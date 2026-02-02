Pray for American Churches
Harvest Church in Riverside, California
You never know when you might be persecuted for your faith.
Link: HERE.
The Video
The Thread
The Link:
WHAT I REALLY THINK
America kills babies at a rate of 1 million abortions a year. We hide our elders in nursing homes that harm. And we kill people in hospitals. We need to protect our vulnerable. Until we do this, the attacks will continue.
God is holding us accountable and we need to beg Him to forgive our sins, the sins of a nation.
2 Chronicles 7:14:
If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.
And we know from the Book of Revelations that things get worse and we may have to be beheaded to keep our devotion to God.
For with God, there is only hot and cold. There is no lukewarm.
He will spit the lukewarm out!
Revelation 3:16
So, because you are lukewarm—neither hot nor cold—I am about to spit you out of my mouth.
Don’t be lukewarm! Don’t get tired of fighting for what is right, or for SHINING THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS! COMMIT YOURSELF ANEW!
Let Us Pray
Holy Father,
Forgive me my sins and lead me into Your everlasting life through Christ!
Let me be sound in Your Word, Your teachings, since that I may always stand strong in my faith, no matter the opposition. Help me to be stronger and stronger in Your Word, Your Ways, Your Purposes!
Bring me to Your fullness! Grant me Your purposes to be fulfilled through my hands! Walk my feet to where You want me to go! Open the doors that need to be opened, and close the doors that need to be close!
In Jesus’ Name.
Amen.
Many churches funded by the Canaanites.
"Now time grows short. History will not allow the people of Shem additional centuries, or even decades, to come to their senses and realize what is going on. Just as they have been victims of massacres and genocides for centuries, the people of Shem now face the determination of the Canaanites to exterminate them utterly and finally. a goal they hope to achieve by the end of the millenium."
The Curse of Canaan
Eustace Mullins 1987
This is something Im watching very closely as a Civil Intelligence Investigator. Of course at its base, it is spiritual warfare. It is so important at this time in America that we all truly understand what is taking place place. Massive Deception!
The good guys aren't the good guys at all. Thats vague but I hope you get that. I am loading a critical read on my Substack that I hope all of you will read. Then as I discussed with Dr. Aranda, I will begin with the plan that Senator Helms, I and many others developed years ago, knowing this day was coming. We had hope to get folks to understand these dynamics years ago. However, I guess there wasn't enough crisis to awaken people as yet. How much more do we want or need to see?
How many more children need to be abused? How intense do the riots need to get? How many more churches need to be assaulted? How much corruption is enough? When do we enforce accountability? Our Constitutional system was designed for us to do exactly that. Thats God's grace as no other nation has that law form. There are answers, but first we must accept the nature and dynamics of our condition. I am certainly willing to answer questions.
Great post Dr. Aranda!