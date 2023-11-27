This is a video and podcast done by Scott Schara on the day before what would have been Grace’s birthday, September 22nd. Grace lives on and continues to touch millions who have suffered from hospital killing protocols.

You can Subscribe to Scott's Newsletter and watch the one-hour Rumble video here, listen to it on podcast here, or read on.

This is a transcript of Part 2: What? The Culture of Death.

This follows our Part 1 article:

Part 1: Who? They’re all in on it!

We covered the medical industrial establishment, the feds, state, judiciary, Big Business, the churches (shockingly!), and controlled opposition. See the in-depth transcript and summary here:

Part 2: What? The Culture of Death

Medical Murder is the #1 Cause of Death in the U.S. – By Design

What have these people all promoted? A culture of death.

We’ll walk through the eugenics philosophy and how it has permeated our culture. We have been programmed with lies and propaganda from all angles.

Historically, medical malpractice is the #3 cause of death, even cited by the CDC. And Scott has now determined that medical murder is the #1 cause of death.

Scott reviews how a surgeon can slip with the knife and admit it to a parent. Medical malpractice deaths account for about 400,000 annual U.S. deaths per year. All cause-mortality has increased by 24%.

Before January 5 of 2020, Scott shows a graph depicting how we were increasing our life expectancy. Now, we are at an overall average of 13% all-cause increased mortality in the U.S. This is about 371,000 additional deaths per year.

This brings the “admitted” deaths to 400,000 + 371,000 = almost 800,000 deaths/yr. This is more than heart disease or any other cause.

“Hastening death” also increases U.S. deaths.

Eugenics

On OurAmazingGrace.net, see Medical Murder: The #1 Cause of Death for all Scott’s research. The entire research project is there, including all slides.

Excluding people in groups considered to be inferior, promoting those considered to be superior. Grace would be judged to be inferior.

Scott stated how Grace loved God unconditionally and when people would tell him that Grace wouldn’t have Down Syndrome any more, Scott personally feels that everyone will have Down Syndroms in heaven.

Eugenics today: The current roots in the modern world, as seen by the Rockefeller death of Germany and Nazis, and they are part of the Eugenics effort.

Eugenics is part of our sin nature -we all have that mentality to a degree. For example, you see a chain smoker who gets lung cancer and perhaps we feel they brought it on themselves… we have to stay opposite any such thinking.

Creating a Culture

From modern U.S., Hitler’s Nazi murders, we go now to 1,600 Nazi eugenicists we brought to the U.S. under a secret and classified operation, Operation Paperclip. The official narrative was that we rejected Hitler, but…

… What was the truth?

Operation Paperclip had a public face: you can’t have 1,600 Germans in various military facilities or ultimately in various academic institutions without having an explanation why.With the German scientists came a campaign.

The official narrative: the U.S. called them “good scientists”. Samuel Guetzmet in Stausbuerg, France, learns of Dr. Kirk Blum, Deputy Surgeon General of the Reigh and Dr. Walter Schneider, the Surgeon General of the Third Reigh - it seems at first glance to be benign correspondence between scientists. Dr. Oienhaugen, once a temperate man, who worked on a Rockefeller scholarship. He writes to Hemler:

“Of 100 prisoners you sent me, a group of them died in transport. Please send more.”

This is a terrifying moment for the operation, because this was the first piece of evidence the Reich was experimenting on humans from the concentration camps.

Kirk Davis, the First Director of the JFK Space Center wore the SS uniform to work. He also turned over a colleague to the Gestapo for making anti-Hitler remarks. One group of American intelligence officers who are recruiting for Operation Paper Clip discover Davis’ information and they notify the Joint Chiefs at the Pentagon who are recruiting the scientists… and they say,

“Davis cannot be brought to the United States. He deliberately and viciously turned over a colleague to the Gestapo - who went to prison”…

yet the Joint Chiefs at the Pentagon brings him to the U.S. because they “need” him.

To this day, the National Space Club gives out the Dr. Kirk Davis Award.

Scott: These detailed links and interviews are in the show notes. All this is just an inkling that can help you do your own deep dive into this.

CONCLUSION: THE US CONTINUES TO BE THE EUGENICS LEADER OF TODAY

The Germans were experimenting on humans, and This is where we are today, with the the US experimenting on its citizens with COVID-19. I call this the Banality of Evil, a term that was coined by the 20th century political theorist Hannah Arendt, to explain the specific type of evil that was present in totalitarian Germany. Dr. Moore, who teaches Great Books at St. Thomas Univeristy explains.

The Banality of Evil

Explained in Arendt’s work, Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil. This was the 1961 trial in Jerusalem, on the Nazi war criminal Adolph Eichmann. In that report, Arendt argues that Eichmann is representative of the whole problem of totalitarian evil. So many seemingly normal people would follow orders and actively participate in crimes against humanity. Arendt asks two questions:

How did this happen? How can we prevent it from happening again?

Banality: Trite, trivial, or commonplace. We focus on ‘commonplace’. It’s like saying, the “Triteness of Murder” or the Triviality of Adultery” but what Arendt wants us to understand is that there is something ordinary about the evil of totalitarian regimes. Many ordinary processes were involved with the Holocaust. Paperwork, trains, government offices doing their job, medicine, laws were all contorted.

With ‘evil’, we understand it to be deviant or abnormal, of a weak or malicious will. This is crucial, because here Arendt says evil is something different than what we think: it is organized, lawful, defined by conformity, efficient systems. This kind of organized evil allows for evil on an unprecedented scale. It’s unlike any evil we are familiar with.

Scott: This helped me understand how things happened to Grace. Has this whole banality of evil become part of our culture, such that we are blind from it? Scott says yes.

For example, we have an abortion culture that takes out the disabled. A young couple gets an amniocentesis, insurance pays for it, and it should not be done at all. They are told they are going to have a boy with Down’s Syndrome, and they should get an abortion. They do it.

That is the banality of evil. I’m in the last generation that would take care of parents when they get old. Today, when mom missed the mail one day, they want to put her in a nursing home. Kids have to get all their shots before they go to school, and there are many other situations where people think the system has to be followed.

Scott gives an example of how an employee took a company van for a delivery in Madison, a coupld hours away. He called to say he was out of fuel. When asked why he wouldn’t get gas, he said he didn’t have money. He asked Scott, “Why didn’t you check the fuel before I left today?”

The Disabled. This is an abortion culture.

State takes the place of the family. Public money pays for kids to be in school. Public money controls everyone.

Collectivism : The good of the masses vs. the good of the individual. We saw this with COVID, a need to ration care. Some people got the jab and they would do it again “for the good of mankind”.

Moral relativism. Morality is absolute. God has His absolute standards. The definition of ‘liberal’ means morality is relative; ‘non-liberal’ means morality is absolute. Liberalism allows many things to happen. Look at this experiment done in the USA, 60 years ago:

A Famous study of obedience in psychology was carried out by Stanley Milgram of Yale University. His 1963 experiment was on the conflict of obedience to authority and personal conscience. It examined justification for acts of genocide in Nuremberg trials. Their defense was often based on obedience, “just following orders”. Milgram devised the experiments to answer the question,



“Were the atrocities of the Holocaust from “just following orders”? Or could we call them all accomplices?”

He wanted to study if Germans were particularly obedient to authority figures in Nazi killings of WWII. Milgram advertised by newspaper to recuit adults for the study of learning. The participant was paired with another person. They drew lots to see who would be the ‘learner’ and who would be the ‘teacher’. But the experiment was fixed. The participant would always be the ‘teacher’. The ‘learner’ was a paid actor was taken into a room and electrodes were attached to his arms. The teacher and experimenter went into an adjacent room containing a generator. Their voltage would increase from 15V to 375 Volts, which carried a warning, “Danger: Severe Shock”, to 450V, which is enough to kill a human being.

(One hears the participant complaining of increased voltage, while the experimenter tells the teacher to keep giving voltage.)

Teachers were all males from age 20-40, whose job skills ranged from unskilled to skilled. They were paid $4.50 for showing up for the study.

In the beginning, they were introduced to the other participante, the paid actor, who carried the role of “learner”. The experimenter was also a paid actor, dressed in a gray coat. Milgram was not used.

Two rooms were used, one for the learner with an electric chair, and the other for the teacher and experimenter, with an electric shock generator. The learner was strapped to a chair by electrodes. After learning four words, the teacher was taught to deliver a shock every time a mistake was made. The learner gave many wrong answers on purpose- for each of these, they received an electrick shock.

When the teacher refused to deliver a shock, the experimenter was to give a series of orders and prods to ensure they continued. There were four prods: and if one was not obeyed, then the coordinator, who was called, Mr. Williams, read out the next prod; and so on, for four prods.

Prod 1: Please continue.

Prod 2: The experiment requires you to continue.

Prod 3: It is absolutely essential you continue.

Prod 4: You have no other choice but to continue.

Study Results

Milgram found that 65%, almost two-thirds, of the teachers administering the electric shock, continued to the highest levels of 450 Volts. All participants continued to at least 300V.

Milgram did 18 variations of this study, all showing similar results. It was not an isolated finding.

Conclusion : The slippery slope of evil has taken hold of our culture.

In the Milgram Obedience Experiments, 2/3 of participants would kill, based on an order.

Evil starts slowly, with the public school system. Today, a child gets the constant reminder that there’s no due date, versus before, when everything was written in stone. This has created a culture of doubt in our society.

The Medical Murder of the Elderly and Disabled

This also applies to the general population. Ezekiel Emmanuel, the chief architect of Obamacare, already in 1996 said that ‘services provided to individuals who are irrevesible prevented from being or becoming a “participating citizen” are not basic and are not guaranteed’.

Obamacare passed in March 2010, laying the groundwork for the 39-month COVID era. Section 1553, page 141 is,

Prohibition Against Discrimination on Assisted Suicide

This provision says,



”The government may not subject an individual or a health care facility to discriminate on the basis that the entity does not provide any health care item or service for the purpose of causing, or the purpose of assisting in causing, such as assisted suicide, or mercy killing.”

What happened with COVID? Grace was disabled. They gave us documents saying she was “high risk” when she was not. Instead, this is what happened:

The disabled were six times more likely to die in a hospital that gave them the diagnosis of COVID.

They did the same thing with the elderly. They were also 6 times more likely to die.

A training document for doctors was written in July of 2011 was written regarding Down Syndrome.

They list all problems that Down’s patients have, so that the physicians view these patients as a burden - and their job was to relieve the family of that burden.

Grace was loving all the time; she was like a 10-year old running around the house in glee all day long. She was NOT a burden.

The transition statement says, “… this is part of a robust acknowledgement” - telling the doctors that the caregivers of those with Down Syndrome “should be encouaged to use substitute of judgement to make key care decisions. All care should be given to determine the preferences of the patient, however, because of llifelong cognitive impairment, the views of the person with Down Syndrome may not be known.”

Down Syndrome, dementia, all of a sudden, the person with Down Syndrome cannot make his or her views known? No!

This is not surprising with respect to the abortion doctrine. Why are we even doing this? Down’s and abortion should not be discussed. When Sarah Palen learned she was going to have a baby with Down Syndrome, she saw that 90% of those would get an abortion. 90% of babies with Down Syndrome are aborted in the US.

The Cost: The Spirit of Collectivism

50% of the federal budget goes to fund people on Medicare and Medicaid. Does that means the consequence is that we need to remove these people? The annual Medicare cost per person per year is about $32,000. During the 39-month COVID era, the average hospital bonus for killing someone was $100,000. They have convinced the population to buy in to this idea.

Look at the 49 years, 1970-2019, there is over 10,000-fold increased cost. Before COVID, there were 69 million people on Medicare. Now, there are 135 million on Medicare or Medicaid - because they want us to kill them.

The cost of taking care of the elderly has increased in the last 50 years, with an over 20,000-fold increase. They use this to eliminate the elderly from the population.

By 1950, the number of people using assisted living is more than double by that in 2050. It’s a monster becoming greater and greater. From the government website, the numbe of people who died in nursing homes was about 10%. But it should be closer to 1%.

Scott plays a video from Vera Shirav explains how they got rid of the elderly in nursing homes. They gave “do not treat” orders. They saw an opportunity to get rid of an economic burden. Insurance companies no longer had to pay out. The parallel that Vera uses to explain the culture, was the collaboration of the medical establishment. You would not have the lockdowns, isolation, dehumanizing protocols, not without the medical establishment giving their seal of approval.

When medicine is weaponized, people will go like sheep because they trust doctors. All governments in Western Europe, Canada, and other places, issued orders not to treat, to go to nursing homes, and then disease spread. They slaughtered the elders in nursing homes. In New York, 15,000 were medically murdered on March 19, 2020 and predicted this nursing home virus would be “like fire through dry grass.” And he gave immunity to hospitals.

Scott States that Medical Murder is the #1 Cause of Death in the US

Conclusion: The disabled and elderly are the low-hanging fruit. History will never stop repeating itself.

Vera: If you don’t know the past, it won’t make sense.

Scott: That agenda was never innocent. The agenda was, “Trust the white coat.” That agenda caused the murder of my daughter Grace.

Vera: Every directive since March 2020 to “protect” ourselves was a lie. Every single one.

Scott: They have immunity, a shroud of secrecy…”

Vera: It was all shaped to get people conditioned to become conditioned surfs. When people died, doctors filled out death certificates saying they died of natural causes.The first victims of medical murder were German, infants, and children, disabled. Families were assured they were going to be getting special treatment to improve their health. Then they took them off to hospital wards that detained. Death certificates during COVID have also been fraudulent.

History has never stopped repeating itself. See Scott’s website for more on this, as now it is worldwide. If you are not disabled or elderly, don’t think this doesn’t apply to you. They’re coming after you next.

The Medical Murder Lane is only one tentacle of the war on humanity. We have control of the power grid, 5G, phone radiation, organ harvesting, CBDC, and more. It is all designed to control us with no way out - other than to be obedient slaves.

This got started as a 1967 formal document, written by Burlson and Jaffe. The final piece of it shows the depopulation plan:

Encourage/increase homosexuality

Fertility control

Agents in water supply

Tax married more than single

Chronic depression

Payments to encourage abortion

Abortion on demand

Discourage private home ownership - a local realtor just put up a 200-unit apartment building in a small town of 3,000, and it instantly filled up.

This has been going on for a long time.

Ascension Health is one of the defendants in our lawsuit. Parents are removed from the system with the patient turns age twelve. But they can grant proxy access to parents; if they do, they still cannot access:

Social history, sexual history, past appointments, cannot be accessed. Appointments cannot be accessed; neither can certain labs or radiology reports. They give the rights of an adult to a 12 year old!

CONCLUSION: You’re next!

How did they pull this off?

We have accepted the Banality of Evil and they pulled it off because there are no consequences. Scott shows a screenshot from Grace’s lawsuit. stating the

“the legislature’s purpose in enacting a statutory scheme to govern damages arising out of alleged negligence to encourage medical health workers to remain in Wisconsin by imposing certain limits on the causes of action that a patient or her family can pursue the amount of damages that can be recovered …”

Look at the word, “scheme”! This is their State Statute. By the way, all the states have something similar, so don’t think this is something unique to Wisconsin.

Why do we need to limit liability for doctors? Good doctors don’t need a limit. This is the game that the health care lobby has facilitated with legislatures in order to facilitate medical death.

Even Worse

The National Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. This was passed on November 14, and signed into law by Ronald Regan. It limits liability for all vaccine manufacturers - who never tested their vaccines, and now they get a pass on liability?

If you had to be responsible for the consequences of your vaccine, you would make it safe. Removing liability from the equation always results in problems.

Look at the movie, Died Suddenly. Now they have Sudden Adult Death Syndrome, like Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, both caused by vaccines.

God’s Economy Has Consequences

…and when those consequences are removed by law, the effects are catastrophic.

Medical Murder is the #1 Cause of Death in the US - by Design

(People are Too Expensive - Satan’s Big Lie)

UP NEXT: Mystery Babylon

Think about it. If Satan is successful at selling this lie, people are too expensive, what we see happening in real time fits like a glove.

This project is a culmination of thousands of hours of research since Grace’s death. For those of you who have been following our story, you know I’ve become a full-time advocate. When I’m not sharing the story on multiple platforms, I’m working on the legal case, with the balance and lion’s share of the time researching. This research project can hopefully be used for God’s glory to wake people up.

The seven parts follow the way we should investigate to find the truth:

Who, What, Where, Why, When, How, and Now What.

I hope you enjoy the series.

Thanks for following Grace’s story. She did not die in vain. Happy 21st birthday, little buddy.

