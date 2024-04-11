We previously told you about Neo.

We know that scientific articles have been rejected, redacted, or scrubbed from PubMed and the internet. And Google searches give you what they want you to know, and block content they don’t want you to know. Mike Adams, Founder of Brighteon.AI and Executive Director of his nonprofit, Consumer Wellness Center, are bringing you a FREE option to search for medical information.

This is what we have been waiting for!

Here is the email update from Brighteon.AI, announcing two downloads are now available, one for beginners and one for those who are more advanced:

Brighteon.AI announces distribution of Neo-Phi-2-E2 experimental model available for download now.

Today we are announcing the distribution availability of the pre-release experimental LLM "Neo-Phi-2-E2-V0.1". It is available now for downloading in two different forms:

A GGUF file which is used with LLM software packages such as LM Studio. A self-executable .exe file which runs by itself and launches in your default browser.

These models are downloaded to your local computer (Windows, Mac, Linux) and they run locally, NOT in the cloud. Once downloaded, you can run these offline, with no internet connection.

Here is the download page: https://brighteon.ai/download/?subscriber=true

Each download includes a README file. Read the readme. It also has links for how-to videos and important information.

BEGINNERS should download the self-executing standalone app (.exe file), as it's easier to run.

More ADVANCED users may want to download the GGUF version and run it using inference software like LM Studio, Ollama or GPT4all.

See tutorials and how-to guides at: https://brighteon.ai/tutorials

Note that this is a pre-release distribution. It is not yet fully trained. It can demonstrate unusual behavior in certain circumstances, and it tends to repeat itself at times. See our disclaimers in the distribution zip file, including Notice.txt, License.txt, Credits.txt, etc.

We have many more distributions coming! We are training on top of Mistral-7B, BioMistral and other models, including more epochs based on the Phi-2 base model. Watch for more announcements from Brighteon.AI as our data set expands and our new models are released for download.

We apologize that we cannot offer technical support for running these models, and we are working on improving our online tutorials at Brighteon.AI. In time, these models will get smoothed out and more consistent in their answers, and as our data set expands, they will cover more and more topics, too. Over time, the software to run these models will become easier to use. Remember, it is very EARLY in the field of AI / LLMs, and much of the software is not yet mature or very user-friendly. But it is all improving.

Keep watching Brighteon.AI for more announcements, and thank you for your support.