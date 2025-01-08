Unbelievably in this day and age, and in America, relief efforts to Western North Carolina (WNC) are STILL needed.

As you can imagine, the locals are tapped out and need help from outside.

Here are three immediate needs, with donation links. A propane tank refill is about $20, a new, a new, filled tank is about $55, and they don’t sell empty tanks but you can deliver them to one of the addresses listed:

1. Redneck Housing Relief: FREE PROPANE Today at 3:30 pm EST | 12:30 pm PST

Ace Hardware

800 Fairview Road

Asheville, NC

DONATE: redneckhousingrelief.com

2. Beloved Asheville: FREE PROPANE Today at 4 pm EST 1 pm PST

32 Old Charlotte Hwy

Asheville, NC

Donation Links: venmo.com/beloved-asheville and paypal.me/belovedasheville

3. FREE PROPANE ON FRIDAY

IT’S HAPPENING! A tanker with 2,800 gallons of propane - empty tanks needed ASAP!

Open to anyone from NC, TN, VA, SC, or WVA - ALL WELCOME!

FRIDAY, January 10, 2025 10 am - 2 pm

T-Birds Pub

439 Old Mars Hill Hwy

Weaverville, NC 28787

… and the next project will be HAY FOR THE ANIMALS! Stay tuned for an upcoming post!.

I am making calls today to see how many tanks the local hardware stores have, and how to get extra tanks to the locals.

There are 3 Kinds of Tanks to Buy

Purchase is directly to the Weaverville store.

#1. 20-Empty 20-lb tank at Ace Hardware: $59.99.

They only have 4 tanks in stock today. I spoke to their manager Carissa. They have a truck delivery of propane tanks tomorrow but she doesn’t know what is going. to be on that truck. They are preparing for an Arctic storm moving in soon.

To buy one of these tanks and donate it to the cause:

Go to AceHardware.com Put in zip 28787 Set as MY STORE SEARCH “Propane Tank”

Pick this one. ADD TO CART. There are only 4 left.

Hit CHECKOUT.

Email me the ORDER NUMBER and I will arrange for one person to personally pick it up all orders and deliver to a needy person. Message Dr Margaret Aranda

ONCE THESE ARE SOLD OUT,

#2. Pick a 30-lb FLAME KING: There are only 9 tanks available in the store.

Hopefully they will get more tomorrow; Clarissa will let me know.

#3. Manchester Tank, 40 lb Steel Empty LP Tank

There are none left to buy today, but hopefully they will get more tomorrow; Clarissa will let me know.

2. Lowe’s of Weaverville

24 Northridge Commons Parkway

Weaverville, NC 28787

MAIN: (828) 782-9020 Doesn’t answer; PRO DESK: (828) 782-9049

Angie is the Manager.

This is the only empty propane tank they have in the store; there are about 50 of them:

Email me the order number and I will forward it to someone for pickup and delivery, filling and keeping a family warm!

Once these sell out, they will automatically order more on as as-needed basis. If the weather permits, they may be able to put it on a rental and deliver everything at once, and I will also talk to the Pub and see if anyone can pick them up and store them.

Since the storm is expected to arrive on Friday, please pray that everyone can get to the Pub destination and get their propane. And alternatively, you can donate to our ministry and I will place a bulk order for delivery ASAP.

Message Dr Margaret Aranda

PART 2

3. Tracker Supply, Weaverville

I will get this information and get it to you later today.

4. Walmart, Weaverville

I will get this information and get it to you later today.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

We can tell NC that they need to help themselves. Or we can love them like we love ourselves, and just give when we see the need.

THAT’S why I just LOVE my audience! You are truly filled with love.

LET US PRAY

Holy Father,

Bless these people in need. Keep them warm, get them empty tanks, get them filled!

In the Name of Jesus,

Amen!

