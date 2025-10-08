The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Coco Of 3's avatar
Coco Of 3
1h

What a tragic story. Thank you for sharing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
jj's avatar
jj
25m

Unfortunately, these sad and heartbreaking episodes are going to continue. They are all prophesized to occur, and, they do occur, don't they? We need to stop denying this. This condition is not going to change, but worsen, until we change our beliefs in evil is good and fiction is real, and stop feeding this animal.

If people now think hospitals are kill zones, know that the VA is worse. Here again, we see "implied consent" justifies their poor acts.

Kevin gave up more of his rights a man has when he joined to serve them. All soldiers do. Soldier simply means hireling. They are not club members. Kissinger, one who benefits from their service and protections from us, called them animals. Is this why they are issued stamped metal "dog" tags?

US, as well as all its merchant corporations united, and their father, pope, are evil people. We are not to go to them for help, nor advice. We cannot return evil for evil, but we are to walk, and keep away from them, and overcome them.

BTW, poor treatment of our sons who fight for these merchants is evidenced from the beginning. It's the story of Valley Forge and Shay's rebellion. Nothing ever changes with these people. And we keep buying their bs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture