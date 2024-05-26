PRAY FOR ME: An Invitation by the Illuminati. I REBUKE YOU 🙌 In The Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth!
Nothing and No One Shall Take My God, My Jesus, My Holy Spirit from Me!
For my paid subscribers and Founding Members, this is the spiritual darkness at the doorstep. For my free subscribers, let it be known that God is My God and I will shout it to the heavens!
I WILL SHINE THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS!
Did you have glitches on Substack today? I had to log into my website literally each hour. It won't load and stay loaded.
The Substack app, too. It wouldn't let me stay logged in. This slowed down my progress but because I am persistent, I kept pushing on.
And then I received this just in the last hour:
When I received the above message, I took screenshots and this ⬆️ is what I investigated. I started blocking everyone. After I blocked the person above, I tried to unblock her to get more screenshots, but it wouldn't allow me to unblock her.
Be careful. Stay with God!!!
And we will keep shining the light on the darkness!
Let Us Pray
Father God,
Almighty Father and Creator, Giver of Life and All that is Eternal, we thank you for bringing us to this day, this time.
There is NONE OTHER than You!
No one and NOTHING will EVER take away my love and devotion to You! I am Yours and You are mine forever.
Lord Jesus Christ, You are the Light of the World, the Beginning and the End.
Holy Spirit, You lead and guide me through all that is ahead. I ask You to multiply your efforts and surround all of us with Your special power that no one else can equal.
AND I ASK ALL OF THIS IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS. And ALL who agreed said, “Amen!”
I have asked you to pray for many others. Tonight, I ask you to pray for me and everyone else who is in need of protection from the darkness. Thank You! 🙏 🙌
You have my prayers Dr. Margaret!! Some that follow me on X-Twitter cause me pain. I block them but it can cause pain. I can’t let distractions in. I can’t let them pray on my weaknesses. In my weakness, He is strong!
Lucia is in need of psychiatric evaluation. As a physician, I know you perceive this straightaway.
In addition, her command of English is weak, which marks her as a non-native speaker and likely outside of your immediate sphere.
Actual Illuminati families operate in a fashion which is considerably more…subtle.
I’ll pray for you nonetheless so that clearly troubled individuals refrain from harassing you any further…especially those motivated by malevolent entities.
I’m afraid the long term neurological effects of being transfected with this several doses of the Magic Elixir™️ means that we’ll be seeing a lot more disturbing, unnerving behavior in the coming years…which, no doubt, is an opportunity for exploitation relished by demonic forces.
There is both physiological and spiritual mischief afoot. It’s difficult to discern where one ends and the other begins.