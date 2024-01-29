We Should Have Known

Now we need to look up previous research and check it for previous knowledge and in today's world, also check it for evil intentions and suppression of healing compounds in favor of Big Pharma.

Source: https://x.com/mujhunter/status/1266798397605871616?s=46

Levels of Suppression and Control

Ron Reese ties all these together:

Baric’s Research Shows Zinc + Drugs like Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) Work Against Coronavirus - in 2010. The Zelenko Protocol Issues Rx for HCQ, EGCG, Zinc, Vitamin C. Baric and Fauci Collaborate on Wuhan Research. Baric Works on Remdesivir. Remdesivir: The only FDA-Approved Drug for Covid. All done to suppress a known treatment and substitute it for a money-making scheme.

The Tweet That Started It

This article began innocently enough last night at 6:30 pm, with a tweet by Dr. Ben Marble listing some medical freedom fighters. I replied with thanks and then listed many more people who fought with us.

Dr. Marble’s tweet: https://x.com/benmarble_md/status/1751764443283832881?s=46

I was happy the conversations were so active, especially as it was getting late. I still tried to think of all the people that have helped… the list grew. And I didn't want to leave anyone out.

I've made many friends over the years and we all stick together, having Zoomed with both Amalya and Thomas for my Rumble. Amayla also interviewed me on my Near-Death Experience. For those who don't know, I had a traumatic brain injury and was bedridden for twelve years before being healed by God's miracle.

(I paused here to respond to Thomas, who is in the UK.)

I missed it at first but saw a different plea from someone unfamiliar to me. I responded, then wrote this article.

I immediately saw that too much time had gone by for this to have remained untouched:

I clicked his link, which led to this tweet:

And I promised to investigate.

The Above Link Goes To A Paper I Never Saw

First, understand that a “zinc ionophore” opens the door to a virus outer wall. Then the zinc goes in and stops the virus from multiplying.

This is how hydroxychloroquine, quercetin, green tea, EGCG, and doxycycline all work: they are zinc ionophores.

The Original Paper Showing Zinc + “PT”, a Test-tube Zinc Ionophore, Stopped Coronavirus from Multiplying:

Source: https://journals.plos.org/plospathogens/article?id=10.1371/journal.ppat.1001176

The connection between a hydroxychloroquine + zinc and the inhibition of virus replication was made by Baric in 2010.

There were other authors who knew this as well. Dr. Zelenko figured it out but it seems that none of us knew, or we would have shouted it from the rooftops.

Ron Reese was right. Had this information been known, millions would have been helped from virtually any virus, including Coronavirus, Poliovirus, influenza virus. Baric et al even cite previous research showing zinc ionophores plus zinc can inhibit virus replication for “rhinoviruses, foot-and-mouth disease virus, coxsackievirus, and mengovirus”.

Pause: Polio can be helped with zinc + hydroxychloroquine, too!

Paper Received: May 17, 2010; Accepted: October 1, 2010; Published: November 4, 2010.

Summary: In a lab, zinc plus HCQ stops the Coronavirus (SARS-CoV) from Multiplying

With full permission to copy the article and credit the authors, here is the full text.

Abstract Increasing the intracellular Zn2+ concentration with zinc-ionophores like pyrithione (PT) can efficiently impair the replication of a variety of RNA viruses, including poliovirus and influenza virus. For some viruses this effect has been attributed to interference with viral polyprotein processing. In this study we demonstrate that the combination of Zn2+ and PT at low concentrations (2 µM Zn2+ and 2 µM PT) inhibits the replication of SARS-coronavirus (SARS-CoV) and equine arteritis virus (EAV) in cell culture. The RNA synthesis of these two distantly related nidoviruses is catalyzed by an RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp), which is the core enzyme of their multiprotein replication and transcription complex (RTC). Using an activity assay for RTCs isolated from cells infected with SARS-CoV or EAV—thus eliminating the need for PT to transport Zn2+ across the plasma membrane—we show that Zn2+ efficiently inhibits the RNA-synthesizing activity of the RTCs of both viruses. Enzymatic studies using recombinant RdRps (SARS-CoV nsp12 and EAV nsp9) purified from E. coli subsequently revealed that Zn2+ directly inhibited the in vitro activity of both nidovirus polymerases. More specifically, Zn2+ was found to block the initiation step of EAV RNA synthesis, whereas in the case of the SARS-CoV RdRp elongation was inhibited and template binding reduced. By chelating Zn2+ with MgEDTA, the inhibitory effect of the divalent cation could be reversed, which provides a novel experimental tool for in vitro studies of the molecular details of nidovirus replication and transcription. Author Summary Positive-stranded RNA (+RNA) viruses include many important pathogens. They have evolved a variety of replication strategies, but are unified in the fact that an RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) functions as the core enzyme of their RNA-synthesizing machinery. The RdRp is commonly embedded in a membrane-associated replication complex that is assembled from viral RNA, and viral and host proteins. Given their crucial function in the viral replicative cycle, RdRps are key targets for antiviral research. Increased intracellular Zn2+ concentrations are known to efficiently impair replication of a number of RNA viruses, e.g. by interfering with correct proteolytic processing of viral polyproteins. Here, we not only show that corona- and arterivirus replication can be inhibited by increased Zn2+ levels, but also use both isolated replication complexes and purified recombinant RdRps to demonstrate that this effect may be based on direct inhibition of nidovirus RdRps. The combination of protocols described here will be valuable for future studies into the function of nidoviral enzyme complexes. Citation: te Velthuis AJW, van den Worm SHE, Sims AC, Baric RS, Snijder EJ, van Hemert MJ (2010) Zn2+Inhibits Coronavirus and Arterivirus RNA Polymerase Activity In Vitro and Zinc Ionophores Block the Replication of These Viruses in Cell Culture. PLoS Pathog 6(11): e1001176. doi:10.1371/journal.ppat.1001176 Editor: Raul Andino, University of California San Francisco, United States of America Received: May 17, 2010; Accepted: October 1, 2010; Published: November 4, 2010 Copyright: © 2010 te Velthuis et al. This is an open-access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the original author and source are credited. Funding: This work was supported by the Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO) with grants from the Council for Chemical Sciences (NWO-CW grant 700.55.002 and 700.57.301) and an NWO Toptalent grant (021.001.037). The funders had no role in study design, data collection and analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript. Competing interests: The authors have declared that no competing interests exist.

Introduction Zinc ions are involved in many different cellular processes and have proven crucial for the proper folding and activity of various cellular enzymes and transcription factors. Zn2+ is probably an important cofactor for numerous viral proteins as well. Nevertheless, the intracellular concentration of free Zn2+ is maintained at a relatively low level by metallothioneins, likely due to the fact that Zn2+ can serve as intracellular second messenger and may trigger apoptosis or a decrease in protein synthesis at elevated concentrations [1], [2], [3]. Interestingly, in cell culture studies, high Zn2+ concentrations and the addition of compounds that stimulate cellular import of Zn2+, such as hinokitol (HK), pyrrolidine dithiocarbamate (PDTC) and pyrithione (PT), were found to inhibit the replication of various RNA viruses, including influenza virus [4], respiratory syncytial virus [5] and several picornaviruses [6], [7], [8], [9], [10], [11]. Although these previous studies provided limited mechanistic information, this suggests that intracellular Zn2+ levels affect a common step in the replicative cycle of these viruses. In cell culture, PT stimulates Zn2+ uptake within minutes and inhibits RNA virus replication through a mechanism that has only been studied in reasonable detail for picornaviruses [11], [12]. In vitro studies with purified rhinovirus and poliovirus 3C proteases revealed that protease activity was inhibited by Zn2+ [13], [14], which is in line with the inhibition of polyprotein processing by zinc ions that was observed in cells infected with human rhinovirus and coxsackievirus B3 [11]. The replication of segmented negative-strand RNA viruses such as influenza virus, however, does not depend on polyprotein processing and the effect of PDTC-mediated Zn2+ import was therefore hypothesized to result from inhibition of the viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) and cellular cofactors [4]. Moreover, an inhibitory effect of Zn2+ on the activity of purified RdRps from rhinoviruses and hepatitis C virus was noted, but not investigated in any detail [15], [16]. Details on the effect of zinc ions are currently largely unknown for nidoviruses. This large group of positive-strand RNA (+RNA) viruses includes major pathogens of humans and livestock, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV), other human coronaviruses, the arteriviruses equine arteritis virus (EAV), and porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSV) [17], [18]. The common ancestry of nidoviruses is reflected in their similar genome organization and expression strategy, and in the conservation of a number of key enzymatic functions in their large replicase polyproteins [19]. A hallmark of the corona- and arterivirus replicative cycle is the transcription of a 5′- and 3′-coterminal nested set of subgenomic (sg) mRNAs from which the viral structural and accessory protein genes are expressed [20], [21]. Analogous to picornaviruses [13], [22], zinc ions were demonstrated to inhibit certain proteolytic cleavages in the processing of the coronavirus replicase polyproteins in infected cells and cell-free systems [23], [24]. In this study we report that the zinc-ionophore pyrithione (PT) in combination with Zn2+ is a potent inhibitor of the replication of SARS-coronavirus (SARS-CoV) and equine arteritis virus (EAV) in cell culture. To assess whether - besides a possible effect on proteolytic processing - nidovirus RTC subunits and RNA synthesis are directly affected by Zn2+, we employed in vitro systems for SARS-CoV and EAV RNA synthesis that are based on membrane-associated RTCs isolated from infected cells (from here on referred to as RTC assays) [25], [26]. In addition, we used in vitrorecombinant RdRp assays to directly study the effect of zinc ions on the RdRps of SARS-CoV and EAV [27], [28]. Using these independent in vitro approaches, we were able to demonstrate that Zn2+ directly impairs nidovirus RNA synthesis, since it had a strong inhibitory effect in both RTC and RdRp assays. Interestingly, the Zn2+-mediated inhibition could be reversed through the addition of a Zn2+ chelator (MgEDTA). We therefore applied this compound to stop and restart the in vitroRNA-synthesizing activity at will. This convenient tool allowed us to study various mechanistic aspects of arteri- and coronavirus RNA synthesis in more detail. Additionally, the zinc-mediated inhibition of nidovirus RNA synthesis described here may provide an interesting basis to further explore the use of zinc-ionophores in antiviral therapy. Results Zinc and pyrithione inhibit nidovirus replication in vivo Zinc ions are involved in many different cellular processes, but the concentration of free Zn2+ is maintained at a relatively low level by metallothioneins [1]. Zn2+ and compounds that stimulate import of Zn2+into cells, such as PT, were previously found to inhibit replication of several picornaviruses, including rhinoviruses, foot-and-mouth disease virus, coxsackievirus, and mengovirus in cell culture [6], [7], [8], [9], [10], [11]. To determine whether Zn2+ has a similar effect on nidoviruses, we investigated the effect of PT and Zn2+ on the replication of EAV and SARS-CoV in Vero-E6 cells, using reporter viruses that express green fluorescent proteins (GFP), i.e., EAV-GFP [29] and SARS-CoV-GFP [30]. EAV-GFP encodes an N-terminal fusion of GFP to the viral nonstructural protein 2 (nsp2), one of the cleavage products of the replicase polyproteins, and thus provides a direct readout for translation of the replicase gene. In SARS-CoV-GFP, reporter expression occurs from sg mRNA 7, following the replacement of two accessory protein-coding genes (ORFs 7a and 7b) that are dispensable for replication in cell culture. We first assessed the cytotoxicity of a range of PT concentrations (0–32 µM) in the presence of 0 to 8 µM ZnOAc 2 . Treatment with PT of concentrations up to 32 µM in combination with <4 µM ZnOAc 2 did not reduce the viability of mock-infected cells after 18 h (Fig. 1A), as measured by the colorimetric MTS (3-(4,5-dimethylthiazol-2-yl)-5-(3-carboxymethoxyphenyl)-2-(4-sulfophenyl)-2H-tetrazolium) viability assay. As elevated Zn2+ concentrations are known to inhibit cellular translation, we also used metabolic labeling with 35S-methionine to assess the effect of PT and Zn2+ on cellular protein synthesis. Incubation of Vero-E6 cells for 18 h with the combinations of PT and Zn2+mentioned above, followed by a 2-h metabolic labeling, revealed no change in overall cellular protein synthesis when the concentration of ZnOAc 2 was <4 µM (data not shown). Figure 1. The zinc ionophore pyrithione inhibits nidovirus replication in cell culture. (A) Cytotoxicity of PT in Vero-E6 cells in the absence (blue circles) or presence of 2 (black squares), 4 (red triangles), or 8 µM (gray diamonds) ZnOAc 2 as determined by the MTS assay after 18 hours of exposure. (B) Dose-response curves showing the effect of PT and Zn2+ on the GFP fluorescence in Vero-E6 cells infected with a GFP-expressing EAV reporter strain at 17 h p.i. Data were normalized to GFP expression in infected, untreated control cultures (100%). The different Zn2+ concentrations added to the medium were 0 (blue circles), 1 (green triangles), or 2 µM ZnOAc 2 (black squares). (C) Effect of PT and Zn2+ on the GFP fluorescence in Vero-E6 cells infected with a GFP-expressing SARS-CoV reporter strain at 17 h p.i. Data were normalized to GFP expression in infected untreated control cells (100%). Colors for different Zn2+ concentrations as in Fig. 1B. Error bars indicate the standard deviation (n = 4). doi:10.1371/journal.ppat.1001176.g001 Using these non-cytotoxic conditions we subsequently tested the effect of PT and ZnOAc 2 on EAV-GFP and SARS-CoV-GFP replication. To this end, Vero-E6 cells in 96-well plates were infected with a multiplicity of infection (m.o.i.) of 4. One hour post infection (h p.i.), between 0 and 32 µM of PT and 0, 1, or 2 µM ZnOAc 2 were added to the culture medium. At 17 h p.i., a time point at which GFP expression in untreated infected cells reaches its maximum for both viruses, cells were fixed, and GFP fluorescence was quantified. The reporter gene expression of both SARS-CoV-GFP and EAV-GFP was already significantly inhibited in a dose-dependent manner by the addition of PT alone (Fig. 1B and C). This effect was significantly enhanced when 2 µM of Zn2+ was added to the medium. We found that addition of ZnOAc 2 alone also reduced virus replication, but only at levels that were close to the 50% cytotoxicity concentration (CC 50 ) of ZnOAc 2 in Vero-E6 cells (∼70 µM, data not shown). This is likely due to the poor solubility of Zn2+ in phosphate-containing medium and the inefficient uptake of Zn2+ by cells in the absence of zinc-ionophores. The combination of 2 µM PT and 2 µM ZnOAc 2 resulted in a 98±1% and 85±3% reduction of the GFP signal for EAV-GFP and SARS-CoV-GFP, respectively. No cytotoxicity was observed for this combination of PT and ZnOAc 2 concentrations. From the dose-response curves in Fig. 1, a CC 50 value of 82 µM was calculated for PT in the presence of 2 µM zinc. Half maximal inhibitory concentrations (IC 50 ) of 1.4 µM and 0.5 µM and selectivity indices of 59 and 164 were calculated for SARS-CoV and EAV, respectively. Zn 2+ reversibly inhibits the RNA-synthesizing activity of isolated nidovirus RTCs We previously developed assays to study the in vitroRNA-synthesizing activity of RTCs isolated from cells infected with SARS-CoV or EAV [25], [26]. In these RTC assays [α-32P]CMP is incorporated into both genomic (replication) and sg mRNA (transcription) (Fig. 2). This allowed us to monitor the synthesis of the same viral RNA molecules that can be detected by hybridization of RNA from nidovirus-infected cells. A benefit of these assays is that the activity does not depend on continued protein synthesis and that it allows us to study viral RNA synthesis independent of other aspects of the viral replicative cycle [26]. To investigate whether the inhibitory effect of PT and zinc ions on nidovirus replication in cell culture is reflected in a direct effect of Zn2+ on viral RNA synthesis, we tested the effect of Zn2+ addition on RTC activity. For both EAV (Fig. 2A) and SARS-CoV (Fig. 2B), a dose-dependent decrease in the amount of RNA synthesized was observed when ZnOAc 2 was present. For both viruses, a more than 50% reduction of overall RNA-synthesis was observed at a Zn2+ concentration of 50 µM, while less than 5% activity remained at a Zn2+concentration of 500 µM. Both genome synthesis and sg mRNA production were equally affected.

… ⬆️ And all of these tweets are just Page 1 of 69 pages. I will go back to Page 1, to see the first tweets.

Page 1 The paper was published in 2010 and the first three tweets were in 2017 and 2020: Page 68: ⬆️ Call out to @CDC, Scott GottliebMD

… and for the last four years, Ron Reese and others have been trying to make this connection known.

Now we know. And we have many more questions.

WHAT I REALLY THINK