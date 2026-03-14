As we have a world-famous PhD researcher on to talk and how a keto diet can cure cancer… Drs. Kirk Moore and Joe Sansone are still unable to access their accounts!

Last night, I Tagged Dr Kirk and others on a post and then saw that it didn’t highlight his account— so I knew something went wrong!

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Dr Kirk’s account had gone completely “black”. ⬇️

But this morning, we can all see that Dr Moore’s account is now taken over by a crypto hacker. 👇

⬆️ We are mortified not only that they lost access, but that the process of appeal seems ignored and there is no resolution to this problem! It’s outrageous in the extreme!

Today, Dr Moore’s crypto hacker actually changed the profile account’s handle (from @ Moore22k to @coach_hannah) and keeps retweeting Bitcoin’s posts. Absolutely disgusting this is allowed to proceed!

As we get ready to host Dr Thomas Seyfried on our Dr Margaret Show Podcast today, we hope you can listen in to support us! It’s ever more important!!

It seems that they can still silence us on a whim!

How you can help:

Support Dr Kirk Moore’s “Moore22k” Twitter/X profile by posting your thoughts on social media — or just tell your friends to be aware — and tag me on Twitter at “DrMargaretShow” ~ I’ll repost! Tag “Support”, too!

Do the same for Dr Joe!

Listen in to our cancer podcast today, HERE: link: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1pJdRbzgaDQKW

Let Us Pray

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Holy Lord,

Let us be bolder than the evil ones, let us SHOUT YOUR MERCY AND KINDNESS from the rooftops!

Bless all whose voices are silenced! Bless Dr Kirk and Joe!

Let the Twitter/X accounts be fully restored and active! Let people be aware of the importance of being heard!

We ask all this to manifest itself today, dear Lord!

In Jesus’ Name!

Amen!

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