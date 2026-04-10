The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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Ruffian's avatar
Ruffian
13h

They are paving the way for 15 minute city stacked housing. So when Americans are priced out of owning a home they will be forced into stacked-so call affordable housing!!! We are doomed if we do not wake up!!!!

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John Reed's avatar
John Reed
13h

I think they want to reorganize Los Angeles more toward a 15 minute city concept. Higher density housing fits into that. Then one wonders, what kind of people are going to populate the lower income, sorry, affordable, housing? Semi-legal immigrants who don't hold to traditional American values, perhaps?

Then if we look at a map of the state it seems that Altadena is on a line that would conveniently connect Sacramento with Phoenix (if anyone wanted to build such a high speed connecting line). 15 minute city idea, again? If so, one wonders if La Canada and Sierra Madre are slated for demolition (disaster capitalism) sometime soon.

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