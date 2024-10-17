People Helping People in West North Carolina: NEEDS LIST CONTINUES DUE TO PEOPLE CAMPING IN TENTS AT 42 Degrees
I SPOKE TO JEFF MELTON at 1:22 pm PST, AND HE SAID THEY HAVE BEEN “OVERWHELMED” WITH GOODS. They are taking goods to NC. It is VERY cold weather camping conditions in the mountains AND PEOPLE ARE DYING IN THE COLD.
People are STILL living in tents and it is freezing, especially overnight - there have been lost lives due to the cold! People have donated campers, so if you don’t use yours anymore, please consider that. B&B’s are opening their doors as well.
CURRENT NEEDS: Generators, space heaters, down sleeping bags, camping small green gas camping stoves, flashlights, batteries, thermal underwear, warm underwear, totes, gloves, camping propane heaters, matches, lighters. SEE ALSO the list below, especially for any camping gear to help those in tents! THANK YOU!
SHIP TO:
ATTN: JEFF MELTON
4555 Asheville Hwy
Greeneville, TN 37743
PH: 423-972-2747
Goods will go to his home and into his hands, thank you! He will personally deliver it to those who need it so they don’t freeze! He also needs items listed below - as does everyone in the affected areas!
SUPPLIES CAN GO TO:
Camp Greene- 4604 Ashville Hwy, Greenville TN 37743
Elk's Lodge- 1000 N Sycamore St, Elizabethton TN 37643
Sara Beth
Outdoor Adventure Rafting
629 Welcome Valley Rd
Benton, TN 37307
PH: 423-338-5746
TEXT: 865-585-1380
NOTE: This request has been FILLED!
The Amazon List
The Above Link Goes HERE
See below:
This is what I see, that ALL ITEMS HAVE BEEN FILLED:
So I went back to the tweet thread:
Copy and paste this and maybe send this ANGEL SHAWN a card, letter, or a package.
Shawn Hendrix
1928 Greenville Blvd SE
Greenville, NC 27858
P.S. If you put cash in an envelope, cover it with foil so they can’t read it!
His MISSION has been ACCOMPLISHED!
Here are some BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE who helped:
FREE TEMPORARY HOUSING
The Pines Cottages
346 Weaverville Rd
Asheville, NC 28804
Dan 828-645-9661
This goes directly to VM but I left a message asking him to text me if he needs heaters, supplies. I will keep you updated.
THERE IS HOPE IN GOD and in OUR FELLOW AMERICAN MEN AND WOMEN!
Thank you to a generous donor from yesterday, we are working with locals to try to get medical supplies in the hands of two specific doctors. We also have. two wonderful donors who are sending me some items that I will directly ship! Thank You!!! And thank you for noting I am busy helping, so my posts may be shorter and less frequent - but I THINK OF YOU ALL DAY! ~
LET US PRAY
Father God,
Thank you for all the good people out there, we pray! Bless those who can give, and help their donations go in to the hands of the people who need it, er pray! Get supplies to people and KEEP THEM WARM, we pray! We know people have died in the cold, they are still camping in tents, and they need protective gear, camping supplies, and warmth! Help us help them, in the NAME of JESUS!!!
Multiply our efforts! Spread the word as far and wide as possible! Let us be as relentless as evil, and STAY BOLD AND FIRM in our resolve!
In the NAME OF JESUS!
Amen!
🪶🪶🦅Great Spirit🦅🪶🪶. Protect everyone that gives in Monetary Aid and other essential goods that is needed for the Upcoming Weather
(❄️❄️❄️Winter!❄️❄️❄️)
You’ll get it back 10 Fold!
