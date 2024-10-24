We call upon all state legislators and the federal government to consider this petition as a reflection of public will for a more decisive, transparent, and efficient judicial system concerning child rape cases. By signing below, we commit to supporting candidates and policies that align with these principles.

Public Sentiment: As reflected in discussions across platforms like X, there exists a segment of the population that supports these measures, advocating for stronger punitive actions against child rapists.

Justice for Victims: For victims and their families, the current lengthy appeals process often feels like a secondary punishment. An expedited process respects their need for closure.

Deterrence: The death penalty, especially when carried out publicly, acts as a significant deterrent against child rape. The visibility of punishment reinforces societal norms against such acts.

No Appeals with Video Evidence: In cases where there is undeniable video evidence of the crime, we believe that an appeal should be automatically waived. Video evidence provides clear, irrefutable proof, making further legal proceedings unnecessary.

Expedited Appeals Process: To ensure swift justice, we propose an appeals process limited to one year. This swift review aims to minimize the burden on the legal system and provide closure for victims’ families.

Public Executions: Recognizing the need for transparency and the deterrence value, we support public executions for these cases. This visibility serves as a reminder of the severe consequences of such crimes.

or maintenance of the death penalty specifically for child rape in all 50 states. This measure ensures that justice is served uniformly across the nation for one of the most heinous crimes.

Rationale:

Efficiency: Limiting appeals in cases with video evidence streamlines the justice process, allowing for more efficient use of judicial resources.

Call to Action:

Source: https://thisistreason.com/call-to-action/