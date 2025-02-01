This horrific aircraft crash around 6:30 pm EST in Northeastern Philadelphia. The aircraft was reportedly an “older” 1982 Lear 55 “XA-UCI” operating as an Air Ambulance. It was en route to Springfield, Missouri.

Shortly after takeoff from Northeast Philadelphia Airport and near the Roosevelt Mall, the Learjet 55 (XA-UCI) crashed after departing at 23:06 UTC. At 23:06:54, it reached a maximum altitude of 1,650 ft. Granular ADS-B data shows that the last message from the aircraft (a non-position report) showed a vertical rate of -11,008 fpm. flightradar24.com

Shown below is the recent flight history.

Videos from the ground show the explosion and debris.

A doorbell camera shows that the impact was a huge explosion that people on the ground said sounded like a bomb.

There were reportedly six homes set on fire with an unknown number of affected individuals. ~ Fox News

This is a very fluid situation.

PLANE CRASH IN PHILADELPHIA: Just after 6pm EST, a MEDIVAC MED SERVICE 056 - MTS56 (Learjet 55. Mexico registered XA-UCI) crashed after departing the Northeast Philadelphia Airport - KPNE, near the Roosevelt Mall. This flight was enroute to Springfield, MO; it was an air ambulance flight and the “MEDIVAC” callsign signifies they had a patient onboard.

According @SecDuffy, Secretary of Transportation,

“A Learjet 55 crashed around 6:30 p.m. after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. There were reportedly 6 people on board.

The plane was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri. The @FAANews and @NTSB will investigate.

We will continue to provide updates.”

Video

Trump offers Condolences

My Perspective

I have done LifeFlight on helicopters, and there was at least one medical staff member on board who was dedicated to keeping the girl stable.

Usually upon takeoff, everyone including the doctor or nurse on a medical transport flight would be safety-belted.

Of note to me is that the flight left a big city with a major children’s hospital, CHOP, or the Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania, which is associated with the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn).

I have rotated through CHOP as an anesthesia resident and can confirm that of course, it has every capability that one could desire.

Springfield, MO, on the other hand, is a much smaller town with far less capability and far fewer experts.

Usually, a very sick patient would be transported from a little hospital to a big one. Which tells me that perhaps the family lived in or near Springfield, and the child was going back home. Which of course, makes it all the sadder. We are still waiting on more details.

LET US PRAY

God bless the family of all the crew and medical professional(s), especially a child, possibly a little girl who was reportedly being medically transported in the crash.

🙏 ❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏

Bless all those on the ground, and their families, Holy Lord.

We have no word on anyone on the ground. Bless Philadelphia tonight and all those affected.

❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️

Leave a comment