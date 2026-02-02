You never know when you might be persecuted for your faith.

Link: HERE.

The Video

The Thread

The Link:

WHAT I REALLY THINK

America kills babies at a rate of 1 million abortions a year. We hide our elders in nursing homes that harm. And we kill people in hospitals. We need to protect our vulnerable. Until we do this, the attacks will continue.

God is holding us accountable and we need to beg Him to forgive our sins, the sins of a nation.

2 Chronicles 7:14:

If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.

And we know from the Book of Revelations that things get worse and we may have to be beheaded to keep our devotion to God.

For with God, there is only hot and cold. There is no lukewarm.

He will spit the lukewarm out!

Revelation 3:16

So, because you are lukewarm—neither hot nor cold—I am about to spit you out of my mouth.

Don’t be lukewarm! Don’t get tired of fighting for what is right, or for SHINING THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS! COMMIT YOURSELF ANEW!

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

Forgive me my sins and lead me into Your everlasting life through Christ!

Let me be sound in Your Word, Your teachings, since that I may always stand strong in my faith, no matter the opposition. Help me to be stronger and stronger in Your Word, Your Ways, Your Purposes!

Bring me to Your fullness! Grant me Your purposes to be fulfilled through my hands! Walk my feet to where You want me to go! Open the doors that need to be opened, and close the doors that need to be close!

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen.

Leave a comment