Cancer in the U.S.

We begin with data from not one, but 2 major studies that reinforce one another: cancer is on the rise in the U.S., especially these 7 major cancers. Here we have John Campbell, RN, PhD., analyzing the data and then Nicolas Hulscher reinforcing it.

“People who received at least one dose of the Covid injection are … 54% more likely to develop breast cancer…”



Breast Cancer Workup

The usual breast cancer workup is much the same for all cancers: surgery, radiation, and/or chemotherapy. Our focus is on mastectomy.

Mastectomies in the U.S.

Like mammograms, mastectomy rates in the USA for breast cancer have evolved since the 1970s.

In the 1970s–1980s, mastectomy (often radical or modified radical) dominated early-stage treatment.

From 1990 to the early 2000s, and after the 1990 NIH consensus and trials favoring breast-conserving surgery (BCS /lumpectomy + radiation), rates of total mastectomy sharply declined.

In the mid-2000s to about 2013 (driven by bilateral/prophylactic procedures, reconstruction, and patient choice), mastectomy peaked at 40-50% in some cohorts.

From about 2013 to 2020, overall mastectomy rates have declined again, stabilizing around 33% for early-stage cases more recently, with BCS predominant over total mastectomy .

See below for survival rates on all types of breast surgeries for cancer.

Today, lumpectomy or Breast-Conserving Surgery is most common, and taking the other, normal breast is an option usually offered by breast cancer surgeons, who are usually general or plastic surgeons.

Surgery and Outcomes for Breast Cancer

NOTE: Different stages and types of breast cancer have different outcomes and some of these studies used only one set or subset of patients, therefore are not applicable to all persons. Also, disparities persist by race/ethnicity (e.g., lower rates for Black women despite improvements), age, and subtype (e.g., triple-negative cancers remain more challenging).

For localized (early-stage, often surgically treated) disease, 5-year relative survival is now ~100% (near-normal life expectancy post-treatment). Regional spread drops it to ~87%, and distant (metastatic) to ~33%.These are population averages; individual outcomes vary by age, tumor subtype (e.g., hormone receptor-positive cancers fare better), overall health, and treatment access. Disparities exist by race/ethnicity, with ongoing improvements but persistent gaps (e.g., lower rates for Black women).

The main types of breast cancer surgeries are mastectomy (radical takes out all lymph nodes), lumpectomy or Breast-Conserving Surgery, BCS, Skin-Sparing & Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy, Double Mastectomy with CPM, andContralateral Prophylactic Mastectomy (CPM).

One of the major changes since the 1970’s is the total mastectomy is not done as often as a lumpectomy. Here are depictions of the difference surgeries:

Mastectomy (Total or Modified Radical). Removes the entire breast tissue (sometimes lymph nodes, too). The most extensive surgery; often followed by reconstruction. A recent 2024 meta-analysis of 35 observational studies (including over 900,000 patients) found that mastectomy does not improve survival compared to breast-conserving surgery (BCS) with adjuvant radiotherapy for early-stage breast cancer. In fact, it suggests a potential survival advantage for BCS + RT in modern treatment contexts, though results should be interpreted cautiously due to observational data limitations. (Source: ajan KR, Fairhurst K, Birkbeck B, Novintan S, Wilson R, Savović J, Holcombe C, Potter S. Overall survival after mastectomy versus breast-conserving surgery with adjuvant radiotherapy for early-stage breast cancer: meta-analysis. BJS Open. 2024 Jun 3;8(3):zrae040. doi: 10.1093/bjsopen/zrae040. PMID: 38758563; PMCID: PMC11100524.) So neither one is better than the other. Lumpectomy (Breast-Conserving Surgery, BCS). Removes only the tumor + small margin of tissue. The breast shape is mostly preserved. Usually followed by radiation.

A recent large-scale analysis using SEER data and other population-based sources reports strong long-term survival outcomes for breast-conserving surgery (BCS/lumpectomy) with adjuvant radiotherapy in early-stage breast cancer. For localized (early-stage) disease, the 5-year relative survival rate is approximately 99% overall (per current SEER estimates for localized invasive breast cancer, which predominantly involves BCS + RT). In modern cohorts (post-2000s), studies show excellent outcomes with BCS:

5-year overall survival often exceeds 90-95% for stage I-II cases.

10-year and 15-year survival remains high (typically 80-90% or better), with low local recurrence rates when combined with radiation.

(Source: Vasilyeva E, et al. Breast conserving surgery combined with radiation therapy offers improved survival over mastectomy in early-stage breast cancer. Am J Surg. 2023;231:70-73. doi:10.1016/j.amjsurg.2023.02.024. PMID: 37246127.)

Since the first study in #1 above showed no overall survival benefit for mastectomy vs lumpectomy, this study in #2 appears overly optimistic to me. I know women currently on chemo/radiation/surgery pathways that are great survivors. Many wish they had known a different way, and their surgical procedure has been traumatizing.

Skin-Sparing Mastectomy (SSM) & Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy (NSM). Removes breast tissue but preserves skin (and often the nipple) for better reconstruction results.

Both SSM and NSM have survival rates equivalent to traditional (total or modified radical) mastectomy primarily because both approaches aim to remove all or nearly all breast glandular tissue (the source of cancer), while preserving skin (SSM) or skin + nipple-areola complex (NSM) for better cosmetic/reconstructive outcomes. (Source: Long-term outcomes of skin-sparing mastectomy and nipple-sparing mastectomy versus traditional mastectomy in breast cancer: a case-control study based on preoperative ultrasound and clinical indicators. World J Surg Oncol. 2025 Feb 13;23(1):58. doi: 10.1186/s12957-025-03695-4. PMID: 39953494).

So it doesn’t help any more than a mastectomy.

Double Mastectomy with CPM, or Contralateral Prophylactic Mastectomy (CPM). This is the removal of the healthy opposite breast in women with breast cancer on just one side. It is often done for “risk reduction”, symmetry, or patient preference, but guidelines generally discourage it in average-risk cases due to limited survival benefit and increased risks. This topic is little-discussed and few people know statistics on the CPM. Removes both breasts (therapeutic on one side + prophylactic on the other). The procedure can be a radical mastectomy, nipple or skin-sparing, or a total double mastectomy (nonradical; lymph nodes not removed).

This is an area of much controversy due to perceived vs real benefit, and weighing the body image of the affected woman, as well as postoperative concerns. The preop vs postop perceptions can be different from the reality, as shown below:

Contralateral Prophylactic Mastectomy, CPM. Rates have risen in the USA, especially among younger women. This can be driven by fear of recurrence, symmetry desires, and reconstruction access — but CPM does not improve survival in most average-risk cases and may increase complications.

Contralateral prophylactic mastectomy (CPM) does not improve long-term survival in most women with unilateral breast cancer.

A large study of over 500,000 patients found CPM rates tripled from 2004–2013, but adjusted analyses showed no survival benefit versus unilateral mastectomy or breast conservation. The authors concluded:

“Conclusions: The use of CPM more than tripled during the study period despite evidence suggesting no survival benefit over breast conservation. Further examination on how to optimally counsel women about surgical options is warranted.” and “Contralateral prophylactic mastectomy (CPM) does not improve long-term survival in most women with unilateral breast cancer. A large study of over 500,000 patients found CPM rates tripled from 2004–2013, but adjusted analyses showed no survival benefit versus unilateral mastectomy or breast conservation.” Source: Wong SM, et al. Ann Surg Oncol. 2017;24(7):1804-1811. doi:10.1245/s10434-017-5814-6. PMID: 28169929 .

It doesn’t make sense to take out the other breast if it doesn’t change anything. Then why is it still done, when there is so much regret and trauma?

P.S. And why are we doing bilateral mastectomies for transgender surgery, if grown women who feel forced into it have trouble? And no net benefit for taking out a normal breast?

Men Get Breast Cancer, Too

A 2021 Study Showing CPM Has No Benefit

A more recent study confirms that contralateral prophylactic mastectomy (CPM) provides no survival benefit in average-risk women with unilateral breast cancer. This is a 2021 analysis of male breast cancer patients (relevant due to similar principles in non-high-risk unilateral cases), showing dramatically increased CPM use but no survival advantage over unilateral mastectomy. (Source: Chen J, et al. Trend and survival benefit of contralateral prophylactic mastectomy among men with stage I-III unilateral breast cancer in the USA, 1998-2016. Breast Cancer Res Treat. 2021;189(3):837-845. doi:10.1007/s10549-021-06397-z. PMID: 34554371.)

Now that you know the types of surgeries for breast cancer, let’s look at some shocking data linking mammograms to mastectomy/surgical procedures for “breast cancer”.

The Study: DCIS Mistakenly Treated as Cancer

This St. Charles Health System in Portland, Oregon study shocked many, and opened a lot of eyes to the problem of unnecessary mastectomies.

The authors in this study estimated substantial overdiagnosis — cancers (including many Ductal Carcinoma In Situ cases) detected by screening that would never have caused symptoms or required treatment in a woman’s lifetime.

Over 30 years, this affected ~1.3 million U.S. women (best-guess estimate after adjustments for hormone therapy trends and baseline incidence changes). In 2008 alone, over 70,000 women were overdiagnosed, representing ~31% of all breast cancers diagnosed that year.

The Implications: Screening dramatically increased early detections (especially DCIS, rarely found pre-mammography) but had only marginal effect on advanced disease rates. The authors suggest this indicates limited impact on mortality from screening itself (with benefits more from better treatments) and highlight the potential for overtreatment of non-progressive lesions.

This influential paper sparked ongoing debate about screening benefits vs. harms, including overdiagnosis of DCIS and low-risk invasive cancers. It has been cited in discussions of whether some women undergo unnecessary lumpectomy, mastectomy, radiation, or other therapies for conditions that would never become life-threatening.

1.3 million women diagnosed with early-stage Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS), was MISTAKENLY equated with a real case of “cancer”, and women would get mastectomy/lumpectomy, radiation, and chemo, all for NOTHING. … AND the industry told them that they saved their lives! See the post and video below. (Source: Bleyer A, Welch HG. Effect of three decades of screening mammography on breast-cancer incidence. N Engl J Med. 2012 Nov 22;367(21):1998-2005. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa1206809. PMID: 23171096.)

This is an older interview featuring Sayer Ji (founder of GreenMedInfo.com, an alternative health researcher and author) being interviewed by Ty Bollinger (from “The Truth About Cancer” series). It discusses breast cancer overdiagnosis, risks of mammograms (including radiation concerns), lead-time and length-time biases, unnecessary treatments, and corporate influences like AstraZeneca’s role in Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Sayer Ji explains a statistic that 1.3 million women were overdiagnosed with non-progressive breast cancers (citing a New England Journal of Medicine study), the dangers of ionizing radiation in mammograms being especially harmful to breast tissue (and worse for those with BRCA mutations), and how the system leads to overtreatment.

A solution is for a woman to get genetic counseling to discuss DCIS and other traits and options, prior to mastectomy, lumpectomy, chemo, or radiation.

A Word on BRCA Mutation

A BRCA mutation is a harmful change (oncologists will cite it is an inherited variant) in either the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene. These genes normally act as tumor suppressors: they help repair damaged DNA and prevent cells from turning cancerous. When mutated, the genes don’t work properly, leading to higher risks of breast, ovarian, prostate, pancreatic, and other cancers (often at younger ages).

It is associated with a 50% chance per child if a parent carries the gene and affects both men and women, though risks differ by sex.

Note that many people disagree with a genetic propensity for any cancer, noting that cancer is a metabolic disease that can be treated by replacing the deficiency, such as with the Richardson Wellness Plan using Laetrile/vitamin B17 (apricot seeds), the Gerson Therapy, and the Joe Tippins & Makis Procotols.

The Bottom Line

The incidence of breast cancer has increased by 54% in some studies, and the survival mastectomy doesn’t differ from lumpectomy or anything else, in some women. Yet the 5-year survival for early-stage breast cancer is cited at 100% near-normal life expectancy.

Somehow, that just doesn’t seem to ring quite true… my personal experience differs, and those statistics don’t seem to include all the harmed women who were told they have breast cancer after a false positive mammogram who underwent unneeded surgeries — and died.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Of course we hear plenty of successful alternative therapy testimonials!

Alternative Therapies Merit Review

CBD is in the Tippins and Makis protocols, and others.

To each her own — research it yourself, and be able to have an argument and defend your position. That’s what we’re working for, keeping you in the know and giving you the research and resources you need.

How to Prevent Breast Cancer in the First Place?

Taking vitamin D supplements after a diagnosis of breast cancer is associated with a 20 percent increase in survival rate. More women need to know about this!

Stop using cancer-causing products that contain parabens and phthalates, and switch to nontoxic personal care products — even for just 28 days. And at least 1 study, which Michelle Moore and I reviewed last month, shows that you'll REVERSE breast cancer genetic markers in breast tissue, blood, and urine. In both men and women.

Follow your heart!

