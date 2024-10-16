The first tweeted video is not downloadable, so I have screenshots for you. And I got the video on the second tweet (you can download it on my Telegram channel, https://t.me/TheRebelPatient). I have also included more links to my sources, in case you want to see a particular post.

WARNING: This is creepy. If you are sensitive, maybe do not read it before you go to bed. And I mean this is REALLY creepy! You cannot unsee this.

The Quoted Tweet

Screenshots

Source: https://x.com/capt1n1fth3n/status/1844935541222994167?s=46

The Original Tweet

Source: https://x.com/capt1n1fth3n/status/1844935541222994167?s=46

The Screenshots

The Thread

This tweet had a downloadable video, seen below.

A Closeup

The Video

This was a second video, probably taken by the same person, definitely on the same occasion.

And then I thought that I would look on YouTube.

The video is very dark and in the end, one sees a form moving on the top righ:

Link: https://www.ready.gov/community-preparedness-webinar-series-zombie-awareness

The “View Recording” Site:

The Link: https://connect.hsin.gov/p70298800/

When you click on the above CDC link:

The CDC Link Site:

https://www.cdc.gov/orr/zombies.htm

The Kansas Link Site:

http://links.govdelivery.com/track?type=click&enid=ZWFzPTEmbWFpbGluZ2lkPTIwMTIwODIxLjk5MzMxOTEmbWVzc2FnZWlkPU1EQi1QUkQtQlVMLTIwMTIwODIxLjk5MzMxOTEmZGF0YWJhc2VpZD0xMDAxJnNlcmlhbD0xNjkzNjIxMyZlbWFpbGlkPVN0ZXBoZW4uUHJlY2tlckBhc3NvY2lhdGVzLmZlbWEuZGhzLmdvdiZ1c2VyaWQ9U3RlcGhlbi5QcmVja2VyQGFzc29jaWF0ZXMuZmVtYS5kaHMuZ292JmZsPSZleHRyYT1NdWx0aXZhcmlhdGVJZD0mJiY=&&&103&&&http://citizencorps.gov/cc/goodbye.do?url=http://www.ksready.gov/default.asp?PageID=9&Tab=1

A Video I am unable to download:

What looks to be a humanoid creature…

… Can be seen in a …

The zoo was later closed for failure to comply with animal safety regulations….

… because they were …

Source: https://x.com/capt1n1fth3n/status/1845023216458215606?s=46

He posted 4 items:

4.

The last one only shows the camera of a man walking in the woods “because the town has had weird cancers”. At 19 sec, we hear a creature that sounds like a large bird:

He gets spooked and starts panting and running, then he falls and the video stops.

Running:

He says, “Oh, Shi…”

It looks like his shoe, as he is still running:

You hear a scuffling noise, like something swooped up on him. Then the camera blurs:

You hear that same screeching noise, but louder and closer, and a noise like maybe the thing tackled him.

⬆️ I am not sure why the word, “Tracking” would show up on the video. Maybe because he died? Or the police added it.

⬆️ I don't know, but it looks like one of his shoes?

He then falls down and we look at the trees:

He heavily breathes just a few breaths, then you hear a sound of some indistinguishable movement.

For A Deep Dive on Tetrododoxin, see my next article!

