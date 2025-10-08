The Tweet

Link: https://x.com/trumpgirllove/status/1973129260849082847?s=46

The Video

The Story

During Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, Sgt. Kevin Lee Lloyd served 3 combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

During this service, he was exposed to toxic burn pits. These are open-air dumps where military waste is burned without proper ventilation or protective gear. Items burned include chemicals, plastics, and even human remains.

Under the 2022 PACT Act, Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, specific expansion for VA benefits go to those who suffered burn pit exposure.

Such exposure is linked to severe health issues, including cancer.

In June 2023, Lloyd began experiencing sudden double vision and severe pain, initially misdiagnosed by the VA as “myofascial pain syndrome” and “hemorrhoids.”

Further tests revealed Stage 4 colorectal cancer that had metastasized to his brain, causing internal bleeding, blood clots in his lungs, and vision loss.

The VA has rated this as 100% service-connected due to burn pit exposure, acknowledging it as an “instrumentality of war.”

Lloyd, now 40, is a father of 3 young boys (one with Type 1 diabetes requiring expensive insulin therapy) and has been an inpatient at facilities like MD Anderson Cancer Center since mid-2023.

As of October 2025, Lloyd’s condition is terminal, with estimates of weeks to months of life remaining.

Evidence of Abandonment by the VA

Sgt. Kevin Lloyd’s family reports serious VA failures that worsened his suffering and left them in crisis, including homelessness during his cancer treatment. Key issues include:

Misdiagnosis and Delays: The VA misdiagnosed Lloyd’s symptoms for years, delaying cancer detection until Stage 4. In 2023, they suggested hospice over treatment.

Chemo Delay (August 2025) : The VA delayed approving Lonsurf, a $30,000 chemo drug, for five days, citing “more tests.” Approval came only after media and advocacy pressure.

Denied Home Support: The VA rejected a stair lift and 40 hours of weekly caregiver support, causing health risks and family strain.

Falsified Records: The family claims the VA backdated records to deny benefits and retaliated for their advocacy.

The Marine Corps also “lost” Lloyd’s discharge form, blocking family benefits.

Wider Issue: Advocacy groups like Burn Pits 360 say Lloyd’s case reflects ongoing VA delays for toxic exposure veterans.

The VA denies delays, claiming quick approvals, but lacks proof. Public pressure has forced some action, like chemo approval, but denials persist, leaving Lloyd and his family struggling.

The Thread

The Kevin Lloyd Project

Kevin’s Story Kevin is a 40-year-old U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran who proudly served our country in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Like so many veterans of his era, Kevin was exposed to open-air burn pits — toxic exposure that led to a diagnosis no one should ever face: Stage 4 colorectal cancer. It has spread to numerous systems in his body, including his brain, and has almost completely robbed him of his sight and ability to care for and advocate for himself. This cancer is 100% service related. His body is failing, and he may only have days or weeks left. But instead of receiving the honorable care he deserves, he is being abandoned by the very system he fought to protect.

The VA tried several times to push Kevin into a nursing home — not to provide care, but to get rid of him. He wasn’t even on an oncology unit, as we were led to believe. He was on a medical-surgical unit, left to wait for hours for pain medication and basic nursing care that would maintain his humanity. He was calling for help and having staff enter his room to turn off his call light only to be told that due to shift changes or staffing issues he must wait hours on end for his basic needs to be met. His cancer is beyond the VA’s capability — a fact they admitted in writing in December 2023 when they referred him to community oncology. And yet they misrepresented his condition to MD Anderson in order to meet their own bureaucratic needs and not his.

Kevin is nearly blind. He is in agony. And he knows this is happening.

We pleaded for weeks for help from local elected officials from Montgomery County since June ‘23, the day he was admitted. Our cries fell on deaf ears. It wasn’t until we turned to social media for help that things started happening. Just a few days after we went to the internet for help our prayers were answered.



On August 3rd, Kevin was finally transferred to MD Anderson, where he immediately received the level of care he should have had months ago. He has completed six rounds of brain radiation and is cleared to begin an experimental chemotherapy + immunotherapy treatment that could give him more precious time with his family. But that treatment is on hold—waiting for VA prior authorization. Every day lost is time we’ll never get back.

I’ve taken a leave of absence from my work so I can stay at Kevin’s side...because no one else is here to do it. We are currently living at the Fisher House- a place for military and veteran families to stay while their loved one is in the hospital — displaced from our own home — so Kevin does not die alone.



Our three young sons are watching their father be discarded by the government he served, two of them with lifelong medical needs of their own.

We tell our children “Once a Marine, Always a Marine” and “we never leave a man behind.” But Kevin has been left behind. If we were still active duty, this would never be allowed to happen. He would be treated with honor, dignity, and the full support of the military family.

This isn’t just cancer — he was poisoned by the burn pits overseas, his cancer is covered under the PACT Act and he is dying for it. He deserves the same care and support he would receive if he were still serving abroad.

​ How You Can Help



Your donations and support are greatly appreciated and help us in so many ways and we couldn’t do what we’re doing without them. But the things we need now the most, the things we need you to scream from the rooftops are:

Immediate VA approval and payment for chemotherapy + immunotherapy so Kevin can start treatment now.

Correcting Kevin’s military retirement status to 100% Permanent & Total, medically retired, and recognized as instrumentality of war.

Ensuring survivor benefits for his children, including TRICARE coverage and financial stability.

Securing a full military funeral with honors when the time comes.

Travel and visitation support so fellow Marines and loved ones can be at his side

Military Support! If this had happened during wartime, we’d have a CACO officer, Gold Star Status, and more military support than we know what to do with. But because his death comes slowly...because he was poisoned and not shot...our cries fall on deaf ears from the Corps.



The PACT act is an agreement. A promise to our service men and women that the government had their backs, that they would do what is right. One that they are failing to meet.



Kevin fought for his country without hesitation. Now, we’re asking for your help to fight for him. Stand with us. Help us secure the dignity, care, and legacy that Sgt. Kevin Lee Lloyd has earned. Contact If you would like to help us in our fight please use the “Help Kevin” link. KevinLloydProject@gmail.com

The ‘Help Kevin’ Link

The GFM Link:

I know a lot of people don’t like using GFM because they take a higher commission than GSG.

Link: https://www.thekevinlloydproject.org/kevin-s-story-1

God bless all who help others!

WHAT I REALLY THINK

How does this happen? In America!?

We can only think that this is just the tip of the iceberg, that there are thousands and tens of thousands of Veterans who have been severely mistreated by our government.

In other countries, you have mandatory military service and lifetime benefits. Not in America, where it seems that all wars are banker’s wars.

I would think that one of the higher-ups would have reached out to this man and his family by now!

Even Laura Logan cried out to Hegseth for help.

I wish I could help everyone with everything they need, especially these cases that cry out such tragedy. And I am sure that you feel the same way!

Do what you can, when you can.

One of our readers sent a Bible to Ed Wackerman in a California prison ~ God bless you! Another gentleman volunteered in Florida with Good Samaritan ~ Thank you for serving! Each Share, Each Comment, Minister’s to My Soul… and to someone else’s soul, as well.

Thank you for helping SHINE THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS, and for having a heart of gold!

Let Us Pray

Holy God,

We pray together for Sgt. Kevin Lee Lloyd, that You grant him all that he needs. Bless him with Your healing power, and give him the peace that surpasses all understanding! Give him resources, benefits, and insurance for his children. Motivate those with authority to make this happen before he passes away.

Thank you for caring about our lives. Thank you for being the ultimate GIVER OF LIFE AND ALL THAT BREATHES! Shower Sgt. Lloyd with Your mercy and kindness, light, and love! Bless his family with more than they could have thought or dreamed to pray for.

We ask this all in the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

