support, no funding, no research, no treatment and no compensation. It’s not nice to say, but the goal of the “vaccine cartel” was always to kill them off. The next step will be scaling up the MAiD killings, as hundreds of thousands of Canadians are severely covid-19 vaccine injured. Since Trudeau announced his intention to stay on, I’m certain this next step will come soon enough. About the Author Dr. William Makis is a Canadian physician with expertise in Radiology, Oncology, and Immunology. He has a notable academic background, having received the Governor General’s Medal and being a University of Toronto Scholar. Dr. Makis has authored over 100 peer-reviewed medical publications and is known for his work on covid, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines and vaccine injuries. Source: https://expose-news.com/2024/10/26/covid-vaccine-death-cult-takes-another-victim/

What is this going to mean for patients?

Doctors will give up on them and take the easy way out, because these people are “too complicated”, they “complain too much”, and apparently, the doctors don't know how to make them better anyway.

Canadian doctors get paid to kill/euthanize people, and apparently they regret killing those who are just poor. Or fat:

Canada’s doctors are raising grave concerns about a rising trend in euthanizing people who are not terminally ill. Newly-unearthed communications reveal many physicians charged with carrying out assisted dyinghave found the loosening of criteria 'morally distressing.' In 2021, Canada expanded its medical dying law to include people with incurable - but not terminal - illnesses, which led to a 30 percent increase in assisted deaths in 2022. A doctor in Ontario wrote in his patient’s report that while the man had a severe lung disease, what drove him to euthanasia was ‘mostly because he is homeless, in debt and cannot tolerate the idea of (long-term care) of any kind.’ In another case, a doctor expressed their conflict at providing euthanasia to a patient simply because she was obese and depressed. Meanwhile, an elderly woman wanted to die because she was struggling with the grief of losing her husband. An Associated Press investigation that involved obtaining internal data from the provincial government in Ontario revealed dozens of online posts by doctors on public forums. Doctors provided the AP with messages shared on the private forums for assisted dying specialists on the condition of anonymity. The messages came from doctors who both performed euthanasia and assessed people who requested it. Many said they were uncomfortable with ending the lives of non-medically vulnerable people. Others felt conflicted about providing euthanasia to people not suffering from terminal illnesses, but those experiencing grief or being obese. One Ontario doctor who spoke with the AP revealed that their patient had severe obesity and depression, saying she felt like a ‘useless body taking up space.' She had withdrawn from activities and social life and said she had ‘no purpose,' according to the doctor who reviewed her case. While she was not actively dying, doctors said euthanasia was warranted because obesity is ‘a medical condition which is indeed grievous and irremediable.’

🤷‍♀️

Meanwhile, a woman in her 80s petitioned for assisted death after losing her husband, sibling, and cat in a six-week period, according to AP reporting. On top of that, she was on dialysis, an exhausting tri-weekly procedure that has someone hooked up to a blood-filtering machine for about four hours at a time. But the official who reviewed her request said it had nothing to do with a medical condition - but rather it was because of her grief. Because she had lost her support system, doctors said her suffering was permanent and thus approved her request. Canada is on track to break euthanasia records once again with 15,280 doctor-assisted suicide deaths in 2023 — a 15 percent jump on the previous year, a campaign group warns. Alex Schadenberg, director of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, says ever-more people are approved for euthanasia even when they suffer from nothing more than 'frailty' and other seemingly benign conditions. About 60,238 people have died from MAiD since the program was launched in 2016. As part of its investigation, the AP obtained a copy of a classified report written by Ontario's Ministry of the Solicitor General which acknowledged past mistakes it has made implementing its expanded MAiD law. One of these 'lessons learned' as the document puts it, was a case involving a 74-year-old blind patient with high blood pressure, a history of stroke, and other health issues. The man was interested in MAiD due to his vision loss and lack of hope that it would improve. The official report identified three instances where legal safeguards were not followed: no specialist in the patient's nonterminal condition was consulted, discussions about alternatives to euthanasia were limited, and the procedure was scheduled to fit the spouse’s preferred timing. Another non-terminal patient euthanized was Rosina Kamis, 41. Ms Kamis had been facing eviction, needed a crowdfunding site to help pay for food, and was afraid that she would 'suffer alone.' She also feared being institutionalized, and saw MAID as 'the best solution for all.' She suffered from leukemia, but her condition was not terminal. She told her attorney that she was experiencing 'mental suffering,' not physical. The 2021 expansion of the law made it legal for people like her who are suffering from grievous and irremediable medical conditions but whose death is not imminent to qualify for MAiD. Ms Kamis was approved for MAiD and chose to die on September 26, 2021, the date of her ex-husband's birthday. She passed away in her basement apartment after a doctor gave her a lethal injection. Another Canadian, Lee Landry, 65, told officials overseeing his petition in 2022 that he 'doesn't want to die' but has applied for MAiD because he can't afford to live comfortably. A doctor has given one of two signatures to allow it. Mr Landry uses a wheelchair and has several other disabilities that mean he is eligible for MAiD, including epilepsy and diabetes. But until recently, he was able to live comfortably, sharing his modest home in Medicine Hat, Alberta, with his service dog. Changes to his state benefits when he turned 65 in May meant his income was cut and he's now left with around $120 per month after paying for medical bills and essentials. He also faces homelessness. Mr Landry is awaiting the decision of a second doctor who has assessed his eligibility. If that doctor rejects the application, Mr Landry says he will simply 'shop' around for another who's prepared to sign off on his death - something that's allowed under Canada's assisted dying law. And in 2023, Tracey Thompson, 55, from Toronto, also applied to be euthanized after long Covid left her jobless and in constant pain. She told DailyMail.com that she has become so fatigued she spends about 22 hours per day in bed.

In the nearly four years she's been suffering with her illness, she hasn't been able to work and has run out of her savings. She also has no family to speak of and has lost all her friends. Now, Ms Thompson is seeking to end her life through Canada's assisted dying program, widely considered one of the most permissive in the world. ‘My quality of life with this illness is almost nonexistent, it’s not a good life,' she told DailyMail.com. 'I don’t do anything. It is painfully boring. It’s profoundly isolating.’ ’ Canada's healthcare system offers the service even to people whose death is 'not reasonably foreseeable'. Pictured: The two track system allegedly used by Fraser, as noted in the slideshow While doctors are ethically tied in knots about the number of patients they’re seeing die whose deaths were not otherwise imminent, human rights advocates argue the law that restricts MAiD for people who are severely mentally ill is ‘discriminatory.’ Dying with Dignity, an end-of-life advocacy group, is asking lawmakers quash the mental-health exclusion. But, medical professionals have written on forums that the cause of disenfranchised and mentally ill people seeking euthanasia was not hopelessness but rather a lack of sufficient government safeguards. One doctor said: ‘I have great discomfort with the idea of MAiD being driven by social circumstances. ‘I don’t have a good solution to social deprivation either, so I feel pretty useless when I receive requests like this.’ As other countries, including the UK and France, broach the topic of allowing MAiD, leaders there are looking to Canada for an example of implementing such a policy. One slide shockingly notes that the process to providing MAiD can take 'a day' But, many experts in Europe worry Canadian officials are pushing the boundaries of what is ethically acceptable. Theo Boer, professor of health care ethics at Groningen University in the Netherlands, told the AP: ‘Canada seems to be providing euthanasia for social reasons, when people don't have the financial means, which would be a big taboo in Europe. ‘That may be what Canadians want, but they would still benefit from some honest self-reflection about what is going on.’ And Kasper Raus, a researcher at Ghent University’s Bioethics Institute in Belgium, added: ‘The question about who gets euthanasia is a societal question. This is a procedure that ends people’s lives, so we need to be closely monitoring any changes in who is getting it. ‘If not, the entire practice could change and veer away from the reasons that we legalized euthanasia.’ Source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-13966919/doctor-provides-euthanasia-Canada-pressured-kill-people-theyre-poor.html

WHAT I REALLY THINK

It certainly seems to me that euthanasia in Canada isn't what they pitched it to be. And despite doctors’ having “difficulty” with certain cases, they get paid $ for it, so apparently they keep doing it.

It's always about money. Greed. No morals. No God.

And no one talks about how doctors have the highest suicide rate of other professions.

Abstract Doctors across the world work in stressful conditions, often making life or death decisions under considerable pressure. With changes in patient and societal expectations, these pressures continue to rise. For several decades, it has been illustrated that rates of psychiatric disorders, especially suicide, are considerably higher in doctors than the general population. We performed a comprehensive literature search of suicide in doctors. Using defined terms (suicide, self-harm, doctors, physicians, residents) in PubMed, we identified pertinent articles for review. We find that suicide in doctors is influenced by exposure to the physical and emotional distress endemic to the profession. These experiences may be compounded by emotional giving to the brink of exhaustion; a lack of positive feedback; alongside workplace isolation and poor support networks. Moreover, risks may be magnified by impacts outside of work; long hours, strained family relationships, poor work–life balance, as well as system and organizational politics. Despite this, doctors persistently avoid seeking help because of stigma against mental illnesses, stigma against themselves, and growing concerns that disclosure may impact their medical license. In many cases, doctors choose to self-medicate with prescription medications, alcohol, and a range of other substances. It is important that health services respond promptly, adequately, and sensibly to the needs of doctors in distress. Organizations including regulators have a moral responsibility to care for the wellbeing of its staff. A proactive approach to well-being, through training, and support will not only benefit doctors but also the patients who utilize their services each day. Keywords: Doctors, physicians, residents, self-harm, suicide Source: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7197839/

The system doesn't care about its patients. Nor does it care about its doctors, who are becoming more and more rare.

