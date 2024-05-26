For my paid subscribers and Founding Members, this is the spiritual darkness at the doorstep. For my free subscribers, let it be known that God is My God and I will shout it to the heavens!

I WILL SHINE THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS!

Did you have glitches on Substack today? I had to log into my website literally each hour. It won't load and stay loaded.

The Substack app, too. It wouldn't let me stay logged in. This slowed down my progress but because I am persistent, I kept pushing on.

And then I received this just in the last hour:

When I received the above message, I took screenshots and this ⬆️ is what I investigated. I started blocking everyone. After I blocked the person above, I tried to unblock her to get more screenshots, but it wouldn't allow me to unblock her.

Be careful. Stay with God!!!

And we will keep shining the light on the darkness!

Let Us Pray

Father God,

Almighty Father and Creator, Giver of Life and All that is Eternal, we thank you for bringing us to this day, this time.

There is NONE OTHER than You!

No one and NOTHING will EVER take away my love and devotion to You! I am Yours and You are mine forever.

Lord Jesus Christ, You are the Light of the World, the Beginning and the End.

Holy Spirit, You lead and guide me through all that is ahead. I ask You to multiply your efforts and surround all of us with Your special power that no one else can equal.

AND I ASK ALL OF THIS IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS. And ALL who agreed said, “Amen!”