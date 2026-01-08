Part 1: Mammograms with Michelle Moore. Click HERE to listen to BOTH PART 1 AND PART 2 of our podcast with Co-Hosts Laura Bartlett and Jan Wade, Esq. JOIN Saturday at 10 am PST | 12 noon CST | 1 pm EST.

It’s been about 26 years since my last mammogram, and my plan is to never get one again. Here is why, and you’ll see it’s quite the process that is wrought with false results and unnecessary, invasive, and disfiguring procedures, most notably, the mastectomy and a Contralateral Prophylactic Mastectomy (CPM), something most women (and men) have never heard of — we discuss those tomorrow.

Breast Cancer

The age-standardized incidence rates (ASR per 100,000 women) for breast cancer in 2022, the most recent available data, show higher rates observed in more developed nations. See this bar graph comparing the USA to selected other countries, based on GLOBOCAN data.

You would think that in the last 50+ years, the rate of breast cancer in the U.S. would have steadily gone down. Nope.

Age-adjusted incidence rates of invasive female breast cancer in the United States. Pre-1973 national data is not available, though older regional data (e.g., from the Connecticut Tumor Registry) indicates a slow rise of about 1% per year from the 1940s to 1980. The CDC cites there was a dip in the early 2000s due to a drop in estrogen Hormone Replacement Therapy. The rate has since relatively stabilized with small increases in recent years — no decrease. Reference: Giaquinto AN, Sung H, Miller KD, et al. Breast cancer statistics, 2024 . CA Cancer J Clin. 2024 Nov-Dec;74(6):528-549. doi: 10.3322/caac.21863. Epub 2024 Sep 30. PMID: 39352042.

Here is the official government-detailed trend since 1973.

In 1973, 83 per 100,000 women. (Source: https://seer.cancer.gov/archive/csr/1973_1997/breast.pdf.)

In the mid-70’s, the age-adjusted incidence rate of breast cancer in the United States was 105 cases per 100,000 women, due to increased mammogram detection (Source: Archived SEER Cancer Statistics Review 1973–1997 (breast section): https://seer.cancer.gov/archive/csr/1973_1997/breast.pdf).

Late 1990s: 140 per 100,00 0 women.

In the early 2000s, the age-adjusted incidence rate decreased to around 125–138 per 100,000 due to decreased Hormone Replacement Therapy for women (Source: SEER Cancer Stat Facts: Female Breast Cancer → https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/breast.html).

The most recent government statistics cite 130.8 per 100,000 (2018-2022). (Source: SEER Cancer Stat Facts: Female Breast Cancer → https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/breast.html.) In other words, there have been no improvements in the last 26 years.

But Non-Government Websites Cite a 1,000% Increase in Breast Cancer after the Covid Shots

A one-year old article from NewsTarget cited a huge jump in breast cancer:

Since the Covid shots began in late 2020, Cancer.org data from the American Cancer Society cite there has been a shocking increase in breast cancer diagnosis, by 800-1,000%.

The increase includes women and girls under age 45.

This is partly based on data showing that 90% of women got at least one mRNA Covid shot.

The NewsTarget site says this is due to “turbo cancer”.

Many feel the SV40 contamination in the shots cause cancer, as they did for polio shots that were stopped because of the contamination.

“In 2019, 2020, and 2012, just over 26,000 breast cancer cases are documented by the American public health system, which is fairly consistent with prior years. Then 90 percent of American women got at least one mRNA spike prion injection for Covid-19, and that statistic shot up (pardon the pun) more than 20,000 cases in one year for 2022 to 47,000. Then, turbo cancer kicked into full gear, as millions of virus-mimicking nanoparticles traveled throughout the vascular system and the injected masses’ immune systems began attacking them, while blood flow got clogged and less oxygen reached vital parts of the body. In just one year of all that going on, breast cancer cases rose to an unprecedented level unheard of in this country, and our public health system documented a whopping 297,000 breast cancer cases in 2023.” “Turbo cancer most likely caused by Covid jabs has increased breast cancer cases in America by almost one thousand percent in just 5 years ” “Don’t even start trying to blame genetics, because the majority of these breast cancer victims have NO FAMILY HISTORY of it. We’re talking about young people suddenly being diagnosed with LATE-STAGE CANCER out of the blue. So much for those scam-o-gram mammograms doing their early detection job.” Source: NewsTarget

South Korean Study Shows after the Covid Shot, A 27% Higher Risk of Overall Cancer

An October 2, 2025 Children’s Health Defense article cites over 8 million people studied in a South Korean study had an increase in overall cancer risk of 27% that was linked to mRNA and non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the study, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are associated with a higher risk of breast, colorectal, gastric, lung, prostate and thyroid cancer, across all vaccine types and age groups. Mainstream medical commentators were quick to dismiss the findings, with MedPageToday describing it as “flawed.” But other medical and scientific experts disagreed. “In plain terms: both major COVID-19 vaccine platforms appear to be carcinogenic,” epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher wrote in a post on Substack. Dr. Angus Dalgleish, a medical oncologist, told The Defender the study builds on other recent findings but “is the first to show that cDNA [non-mRNA] and mRNA vaccines are associated with cancer risk, suggesting that the spike protein is directly carcinogenic.” Medical commentator John Campbell, Ph.D., said this week on his YouTube show that the research marks “the largest-scale study so far” examining the association between the COVID-19 shots and cancer. ‘No vaccine technology was free from cancer risk’ According to the study, while the carcinogenic potential of the SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for COVID-19 “has been hypothetically proposed,” there has been little research on the potential cancer risk from COVID-19 vaccines. The researchers said the “shared structures” contained within the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the COVID-19 vaccines, including the spike protein, might mean that the COVID-19 shots are associated with cancer risks. The study used data from 2021-2023 for over 8.4 million people in South Korea’s National Health Insurance Service database. The sample was split into two groups based on vaccination status. The vaccinated sample was further split into booster and non-booster groups. Researchers tracked the patients for one year. The vaccinated group was tracked following vaccination. The results showed a statistically significant higher risk of cancer in the vaccinated group, including: Overall cancer: 27% higher risk

Breast cancer: 20% higher risk

Colorectal cancer: 28% higher risk

Gastric cancer: 34% higher risk

Lung cancer: 53% higher risk

Prostate cancer: 69% higher risk

Thyroid cancer: 35% higher risk The statistical analysis of the results showed that there is a “1 in 1,000 chance that this result arose by chance,” Campbell said.” Source: HERE.

Prevention is the best option.

Breast Cancer Prevention

In a 2023 study where men and women stopped using personal care products containing parabens and phthalates for just 28 days, breast cancer markers in breast tissue, urine, and blood were REVERSED, leading many to use non-toxic products like those at GodlyGranny.com (Discount Code: DRMARGARET10). Michelle Moore and I discussed this at length in a Twitter/X Space podcast:

The American Cancer Society (ACS) and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) still recommend mammogram as the primary screening tool for breast cancer, often starting annually or biennially from age 40-45 for average-risk women. But how much has it really helped?

Mammograms

A mammogram is a low-dose X-ray imaging test used for breast cancer screening. If it reveals a suspicious abnormality, such as a lump (mass), calcification, or distortion, this triggers a process of further testing to determine if it’s benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous).

Many women are encouraged to get an annual mammogram.

Mammogram Limitations

Problems include false positives when everything is normal, radiation exposure, cumulative effects, and the chain of potentialevents following “abnormal” results.

False Positives and Overdiagnosis by Mammogram: Overdiagnosis estimates for breast cancer screening by mammogram vary widely (typically 1–30%, depending on methodology, age group, and whether including DCIS). Nearly 1 in 3 (31%) of all diagnosed breast cancers may be overdiagnosed. Also, “ screening mammography has only marginally reduced the rate at which women present with advanced cancer. “(Source: Bleyer A, Welch HG. Effect of three decades of screening mammography on breast-cancer incidence. N Engl J Med. 2012 Nov 22;367(21):1998-2005. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa1206809. PMID: 23171096.) Additionally, a 25-year follow-up study of 90,000 Canadian women involving approximately 89,835 women aged 40–59 randomized to mammography screening or control, found that 22% of screen-detected cancers were overdiagnosed , meaning they would never have progressed to clinical significance. Yet, these cases often result in aggressive treatments like lumpectomy, radiation, or chemotherapy, which carry their own morbidity risks (Source: Miller AB, Wall C, Baines CJ, Sun P, To T, Narod SA. Twenty five year follow-up for breast cancer incidence and mortality of the Canadian National Breast Screening Study: randomised screening trial. BMJ. 2014 Feb 11;348:g366. doi: 10.1136/bmj.g366. PMID: 24519768.)

Radiation Exposure: Mammograms expose the breasts to radiation, which can potentially increase the risk of breast cancer. It uses ionizing radiation, which is a well-documented carcinogen. Unlike high-energy gamma radiation, the low-energy X-rays used in mammography (typically 30 kVp) are 4–6 times more effective at causing mutational damage to breast tissue, increasing the risk of malignancy. A 2006 study in the British Journal of Radiobiology found that standard radiation risk models—based on atomic bomb survivor data—severely underestimate the carcinogenic potential of mammography, as they do not account for the heightened biological impact of low-energy wavelengths. (Source: Heyes GJ, Mill AJ, Charles MW. Enhanced biological effectiveness of low energy X-rays and implications for the UK breast screening programme. Br J Radiol. 2006 Mar;79(939):195-200. doi: 10.1259/bjr/63352714. PMID: 16498030). Older women. Further compounding this risk is the cumulative effect of repeated screenings . The 2014 Canadian National Breast Screening Study (CNBSS) had a 25-year follow-up, and is a randomized controlled trial that followed ~90,000 women aged 40–59. Key findings include: No significant reduction in breast cancer mortality from annual mammography screening compared to controls (physical examination alone or usual care): 180 deaths in the mammography arm vs. 171 in controls over 25 years (hazard ratio ~1.05, not statistically significant, although if you are one of the 9 women who died vs control, that is statistically significant for you and your family). Evidence of overdiagnosis: About 22% of screen-detected invasive cancers (106 of 484) were estimated to be overdiagnosed, meaning one overdiagnosed case per 424 women screened. Annual mammography in this age group did not reduce mortality beyond physical examination or usual care, with clear overdiagnosis but no evidence of increased mortality (or other harm) in the screened group. (Source: Miller AB, Wall C, Baines CJ, Sun P, To T, Narod SA. Twenty five year follow-up for breast cancer incidence and mortality of the Canadian National Breast Screening Study: randomised screening trial. BMJ. 2014 Feb 11;348:g366. doi: 10.1136/bmj.g366. PMID: 24519768.) Younger women. For younger women, particularly those with BRCA1/2 mutations (which impair DNA repair mechanisms), radiation exposure is even more hazardous. In one study, the authors used an excess relative risk model (derived from cohorts exposed to higher radiation doses, like atomic bomb survivors and medical exposures) to estimate lifetime risks from 5 annual mammograms in women under age 40. For BRCA1 carriers, estimated radiation-induced fatal breast cancers per 10,000 women screened annually: Ages 25–29: ~26 deaths (95% CI 14–49) Ages 30–34: ~20 deaths (95% CI 11–39) Ages 35–39: ~13 deaths (95% CI 7–23) Similar (slightly lower) estimates applied for BRCA2 carriers. If mammography reduces mortality by just 15–25% in young women (lower than in older women due to denser breasts and faster tumor growth), there would likely be no net benefit (or possible harm) from annual mammography starting at ages 25–29, zero or small net benefit at 30–34, and clear net benefit starting at age 35 or older. (Source: Berrington de González A et al.: Estimated higher radiation-induced risk in young BRCA carriers, but recommends avoiding routine mammography before age 30. J Natl Cancer Inst. 2009 Feb 4;101(3):205-9. PMID: 19176457.)

False-Positive Results: False-positive mammogram results can lead to unnecessary biopsies, surgeries, and even mastectomies. A 2013 Cochrane systematic review titled, “Screening for breast cancer with mammography” by Peter C Gøtzsche and Karsten Juhl Jørgensen, states that for every 2000 women invited for screening over 10 years, 1 will avoid dying of breast cancer, while 10 healthy women will be overdiagnosed and unnecessarily treated. “Furthermore, more than 200 women will experience important psychological distress for many months because of false positive findings. It is thus not clear whether screening does more good than harm.” (Source: cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD001877.pub5/full.)

The Video

“Data shows that mammograms show for every 10,000 people getting a mammogram, 8 will die who never had breast cancer, from breast cancer. Now, you can justify using a mammogram by saying, ‘Well, hundreds of people will be saved by getting mammograms, pre-emptively. First off, the Hippocratic oath says, ‘Do No Harm first.’ That’s doing harm. You’re killing people. You’re killing 8 people for every 10,000 mammograms. And yet, you’re saving hundreds — however, there’s a ton of data that actually shows there’s a 52% overdiagnosis when using mammography. That means we are treating a great deal of people that never would have died of breast cancer in the first place, just by doing a mammogram. Now, if you want to do a safer way, you have a couple options. You can do ultrasound, which is literally super definitive, and if you found something on mammogram, you’d get an ultrasound anyways. Except with ultrasound, there’s no radiation! Secondly, you can do a thermogram. Just have them take a heat signature of your breast tissue and you can see if there’s metabolic activity, potentially extra blood flow to one of your breasts, and then you get an ultrasound anyway. Why are we getting mammograms and telling women to get mammograms on a yearly basis, especially if they have dense breast tissue, when the radiation from the mammogram can actually cause breast cancer? And they’ve done long-term studies on this. I’ve actually read a Cochrane review, which is the most prestigious research that exists… a huge metaanalysis of multiple studies. It basically said ‘in a study of node positive cancers that were saved within pre-screens versus controls (‘screened’ would be mammogram), there was a 0 net effectiveness rating.’ Ultrasound and thermogram should be the standard…”

And remember that time period when breast cancer went down between 2000 and 2005? They said it was because doctors stopped prescribing estrogen hormone replacement therapy to postmenopausal women — 25 studies with followup years later (up to 35 years later) refute it by say it causes no worse outcomes vs controls (see black circle, below).

25 Studies Show that Estrogen Replacement Therapy does Not Worsen Outcomes for Breast Cancer

The Video

MAMMOGRAMS ARE HARMFUL

THE VIDEO

LINKS:

Abandoning Harmful Cancerous Mammography: HERE .

Full Podcast Episode From Video Clip WITH DR. JENNIFER SIMMONS

Integrative doctor who left traditional medicine in 2019, now at realhealthmd.

2000 Cochrane Study: Balance Benefits vs Overdiagnosis and False Positives in Screening Mammograms - per Grok Summary

“Authors analyzed randomized trials of mammography screening and concluded: No reliable evidence that screening reduces breast cancer mortality or overall mortality when considering only adequately randomized trials.

They criticized many trials for methodological flaws (e.g., poor randomization, biases in cause-of-death classification).

When including all trials, some apparent reduction in breast cancer mortality appeared, but authors deemed it unreliable due to biases.

Screening led to significant harms, including overdiagnosis (detecting cancers that would never cause symptoms or death) and overtreatment (e.g., unnecessary surgeries like mastectomies).

Breast cancer mortality was an unreliable outcome measure because of potential misclassification biases favoring screening groups. Specific Conclusions “There is no reliable evidence that screening for breast cancer reduces mortality.”

If assuming data from Swedish trials (judged higher quality by some but questioned by the authors), screening might avoid one breast cancer death per 1,000 women screened over 12 years—but at the cost of increasing total deaths by six due to harms.

If those trials were biased, no evidence of benefit existed at all.

Alternatives to Mammogram

These are often used for women with dense breasts, high risk, or when mammography is limited or unwanted.

Thermography. Detects heat patterns/surface temperature changes. Promoted as non-invasive/no-radiation alternative. Dependent on the person doing the thermogram; may have a high false positive/negative; may miss deep tumors.

Breast Ultrasound . Uses sound waves to image breast tissue. Excellent supplement for dense breasts; detects cysts vs. solid masses. Automated whole-breast ultrasound (ABUS) scans the entire breast. No radiation; painless QT Ultrasound (also called Quantitative Transmission Ultrasound, QTscan, or Breast Acoustic CT™) This is a distinct, advanced type of breast imaging technology developed by QT Imaging Holdings. It differs significantly from conventional breast ultrasound: No radiation, no compression, no injections — Patient lies prone; the breast hangs into a warm water bath while a ring-shaped transducer rotates around it for a fully automated 3D scan (takes ~8-16 minutes per breast).

Combines transmission ultrasound (measures speed of sound and attenuation for quantitative tissue maps) with reflection ultrasound (similar to traditional grayscale ultrasound).

Produces true 3D volumetric images with high resolution, better for dense breasts, distinguishing cysts from solid masses, and reducing unnecessary recalls/biopsies.

FDA-cleared as a supplement to mammography (not a full replacement yet), especially useful for dense breasts, younger women, implants, or those avoiding radiation/compression.

Studies show it performs comparably (non-inferior) to digital breast tomosynthesis (3D mammography) in lesion detection, with better patient comfort and lower false positives for benign findings. It’s an emerging alternative/supplement to traditional mammography and handheld ultrasound, with growing availability in specialized centers.

I hope this helps you in your walk to decide on whether a mammogram is right for you, and whether an alternative may be right. Join us on

Saturday to further discuss.

PART 2: Mastectomies

This will be my review topic tomorrow, when we conclude our research into breast cancer, Mammograms, and Mastectomies.

