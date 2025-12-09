The Video

Warning: She makes fun of abortion objections; crass language.

“Pastor” Rebecca Todd Peters

Killing babies in the womb is an act of love —

“I felt God’s presence with me as I made the decision to end two pregnancies. And I felt no guilt, no shame. No sin.”

“A forced pregnancy or birth is not holy…”

Killing an unborn child because she’s a girl is a “moral good.” Killing an unborn boy because he has Down syndrome is “an act of love.” Killing an unborn baby just because you forgot to use birth control and don’t want to be a parent yet “is an act of grace,” “a blessing”?

Who is “Pastor Rebecca Todd Peters?

According to my research, “Rev.” “Dr.” Rebecca Todd Peters is a feminist and mother of 2, a Christian “social ethicist”, and an ordained minister in the Presbyterian Church (USA) (PCUSA).

Unbelievably, the Presbyterian Church USA website says,

“Decisions involving reproductive rights are highly personal and often informed by faith. The General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) declared in 1970 that abortion “is a matter of careful ethical decision” by each person and “should not be restricted by law.””

Rebecca is Professor of Religious Studies at Elon University in Elon, North Carolina. She holds a Ph.D. in Christian Social Ethics from Union Theological Seminary and previously worked for six years in the PCUSA’s national office of Women’s Ministries.

She’s known for her advocacy on reproductive justice, including serving on Planned Parenthood’s Clergy Advocacy Board, and has authored books like Trust Women: A Theological Argument for Reproductive Justice.

The clip in the post is from a July 2023 sermon she gave titled, “Beyond the Abortion Imaginary” at the Community Church of Chapel Hill, a Unitarian Universalist congregation in Chapel Hill, North Carolina—near her university. As an academic and guest preacher, she doesn’t lead a single congregation but delivers sermons and lectures at various PCUSA and ecumenical churches across the U.S., such as First Presbyterian Church in Durham, North Carolina, and Pilgrim United Church of Christ in Carlsbad, California. She is based in North Carolina, in the Research Triangle area.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Remind me to stay away from the Presbyterian Church USA!

And you don’t have to remind me to SPEAK UP AND OUT when I see such horror in the SUPPOSED CHURCH OF CHRIST!

Let Us Pray

Holy God,

Forgive us our sin! Forgive us — those who belong to You — for not standing up, speaking out, and stopping these murders! Holy Lord, let a plethora of REPENTANCE sweep America! May Your Babies be protected from all harm! May we see our sin! May we REPENT AND ASK FOR YOUR FORGIVENESS!

In the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

