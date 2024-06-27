Image Source: https://www.rxlist.com/orabloc-drug.htm

Will on Micronaut.Substack.com recently showed the dental local anesthetic Orabloc™ under the microscope.

Will’s images show it contains bubbles that churn in specific ways, and also show unidentified objects that self-assemble before one’s very eyes.

It has people scared to let their dentist put numbing medication on their gums before any tooth surgery.

We are grateful that Will on Micronaut.Substack.com recently published this article, seen HERE and below. I became aware of it just days ago. See the article images above and below the link to Will’s article, below:

Dental local anesthetic Orabloc(TM) under a microscope (from above article):

Thank you for posting such incredible microscope videos, Will.

The Chemical Formula of Orabloc™

According to RxList.com, seen HERE, these are the contents and structural formulations of Orabloc™:

Generic Name: articaine hcl and epinephrine injection

Brand Name: Orabloc

Drug Class: Local Anesthetics, Amides, Local Anesthetics, Dental Orabloc (articaine HCl and epinephrine) is a combination an amide local anesthetic and a vasoconstrictor indicated for local, infiltrative, or conductive anesthesia in both simple and complex dental procedures in adults and pediatric patients 4 years of age and older. Articaine HCl is an amino amide local anesthetic, chemically designated as 4-methyl-3-[2-(propylamino)- propionamido]- 2-thiophene-carboxylic acid, methyl ester hydrochloride and is a racemic mixture. Articaine HCl has a molecular weight of 320.84 and the following structural formula: Description for Orabloc ORABLOC® (articaine hydrochloride and epinephrine injection), for intraoral submucosal infiltration use, is a sterile, aqueous solution that contains articaine HCl 4% (40mg/mL) and epinephrine bitartrate in an epinephrine 1:200,000 or epinephrine 1:100,000 strength.

Articaine

Epinephrine

Epinephrine bitartrate, (-)-1-(3,4-dihydroxyphenyl)-2-methylamino-ethanol (+) tartrate (1:1) salt, is a vasoconstrictor with a concentration of 1:200,000 or 1:100,000 (expressed as free base). It has a molecular weight of 333.3 and the following structural formula:

The Most Common Use

For most routine dental procedures, ORABLOC containing epinephrine 1:200,000 is preferred. However, when more pronounced hemostasis or improved visualization of the surgical field are required, ORABLOC containing epinephrine 1:100,000 may be used.

This means that in the most common formulation, there is one molecule epinephrine for every 200,000 molecules of articaine. In the double-concentrated version (1:100,000), there is one epinephrine molecule per 100,000 molecules of articaine.

List of Ingredients

Here is the list of ingredients for both concentrations of articaine:epinephrine:

Articaine HCl (a methyl esther hydrochloride) at 40 mg/ml. The chemical name is 4-methyl-3-[2-(propylamino)- propionamido]- 2-thiophene-carboxylic acid, methyl ester hydrochloride. Epinephrine. Epinephrine bitartrate, -)-1-(3,4-dihydroxyphenyl)-2-methylamino-ethanol (+) tartrate (1:1) salt at 1:200,000 (most common) and 1:100,000, a more concentrated solution. They add an additional 10% ‘overage” of epinephrine. Sodium chloride (table salt, used also as an IV salt water solution for rehydration), 1 mg/ml. Hydrochloric acid. Used as a buffer to attain a pH of 3.5, which is quite acidic and explains why it burns upon injection (i.e., because the gum pH is 7.0, which is neutral). Sodium metabisulfite. 0.5 mg/mL. This small amount of sulphite may cause those with sulpha allergies to have an anaphylactic reaction, which is a medical emergency. According to Wikipedia:

What Drugs, Substances, or Supplements Interact with Orabloc? Orabloc may interact with monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), beta-blockers, tricyclic antidepressants, phenothiazines, abutyrophenones, nitrates/nitrites, other local anesthetics, antineoplastic agents, antibiotics, antimalarials, anticonvulsants, acetaminophen, metoclopramide, quinine, and sulfasalazine. Tell your doctor all medications and supplements you use.

Summary

Orabloc is an amide local anesthetic containing epinephrine and other preservatives, including a sulpha molecule that can cause anaphylaxis with sweating, low blood pressure, hives, lip or tongue swelling, and death by suffocation.

If the epinephrine gets accidentally injected into a small vein or artery, it will cause an immediate, quick elevation in both blood pressure and heart rate - leading the dentist to be alerted to stop injecting.

Future Studies

First, Will’s experiments need to be verified. I am happy to do that but have no equipment. If you have the capability, please email me.

If one desired to isolate which component(s) of Orabloc may be responsible for seemingly self-assembling or “blowing”, one would inspect each ingredient and see if any lone component does it.

Future studies would then combine added incredients below to see which may re-create the same environment. Here the list of ingredients:

Orabloc™ Ingredients

I have a regular microscope, but it is not dark field, nor does it have great resolution. Others who already have the equipment can repeat it; please let us know your interest so that we can follow you, or connect with Will via message on the Substack App.

I would be happy to study it but would need a donation for equipment. If you are interested in helping, please either donate through a one-time coffee, a paid subscription, use my ministry donation link, or email me directly. There are popular microscopes with classes available from $5,000-$10,000. Thank you.

