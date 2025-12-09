The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RCON's avatar
RCON
20h

I would suggest medication and prayer with someone who is filled with the Holy Spirit. Certainly the

‘Pastor’ considers her opinion as a source of truth and certainly ignores scripture selectively.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
BigBlueSky's avatar
BigBlueSky
15h

Disgusting human being. The fact that this horrible woman, and probably some of her parishioners, thinks using the religious platform of pastor lends credibility to the murder of innocents just shows how low society has sunk.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture