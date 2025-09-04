A Tweet in Mandarin

Source: https://x.com/lonetraveler111/status/1963311261200126147?s=46

This news has made its way all around the world.

Today, over 1,000 current and former Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) employees signed a letter demanding HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., resigns.

They accuse him of endangering public health through politicized leadership.

The letter was addressed to both Kennedy and Congress, and followed his sudden ousting of CDC Director Susan Monarez. She was fired for refusing to support new vaccine restrictions.

This action first prompted 4 senior CDC officials to resign in protest, citing Kennedy’s ‘anti-vaccine’ policies and the appointment of “political ideologues” to key roles.

Employees also criticized Kennedy for:

Undermining “evidence-based science”

Rescinding FDA emergency authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines, and

Failing to engage with CDC experts.

The letter was organized by the group “Save HHS”, and emphasized that Kennedy’s actions threaten the nation’s health.

It called for a new HHS Secretary committed to unbiased, peer-reviewed science.

Some signatories remained anonymous, fearing retaliation.

HHS Communications Director Andrew Nixon defended Kennedy, claiming his reforms aim to restore trust in the CDC, which my readers know is a lost cause, especially since they’re not a government agency— they’re a for-profit company that is not only sponsored by Big Pharma but also makes money from vaccines.

This call for RFK Jr’s resignation was met with backlash today. It included calls from lawmakers like Senators Bernie Sanders and Patty Murray for Kennedy’s removal, amid broader concerns over his vaccine skepticism and leadership decisions.

The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/ianjaeger29/status/1963261759675854927?s=46

The Thread

Vaccine.Guide

Hit the ‘Tooics’ Tab at the top and see this:

(Continued)

The Video

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Find their names, then hold them accountable. Don’t just fire them all.

Obviously, RFK Jr is doing something right.

Or is this a planned theatrical event to make us feel like he’s a good guy again? Aren’t the mRNA shots to cure cancer still on the way? Isn’t this just a sleight of hand?

No one has stopped production of mRNA shots ~ and even if they did, wouldn’t it be superfluous, because they’re already delivering ’stratus’ and ’nimbus’ Covid variants into the atmosphere?

And no one is going to jail for harming our pregnant women and children? Or for murdering people in hospitals 👀?

Still nothing?

Why do we need ANY vaccines? Watch what RFK Jr said:

CLOSE DOWN THE ENTIRE CDC!

Let Us Pray

Dear Father God,

Bless our country, even as we seek Your face and ask for forgiveness from our sins, Mighty Lord!

Bless our leaders, give them a conscience, and help them rescue people from the depths of sin, destruction, and desolation.

Bless our children, and punish those who harm them, in the Most Holy Names of All Names, that of Jesus Christ of Nazareth!

Amen!

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading The Rebel Patient™! This post is public so feel free to share it, especially if you want to increase my outreach so the LIGHT SHINES AS FAR AS POSSIBLE. Share

SPECIAL NOTE: Ed has another look inside his bladder tomorrow morning, so thank you for praying for him. I’ll be driving him and will try to post tomorrow, as I am updating his cancer protocol again.

A new change is trading out his levothyroxine (synthetic thyroid hormone) to Armour thyroid, a natural hormone. That’s because levothyroid is associated with an increase in cancer. After all…