The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
9h

A rogue judge granted them BOND. Are you kidding me? Our courts are lawless. Those scumbags are all on DRUGS. I can't believe that not one would tell neighbors how they were treated. Not one neighbor in the surrounding area knew of this child abuse. Our country is going down and the rogue judges make it worse.

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BAB's avatar
BAB
5h

Thank you for bringing this to our attention, Dr. Margaret. Praying with you for Yahweh's divine intervention and healing of the children and for justice for the perpetrators, in Jesus' Name!

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