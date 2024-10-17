You can see that unlike many other tweets, there are not a lot of views. I have shared these tweets and will post this to Twitter/X. If you are there, do a tweet and then add “@TheRebelPatient” and it “tags” me so I get a notification - and then I will retweet and share your post.

SOURCE: https://x.com/ChaoticGood42_/status/1846749516885639618

I SPOKE TO JEFF MELTON at 1:22 pm PST, AND HE SAID THEY HAVE BEEN “OVERWHELMED” WITH GOODS. They are taking goods to NC. It is VERY cold weather camping conditions in the mountains AND PEOPLE ARE DYING IN THE COLD.

People are STILL living in tents and it is freezing, especially overnight - there have been lost lives due to the cold! People have donated campers, so if you don’t use yours anymore, please consider that. B&B’s are opening their doors as well.

CURRENT NEEDS: Generators, space heaters, down sleeping bags , camping small green gas camping stoves, flashlights, batteries, thermal underwear, warm underwear, totes, gloves, camping propane heaters, matches, lighters. SEE ALSO the list below, especially for any camping gear to help those in tents! THANK YOU!

SHIP TO:

ATTN: JEFF MELTON

4555 Asheville Hwy

Greeneville, TN 37743

PH: 423-972-2747

Goods will go to his home and into his hands, thank you! He will personally deliver it to those who need it so they don’t freeze! He also needs items listed below - as does everyone in the affected areas!

SOURCE: https://x.com/ChaoticGood42_/status/1846743942915555551

SUPPLIES CAN GO TO:

Camp Greene- 4604 Ashville Hwy, Greenville TN 37743

Elk's Lodge- 1000 N Sycamore St, Elizabethton TN 37643

Sara Beth

Outdoor Adventure Rafting

629 Welcome Valley Rd

Benton, TN 37307

PH: 423-338-5746

TEXT: 865-585-1380

NOTE: This request has been FILLED!

The Amazon List

The Above Link Goes HERE

See below:

This is what I see, that ALL ITEMS HAVE BEEN FILLED:

So I went back to the tweet thread:

Source: https://x.com/TheShawnHendrix/status/1846733945016050039

Copy and paste this and maybe send this ANGEL SHAWN a card, letter, or a package.

Shawn Hendrix

1928 Greenville Blvd SE

Greenville, NC 27858

P.S. If you put cash in an envelope, cover it with foil so they can’t read it!

His MISSION has been ACCOMPLISHED!

Here are some BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE who helped:

FREE TEMPORARY HOUSING

The Pines Cottages

346 Weaverville Rd

Asheville, NC 28804

Dan 828-645-9661

This goes directly to VM but I left a message asking him to text me if he needs heaters, supplies. I will keep you updated.

Link: https://x.com/LaurenRock/status/1846551955315024184

THERE IS HOPE IN GOD and in OUR FELLOW AMERICAN MEN AND WOMEN!

Thank you to a generous donor from yesterday, we are working with locals to try to get medical supplies in the hands of two specific doctors. We also have. two wonderful donors who are sending me some items that I will directly ship! Thank You!!! And thank you for noting I am busy helping, so my posts may be shorter and less frequent - but I THINK OF YOU ALL DAY! ~

LET US PRAY

Father God,

Thank you for all the good people out there, we pray! Bless those who can give, and help their donations go in to the hands of the people who need it, er pray! Get supplies to people and KEEP THEM WARM, we pray! We know people have died in the cold, they are still camping in tents, and they need protective gear, camping supplies, and warmth! Help us help them, in the NAME of JESUS!!!

Multiply our efforts! Spread the word as far and wide as possible! Let us be as relentless as evil, and STAY BOLD AND FIRM in our resolve!

In the NAME OF JESUS!

Amen!

