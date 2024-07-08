You can see that I am just starting out, and Nurse Patti is heavily experienced.

Blood Microscopy

I feel that God wants me to start a microscope course so we can learn a measure of blood microscopy. I need help, so I appreciate your support and feedback. Most of all, thank you for praying for me, as I pray for you.

If you really want to get a microscope, let me know. There will be slides and other things to buy with the microscope, so the total cost may be over $200. I am willing to fund at least one person and if we receive more donations, we can fund more. Thank you for praying about this! DONATE TO MY MINSTRY

Ancillary Microscopy Supplies

Microscope slides

Slide holder

Gloves

Tweezers

Alcohol and cotton balls for wiping fingers

Lancets for pricking the finger

A lab book for record keeping

Sharps container for glass, lancets

With a digital microscope for $22, this total setup cost is close to $75. NOTE: with the digital microscope for $22, you can only see large objects and you will not be able to examine red blood cells. A ‘real’ microscope can be found for $150-$220, and I have Patti working on specific models, with links. Stay tuned!

(And pardon the Amazon source, as it is simply convenient. Many of you live in small towns and can’t drive down the street for microscope supplies.)

Be sure and get a lab book of graph paper so you can number and date your slides, and keep track of how you performed experiments.

All these supplies cost about $50, so you may add that to the cost of a digital microscope at $22, for a grand total of about $75. Don’t buy the blood lancet if you aren’t getting a real microscope, because you will not be able to see red blood cells.

NOTE: Like Nurse Patti suggested, please check and see which camera(s) fit which microscopes, and verify the app is compatible with your device.

Documenting your activity in a lab book is very important. Someone might want to repeat exactly what you did. And use a permanent marker to write the date/time/name of the blood smear owner.

A REQUEST: If you have thought of joining as a paid subscriber but have avoided it until the last minute, this would be a good time to start. Your proceeds will go to help some who can't afford a microscope.

Pray about it and see if God wants you to take a certain path. Then follow your heart.

My Work Station

Patti doesn’t use the stain kit, because she does only “wet mounts” with an entire drop of blood, and not “blood smears”, which swipe the slide with the over to smear the blood over the length of the slide - i.e., no stain is needed. You can see I still need a sharps container, and alcohol plus cotton balls.

Nurse Patti’s Work Station

Nurse Patti has 38 year of nursing experience and 28 years of ozone and biooxidative medicine therapies. She also does medical ozone therapy, intraarticular injections of ozone, grounding, color therapy, and is trained in sound frequency therapy and more. Her microscope work station has many components not discussed here; we will dicuss in a future post.

You see why Nurse Patti is my resource.

All Blessings from Above

Father God, Thank you for helping us in all our endeavors. Please speak to us in that still, small voice of the Holy Spirit. Bless our work, light our path, and show us Your ways. Through blood microscopy, help us help others. In the Name of Jesus, Amen.

