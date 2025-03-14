P.S. If you hate doctors and never want to go to one again in your entire life, I get that. Don’t leave me hateful messages about what a bad person I am. Thank you.

By the time patients attended my pain clinic, they had already seen dozens of doctors in search for pain relief. While their biggest interest was to get pain relief, mine was to determine their underlying cause(s) that explained not only their pain, but other issues about their body.

I never wanted to simply “covering up” pain; I wanted to “heal” it from the inside.

Initially, patients found it hard to trust me.

Like me, they were told it was “all in your head”, offered anxiety pills, or told they were just having panic attacks. A fair amount of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) exists, and we try to offer a fresh start. That’s why I chose the following quote from Frank Crane and placed it at the front of the book:

After recovering from a traumatic brain injury that left me bedridden for twelve years, I assumed the spinal cord injury clinic of Dr. Forest Tennant, MD, Dr. P.H. He reinforced the endocrinology of his workups, and showed me his incredibly comprehensive management style. As an anesthesiologist by training, it was second nature for me to grab hold of the polypharmaceutical approach he offered, one that included supplements and various interventions. It is to Dr. Tennant that I owe all my gratitude and knowledge.

I wrote this guidebook after one year of treating the clinic. I poured in everything I learned, in the hopes that it would help others who spend the majority of their professional careers looking at people’s backs and spines.

We are seeing more and more patients with severe, debilitating pain after receiving anepidural ste roid injection (ESI) for pain management. Epidural steroids are not approved by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA), are required to have a warning label that says the ESI could lead to lifelong disability, severe, intractable pain, stroke, respiratory failure, and death. Many patients with low-back pain follow a path to getting an epidural steroid injection, or a series of them. All come to our clinic, which is a national referral center for a brain and spinal cord injury called spinal adhesive arachnoiditis (SAA). They may suffer from what will be lifelong, intractable, and burning pain that also affects major body systems like urinating, passing stool, eating, digestion, standing up and sitting down, and having sex. It is for these women and men that this book is written, in hopes that they can understand what happened to them, what they have, and how to help it get better. I feel this book is mandatory reading for pregnant women and their partners, as well as for patients with lifelong or severely debilitating spinal pain, especially if they are considering an epidural steroid injection for pain management. My goal is to help people understand what epidurals are supposed to do, exactly where they are supposed to go, and how to diagnose and treat a major complication. I offer this information for the benefit of knowledge and empowerment. I also feel this kind of knowledge will help patients to be validated. This subset of patients has been on a rollercoaster ride for years, in and out of doctors’ offices, trying to get a diagnosis. They need to know their pain is not “all in your head.” You are not drug-seeking and you are right: there is something wrong with you. I am eternally grateful that retiring Dr. Forest Tennant, MD, MPH taught me his treatment plan. This book is dedicated to those who trusted me with their care. They didn’t have to trust me blindly. They just had to trust me enough.

Trusting without Opioid Obsession

The first two chapters show that the patients who trust me and follow the protocol are the ones that quickly get better. It requires they dance through some hoops, like being patient, getting extensive labs done (phlebotomists always told my patients they had never seen a doctor order so many labs), trying different medications, and not giving up on a medication that gives side effects.

Instead, patients followed our “alternative advice” to cut the dose in half, and try it again. That is because our protocol worked.

The ongoings of the “opioid crisis”, which is really an “illicit fentanyl” crisis had already harmed chronic pain patients. They could not obtain a prescription of opioids, and many have been force-weaned without additional therapies offered in their stead. If a patient arrived with a relative obsession of getting opioids, we quickly dispelled it by going beyond opioids. In time, we show them that other things can help by healing from the inside, instead of just covering up their pain.

Most patients came in with just a few diagnoses or about 10 maximum; a few had over 20 diagnoses. By the time a patient was in my clinic for 6 months, they had well over 20 diagnoses. With that, we could all begin to understand the magnitude of their problems, and their underlying causes.

The Professional Patient

We discussed the importance of being not just a ‘good patient’, but a professional one - unfortunately, it’s how you play the game and get what you want, so you can get better.

Let me interject that I totally remember what it was like to suffer 24/7 without relief. As written in my first few books, my pain was like a red-headed stepchild clamoring for attention, screaming at me with each movement. It was sad that I could not talk about anything but my pain. Every conversation with my family wound back to… my pain. The weather affected my pain, food affected my pain. Heck, even water affected my pain.

In time, I learned that I was making people sick of my pain. It adversely affected my relationships. I had to ask myself, “Did I want a better relationship, or did I want to talk about my pain?”

I had two choices: either talk about my pain and continue to make people sick of me, or get a professional to talk about my pain. So I went to a psychiatrist who helped me not only handle my pain better, but to persevere beyond my beliefs.

For this, I thank Walter Jacobsen, MD, author of Forgive to Win. His book helped me, and it helped every relationship since then. I highly recommend this book as a new beginning for general qualities in life that help us to be whole. You can check out Dr. Jacobsen’s Facebook Page here and get this book here.

Dr. J’s book changed your life, because I could stop blaming others for my problems. In fact, I learned how to take others’ perceived “offenses” as “cries for love”. That is a life-changing revelation for all of us.

If a patient could learn to be a professional patient, they accelerated their healing. If they understood how doctors think, and answered with just a “yes or no” to questions I asked that were “yes” or a “no” questions, I could accelerate my knowledge of what was wrong.

Why? So the doctor can think about the differential diagnosis and go to the left if the answer is yes OR go to the right if the answer is no:

Answering a “Yes or No” Question with One Word, “Yes” or “No”

Allow me to say this once again, because for the really traumatized patients, they need to hear it. Here’s a better graph, so you better understand how I grasp to figure you out;)

Just answer with one word.

Your doctor’s goal is to go down a list of endless possibilities to get your diagnosis. Let her do her job, because your very diagnosis may be at the end of this rainbow. If your doctor doesn’t suspect your diagnosis during the first visit, it may be that she will never know what you have.

If you can allow your doctor to do her job and utilize your time together so it maximizes your care, you may walk out with a new diagnosis. This could not only change your mindset. It can change everything about your life: your outlook, relationships, sleep, lifestyle and longevity.

Healing

I only know these things because I know pain. And what it felt like to hae a severely incapacitating disability. More than that, I know about being alone, helpless, and being given up for dead.

How many others did the doctors give up on? If I hadn’t been a doctor, I would have died. As it was, I almost died about 40 times.

In the beginning, even though I had a near death experience (NDE), I was afraid to die and leave my toddler behind without me. That’s when I wrote No More Tears: A Physician-Turned Patient Inspires Recovery. In case I died, I wanted someone to know what I went through, what it was like and what was happening to me. Now completely Revised, I painted the cover:

I didn’t know how to fight for my diagnosis. That only came years later, when I wrote The Rebel Patient: Fight for Your Diagnosis, now out of edition and pending a new version. I gave you the synopsis HERE.

I don’t want to see you go downhill. I want to see you thrive, and every time I look at you and see you standing instead of laying down, I like it. At the end of our medical appointment, it literally makes me happy just to see you walk away from me.

Walking Away

If we can walk away from one another at the end of an appointment, I know two very good things: I am walking, and you are walking.

So keep walking away.

I Know Pain

Part 2 is a Section on Insomnia, the biggest problem people had upon admission to my clinic. If I could just get them to sleep, it would help make literally everything else better. Coming Soon!

My Guidebook to Low Back Pain: Diagnosis and Treatment has four parts. This covers Part 1. Thank you to Main Spring Books for accepting my guidebook for Exhibition at the American Library Association Conference and Exhibition, June 23 - 28, 2022. Over 25,000 librarians attended.

FREEBIE FRIDAY:) If you would like a FREE PDF of my Guidebook to Low Back Pain, which is also on Amazon , just message me and I will email it to you.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

The pain world is a difficult one to be in, because it’s so difficult to find good pain medication or interventions. But you know me - I am not big on Big Pharma. Today, I like optimizing vitamin D, collagen protein powder, light therapy, and I have a FireFly for office/home use. It’s a professional model, upward of $10,000. Not ideal for most people, although there may be a nearby practitioner who can give you office treatments a few times a week.

There’s more information on the device and how to the inventor, Bales Photonics, Inc., HERE. The site includes a teaching video, as seen below.

Let Us Pray

Dear God,

Thank you for all You have done for me. Thank you for all the times You were there when I thought You weren’t paying attention. And forgive me for doubting You, for having trouble keeping my faith in You, and for doubting myself.

Forgive me of my sins and bring me to Your everlasting presence, when my time approaches. I resolve to hold back my tongue when it’s tempting to react to outside forces, and I will be better at remembering You and Your spirit of lovingkindness and mercy.

You call me by name. You calm the seas, You walk with me through all my fires.

I pray for my pain, for my suffering — and I give it all to You. Let me bear it as Christ bore the Cross for me, Holy Lord of All Ages. I give it to you.

I seek You, My Healer, and not my healing. You are my everything, my Protector, My Lord, My Savior, My Everything.

I believe that You are all I need.

I Give Everything To You, In The Name of Jesus.

Amen.

