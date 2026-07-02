The Tweet

PRAY FOR 16 CHILDREN IN HAMDEN, OHIO



🚨 🚑 HORRIFIC CHILD ABUSE CASE IN OHIO – 16 children rescued from absolute squalor. 🚁 🏥



Sixteen children, ages 18 months to 18 years (boys and girls, all from the same family), were rescued Tuesday from a dilapidated home in Hamden, Ohio (tiny village in rural Vinton County, ~60 miles southeast of Columbus, pop. under 1,000).



The home was filled with human feces, filth, high bacteria, and waste everywhere.



The children had been largely confined to one small room for much of the past four years. Officials described conditions as “deplorable,” “pure evil,” “third world,” and “beyond comprehension.” One 18-year-old reportedly couldn’t even spell her name.



Some children appeared “almost feral.” “Most of our livestock was kept in better conditions than the children,” said Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain.



Medical nightmare: 7 children hospitalized in Columbus hospitals.



Two were airlifted (life-flighted) to Level 1 trauma centers. One was in the ICU and had to be intubated. All are now stable and in state custody. Some reportedly couldn’t even speak due to their condition.



Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson called it one of the worst scenes in his entire career and said if authorities had waited 24 more hours, there was a “very high probability” of deaths.



Four adults arrested Tuesday after Vinton County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant:



•Gary Siders Sr. (grandfather figure)

•Gary Siders Jr. (father figure)

•Christina Siders

•Elizabeth Siders



Mugshots show the four family members. Each faces 16–17 counts of second-degree felony child endangering (one count per child + additional counts because it involved serious physical harm).



Each count carries 2–8 years minimum up to 12 years maximum if convicted. Additional charges are expected. They appeared in court Wednesday via Zoom, pleaded not guilty, and each had bond set at $300,000 cash/surety.



Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney William Archer is handling the case. AG Andy Wilson’s office is providing full support, including special prosecutors.



The family has ties to other Ohio counties (Gallia, Pike, Jackson) since 2008 and even Wisconsin. The property was owned by a trust of a deceased woman. Officials say this is an intra-family situation, not human trafficking, and there is no current threat to the public.



Investigation is ongoing—more evidence is being reviewed. Anyone with information should call the Ohio AG’s tip line: 855-BCI-OHIO.



This is one of the most disturbing cases of child neglect and endangerment reported in years. The children are now safe and receiving care, but the trauma they endured is unimaginable. Justice must be swift and severe for those responsible.



Pray for these kids’ full recovery—physical, mental, and emotional ❤️ !

The Thread

The Tweet

Hold up… Gary Siders Sr., Gary Siders Jr., Christina Siders, and Elizabeth Siders in Vinton County, Ohio, were just granted bond by Judge Laina Fetherolf Rogers after 16 felony child endangerment charges. What the hell??? The AG said 16 kids (18 months to 18 years old) were rescued from absolute hell—severely malnourished, some life-flighted to trauma centers, others in ICU. It is one of the worst child abuse scenes Ohio officials have ever seen. These monsters allegedly tortured those children for years… and now they can walk on $300K bond each with GPS and no-contact orders? This is straight-up infuriating. The courts are protecting the abusers instead of the kids. What a disgrace.

The Video

The Thread

WHAT I REALLY THINK

OUTRAGE IN THE EXTREME? On this Vinton County, Ohio horror:

Judge Laina Fetherolf Rogers set a $300,000 bond EACH for Gary Siders Sr., Gary Siders Jr., Christina Siders & Elizabeth Siders.

These four face 16 felony child endangerment charges after 16 kids (ages 1.5–18) were rescued from “pure evil” conditions — severely malnourished, some life-flighted to trauma centers/ICU, after being kept like animals for years.

They can now potentially walk free with GPS monitoring and no-contact orders! Where is the justice in this? How can that Judge be allowed to do this extreme lack of law enforcement?

This judge is protecting alleged abusers instead of the children. Who do the Siders know, and how did this happen? They should be holding them without bond!

What is happening in our courts?

Obviously, Satan is ruling the system.

And the punishment will ultimately come straight from Jesus Christ Himself.

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

We lift up these 16 children to You, Father God. Help the doctors and nurses caring for them, and heal their minds, bodies, and souls.

We bless the road ahead of them, Beloved God of All That Breathes! Help these special children through this time and avoid any more damage by any humans that go near them!

Touch them with Your Holy Spirit, Holy Lord! Repair and heal. Bless and bless, over and over again.

We pray this in the Name of Jesus!

Amen.

🙏

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