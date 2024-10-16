PART 1: Uncategorized Subterranean Lifeforms (USLs): Pale Crawlers, Cryptids, Pale Humanoids
1.2 Million Views on Twitter/X. Are They Real or Fake?
The first tweeted video is not downloadable, so I have screenshots for you. And I got the video on the second tweet (you can download it on my Telegram channel, https://t.me/TheRebelPatient). I have also included more links to my sources, in case you want to see a particular post.
WARNING: This is creepy. If you are sensitive, maybe do not read it before you go to bed. And I mean this is REALLY creepy! You cannot unsee this.
The Quoted Tweet
Screenshots
The Original Tweet
The Screenshots
The Thread
This tweet had a downloadable video, seen below.
A Closeup
The Video
This was a second video, probably taken by the same person, definitely on the same occasion.
And then I thought that I would look on YouTube.
The video is very dark and in the end, one sees a form moving on the top righ:
Link: https://www.ready.gov/community-preparedness-webinar-series-zombie-awareness
The “View Recording” Site:
The Link: https://connect.hsin.gov/p70298800/
When you click on the above CDC link:
The CDC Link Site:
https://www.cdc.gov/orr/zombies.htm
The Kansas Link Site:
http://links.govdelivery.com/track?type=click&enid=ZWFzPTEmbWFpbGluZ2lkPTIwMTIwODIxLjk5MzMxOTEmbWVzc2FnZWlkPU1EQi1QUkQtQlVMLTIwMTIwODIxLjk5MzMxOTEmZGF0YWJhc2VpZD0xMDAxJnNlcmlhbD0xNjkzNjIxMyZlbWFpbGlkPVN0ZXBoZW4uUHJlY2tlckBhc3NvY2lhdGVzLmZlbWEuZGhzLmdvdiZ1c2VyaWQ9U3RlcGhlbi5QcmVja2VyQGFzc29jaWF0ZXMuZmVtYS5kaHMuZ292JmZsPSZleHRyYT1NdWx0aXZhcmlhdGVJZD0mJiY=&&&103&&&http://citizencorps.gov/cc/goodbye.do?url=http://www.ksready.gov/default.asp?PageID=9&Tab=1
A Video I am unable to download:
What looks to be a humanoid creature…
… Can be seen in a …
The zoo was later closed for failure to comply with animal safety regulations….
… because they were …
He posted 4 items:
4.
The last one only shows the camera of a man walking in the woods “because the town has had weird cancers”. At 19 sec, we hear a creature that sounds like a large bird:
He gets spooked and starts panting and running, then he falls and the video stops.
Running:
He says, “Oh, Shi…”
It looks like his shoe, as he is still running:
You hear a scuffling noise, like something swooped up on him. Then the camera blurs:
You hear that same screeching noise, but louder and closer, and a noise like maybe the thing tackled him.
⬆️ I am not sure why the word, “Tracking” would show up on the video. Maybe because he died? Or the police added it.
⬆️ I don't know, but it looks like one of his shoes?
He then falls down and we look at the trees:
He heavily breathes just a few breaths, then you hear a sound of some indistinguishable movement.
So where are these things? There are so many articles and propaganda and other weird fantasies being printed, that no one has time to sift through them all then consider which ones might be true.
