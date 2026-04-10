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The Bill is currently stalled, but the emotions are still high.

The Thread

Discussion

Written As a Former Pacific Palisades Resident

The January 2025 wildfires that tore through Pacific Palisades, Altadena, and other Los Angeles communities left behind a landscape of ash and loss. As of just last summer, we couldn’t drive down Pacific Coast Highway toward the city. It’s open now, but we moved out of state, so here are January 2025 and 2026 Los Angeles Times’ pictures of the landscape:

Thousands of homes were reduced to rubble. Families displaced. Lives upended in an instant.

As someone who once called the Palisades home, I watched the images with a heavy heart—the familiar streets scorched, the coastal hills blackened. The only road out was straight down a 3-mile hill. The back road “emergency” exit was dirt, and it looked like no one had ever driven down that road.

I’ve previously explained that we moved from there in 2005, the same year as the car accident that left me disabled with a traumatic brain injury and dysautonomia, bedridden for twelve years.

We moved because the large “Christian” church at the bottom of the hill refused to fire a teacher p*dophile, and instead ostracized me and kicked me out. The whopper occurred while they simply relocated him to a sister church in another town.

Because that’s what they do.

The neighbors on both sides of our home were not the kind of people that I would ever want to have near me. People were very rich and I felt that they lost their sensibilities and ethics. Not everyone, of course, but no one stuck up like I did— for the children— and my heart was too heavy to drive past that church every time I left my home.

Rebuilding should have been straightforward: clear the debris, honor insurance claims, and let determined homeowners restore what was theirs.

Instead, California lawmakers introduced Senate Bill 549 (SB 549), which quickly became one of the most divisive pieces of legislation in the state’s recent history. Framed by supporters as a practical tool to “coordinate, accelerate, and streamline recovery,” the bill authorized Los Angeles County to create a Resilient Rebuilding Authority (RRA) for areas hit by the January 2025 wildfires. As if a new department would solve anything.

The bill’s text is clear on its intent. Section 62470 states:

“The County of Los Angeles may establish a Resilient Rebuilding Authority for the Los Angeles Wildfires to coordinate, accelerate, and streamline recovery in all jurisdictions impacted by the January 2025 wildfires.”

Section 62470.1 further empowers the authority, “to the extent permitted by existing law,” to engage in responsibilities including:

“(a) Issue, receive, and administer funds, including, but not limited to, tax-increment financing, federal loans and grants, state loans and grants, and philanthropic grants, to support recovery.” “(c) Purchase lots at a fair price for land banking with first look sale options provided to returning residents and their families.” And “(h) Facilitate reconstruction of lost rental housing stock, including by promotion of accessory dwelling units, senior-serving housing, and replacement of affordable housing lost in the fires.”

Note: This article draws directly from the bill text and public records. For the full language, refer to the amended version of SB 549 on the California Legislative Information site: https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=202520260SB549.

There was a small condominium complex halfway down the mountain, still quite unaffordable to most.

On paper, it sounds reasonable: voluntary purchases at “fair price,” priority for original owners to buy back or rebuild, and tools to speed up logistics like bulk material purchases and workforce training. You would think rebuilding would happen quickly, especially with all the money people have. But bureaucracy moves in and takes over.

The bill also ties into revisions of the Second Neighborhood Infill Finance and Transit Improvements Act (NIFTI-2), which directs a portion of certain infrastructure financing—often cited as at least 40% in related discussions—to affordable housing for lower-income households, with long-term affordability requirements (typically 45–55 years).

Senator Ben Allen (D–Santa Monica), the bill’s author, positioned it as a way to prevent private equity investors from snapping up distressed lots cheaply and to make communities more fire-resilient through better planning, open space, and insurability improvements. Full bill text is available here: https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=202520260SB549

The Backlash: “Not in My Backyard” or Legitimate Concern?

The reaction was swift and fierce, especially in affluent fire-ravaged neighborhoods like Pacific Palisades.

Viral posts, including the one featuring a dramatic aerial shot of burned hills overlaid with the California flag and the headline “CALIFORNIA APPROVES BILL TO PURCHASE BURNED PALISADES LAND FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING,” framed SB 549 as exactly what it looked like— a premeditated land grab that wasn’t even disguised as a DEI slant.

Critics argued that using property tax-increment financing—revenue generated from the very areas being rebuilt—along with public grants would effectively subsidize a shift toward multifamily and income-restricted housing in single-family enclaves. There’s absolutely nothing more unbelievable than taking prime property with a fantastic ocean view and stripping its owners from it.

Opponents pointed out that while purchases were described as voluntary and at “fair price,” the post-fire reality is brutal: many properties have zero assessed value on structures, leaving owners with land only, ongoing taxes, and lengthy insurance battles.

A government-backed buyer with access to subsidized financing and tax tools could have an uneven advantage, even versus most homeowners, who either moved away or simply (and immediately) purchased another home.

Local control certainly felt threatened as county-level authority seemed geared to override or pressure city and neighborhood preferences.

Letters to editors and community meetings highlighted fears of changed neighborhood character, increased density, and taxpayer dollars being redirected away from helping displaced families rebuild what they lost. Some drew parallels to other disaster recoveries where government intervention led to prolonged delays or demographic shifts. Fact-checkers pushed back against the most extreme claims of forced seizures or automatic conversion of every lot into low-income housing, noting that the bill did not override local zoning and emphasized voluntary transactions with first-look rights for returnees.

Yet the core unease persisted: why insert a new bureaucratic layer with explicit affordable housing mandates into a recovery that homeowners were already eager to drive themselves? Virtually every homeowner could afford to come back. The biggest questions asked what could stop this from simply happening again? Where was the new water supply? New roads?

The bill passed the State Senate on a party-line vote (28–10) in May 2025. Of course, intense local opposition followed, including—and surprisingly—from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

In July 2025, Senator Allen announced he was pausing the legislation until at least 2026 to allow more community input and revisions. As of April 2026, SB 549 remains stalled and has not advanced further in the Assembly. It is not law.

A Tale of Two Californias

For those of us who lived in the Palisades, this debate cuts deep. We know the beauty and the risks of living there—the ocean views, the socked-in community that ends at The Summit, the top of the mountain.

The constant awareness of wildfire danger would persist.

Many homeowners had already invested in defensible space, fire-resistant materials, and paid high insurance premiums. The idea that public funds (including those derived from local property taxes) could help acquire lots for “land banking” or open space while prioritizing replacement of “lost rental housing stock” and “affordable housing” adds insult to injury.

Supporters counter that California faces a chronic housing shortage, that some fire victims were (very rich) renters who also deserve pathways back (even though they undoubtedly relocated), and that coordinated recovery can prevent speculation while improving overall resiliency. They note the bill included tools for subsidized financing to help families who “cannot afford to rebuild” and partnerships with private lenders and nonprofits.

Yet the optics remain troubling. Gov. Gavin Newsom separately allocated funds for multifamily low-income housing development near the fire perimeters, reinforcing perceptions of a broader policy push. When government inserts itself as a major buyer in a distressed market using tax mechanisms, trust erodes—especially among those who feel they’ve already paid their share through decades of (very) high California taxes and now faced the added burden of rebuilding amid regulatory hurdles.

THE TRUTH: Rebuilding on burned ground in an isolated, enormous culdesac without water and a back road out? One that could easily and simply burn down again? If you just lost everything this way, why or how could you ever go back to live there?

Lessons for Rebuilding—and for Policy

SB 549’s pause offers a moment for reflection. True recovery should prioritize the people who lost the most: clear, fast-tracked permitting for original owners; fair insurance payouts without endless disputes; removal of unnecessary red tape; and respect for local zoning and community character. Voluntary tools to help willing sellers or address genuine gaps in rental stock can have a place, but they must not come at the expense of property rights or appear to socialize losses while directing outcomes from Sacramento or county hall.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

As a former resident, I want to see the Palisades rise again—stronger, safer, and still recognizable as the community it was— more than just decades ago. Maybe it was a good place 50 years ago.

One that respects children and doesn’t harbor p*dos. One that doesn’t reek of too much money and not enough God, when only God matters.

Even with the evil and corruption, any replaced city deserves to avoid reshaping by top-down mandates, but rather be rebuilt by the resilience of its people. SB 549, whatever its final form, underscores a deeper tension in California: between the urgent need for housing solutions and the fundamental right of individuals to reclaim and restore what is theirs after disaster.

First see how many really want to move back. I would be shocked if it was as high as 50%. I bet only 20% would rebuild— and half of them would sell when they realized it would have the same problems.

By default, an entire group of nearly all-new people would eventually move into new housing. Most of them would be youngsters who didn’t know all the dangers, people who just want the life. And the view.

Maybe the next church will shape the community into living for God. And it would keep the p*dos out.

Because that whole area needed prayer, but not any kind of prayer. It needed the actual casting out of demons.

We can hope and pray that with the newness of rebuilding comes a new hope in serving the Lord— not by merely making an appearance on Sundays, but by living each moment with a truth and integrity that defends the weak and vulnerable, a truth that saves lives by providing solutions— by BEING the solution for those who we can reach, and by bringing a truth that brings healing instead of harm.

Only Jesus is The Way, The Truth, and The Life that brings us to the eternal presence and fellowship of Our Creator— let him use me to lead people to Him.

It isn’t a partial truth that sets us free; the whole truth must reign.

Let Us Pray

🙏

Holy Father,

We bless Your children. And we curse those who harm them! Let us have the gumption and motivation to speak up for them, no matter the cost!

If we see something wrong, let it sink into our bones so deep that we cannot sleep until we fix it in some constructive way!

Let us be the TRUTH-TELLERS! Let us be THE FIGHTERS FOR RIGHTEOUSNESS! No matter the cost, LET US KEEP SHINING THE LIGHT ON WHATEVER DARKNESS WE SEE! And let us express our OUTRAGE to those who are in a position to DO SOMETHING about it!

Lead and guide us! Help Your Holy Spirit to CONVICT US when we hide the truth, when we bury it, or when we see it is not addressed.

Even when no one else is doing anything, Lord, CONVICT ME! Let me be THE ONE!

Help me further define myself, Holy Father! Let my character remain strong in YOU! Through any trial, let me BE BOLDER THAN EVIL! Let my voice be unquavering and solid!

Let me SPEAK TRUTH! Let me share knowledge! Let me do the right thing, over and over again! Mold me to Your Perfection as Your Warrior of Truth!

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen!

🙏

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