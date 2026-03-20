Do you know anyone with cancer? If not, you undoubtedly will, because it is on the rise, even in our youth. Bookmark this for such a time as this — whether you know it or not, you are a soldier in the army of DOING GOOD!

This will be an excellent ‘starter’ podcast for those whose eyes are not yet opened to natural or alternative medicine for the “c” word.

Rick Hill returns as our Special Guest on The Dr Margaret Show tomorrow! Don’t be distracted by the war, the injustices, because the evil one doesn’t want you to live well— you MUST FIGHT TO BE WELL!

We featured the amazing Rick Hill on a previous post, and many of you already knew him!

Rick Hill’s battle against terminal cancer began in 1974 when, at age 24, he was diagnosed at the Mayo Clinic with stage 3 high-grade embryonal cell carcinoma—a rare, aggressive cancer that had spread widely.

After grueling surgery lasting over nine hours, doctors prescribed chemotherapy with little hope for long-term survival. Refusing conventional treatment, Rick Hill sought alternative therapies, traveling to Oasis of Hope clinic in Tijuana, Mexico. in Tijuana, Mexico. In our last Space, he described the flight, and how they let his wife board the plane for free.

In Mexico, he adopted a regimen centered on apricot seeds or Laetrile (also known as vitamin B17 and amygdalin), pancreatic enzymes, detoxification, and a strict regimen of clean, organic nutrition.

Against all odds, Rick not only survived but thrived, now remaining cancer-free for over 50 years! Was this a miracle or something attainable?

He began sharing his story publicly, speaking at churches, libraries, and community events across the country to inspire others facing similar diagnoses.

His openness drew fierce opposition. The American Cancer Society reportedly worked to discredit him, sending representatives to his events and prompting critical letters to local newspapers. Some even claimed Hill “never had cancer,” citing his robust health and longevity as supposed proof.

Frustrated by the attacks, Hill confronted the Mayo Clinic directly. In a pointed letter, he accused them of misdiagnosis—if he never had cancer, as critics alleged, then the extensive surgery was unjustified—and he even threatened legal action.

The clinic responded swiftly and affirmatively. In writing, they confirmed:

“You are entirely right. You had stage 3 high-grade embryonal cell carcinoma.”

They noted that preserved tissue slides remained available for review by qualified physicians. And Rick keeps a copy of this letter to this day.

No settlement was offered; the institution stood ready to defend its records. Hill’s experience highlights the tensions between conventional medicine and alternative approaches, as well as the challenges faced by those who challenge the mainstream narrative on cancer treatment.

Part 1: World Without Cancer with Rick Hill, 50-Year Cancer Survivor

Now Rick Hill speaks to you LIVE and in person, and I promise you will laugh and cry!

PART 2: with Rick Hill: Turn Your Immune System into a Cop on Patrol!

You do NOT need a Twitter account to listen in, unless you want to talk and ask Rick questions. Listen in while you do your Saturday drive or walk. Pass it on when you talk to the lady in the checkout line at the grocery store who just got diagnosed with cancer.

You don’t have to be a doctor to help people;). But I know you already know that.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

They have been killing doctors for sharing this kind of information. But I do it because Ed is on apricot seeds, and I know that it works — because seeds are from God!

Genesis 1:29 (KJV):

“And God said, Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seed, which is upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in the which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for meat [food].”

Let Us Pray

For all those suffering, Lord God,

We come to you in prayer and intercession, that they find Your goodness, kindness, mercy, and healing power.

HELP THEM to get their body lined up with Your Creation!

THANK YOU for giving us each breath, so we can continue to bring Your Power to all the world, no matter how dark the world seems to be. YOU ARE MY FATHER! YOU ARE MY FRIEND! YOU HAVE SENT ME THE SAVIOUR, YOUR SON, AND I LOVE HIM AND LIVE FOR HIM!

Thank you for CURING me of EVERYTHING that has tried to make me stumble, HOLY GOD! Your GOODNESS CHASES AFTER ME! It overtakes me and I SURRENDER to YOUR GOODNESS, Holy God!

Let me SPEAK to others about YOUR GOODNESS!

In the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

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