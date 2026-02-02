The Rebel Patient™

Bard Joseph
12h

Many churches funded by the Canaanites.

"Now time grows short. History will not allow the people of Shem additional centuries, or even decades, to come to their senses and realize what is going on. Just as they have been victims of massacres and genocides for centuries, the people of Shem now face the determination of the Canaanites to exterminate them utterly and finally. a goal they hope to achieve by the end of the millenium."

The Curse of Canaan

Eustace Mullins 1987

James
10h

This is something Im watching very closely as a Civil Intelligence Investigator. Of course at its base, it is spiritual warfare. It is so important at this time in America that we all truly understand what is taking place place. Massive Deception!

The good guys aren't the good guys at all. Thats vague but I hope you get that. I am loading a critical read on my Substack that I hope all of you will read. Then as I discussed with Dr. Aranda, I will begin with the plan that Senator Helms, I and many others developed years ago, knowing this day was coming. We had hope to get folks to understand these dynamics years ago. However, I guess there wasn't enough crisis to awaken people as yet. How much more do we want or need to see?

How many more children need to be abused? How intense do the riots need to get? How many more churches need to be assaulted? How much corruption is enough? When do we enforce accountability? Our Constitutional system was designed for us to do exactly that. Thats God's grace as no other nation has that law form. There are answers, but first we must accept the nature and dynamics of our condition. I am certainly willing to answer questions.

Great post Dr. Aranda!

