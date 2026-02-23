🚨Pray for Mexico: Mexican Cartel Leader Killed: NOW, Retaliation Targets Residents and Resorts
If your loved one needs help exiting safely and legally: 📞 (800) 800-1771 ✉️ defense@sabreteam.com
Urgent Notice! Pray for Mexico!
The Video
The Thread
No civilians yet reported killed. Probable injuries from running away or falling, especially during airport or other escape.
Thank you for praying for Americans in resorts and the local citizens!
The Rebel Patient™ is my ministry and a reader-supported publication that SHINES THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS. Thank you for receiving new posts and supporting my work as a free or paid subscriber! You help me so much!
It's wait and see. There are no known official reports at this time of any demands that social media speaks of.
Mexico is one matter, but this CJNG group is here, too. They have a reported army of possibly over 33K. Looking at Chicagoland, here is their reach in this area per AI:
The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) is actively present in Chicago.
The CJNG is one of the two most prolific transnational criminal organizations trafficking illegal drugs into the Chicago area, according to the DEA.
It controls a majority of street drugs sold in Chicago, with key distribution centers in the city.
The cartel's influence is so significant that Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias "El Mencho," the CJNG leader, was considered Chicago's "Public Enemy Number One" by law enforcement.
In March 2020, the DEA launched Project Python, a major investigation targeting CJNG associates in the region, resulting in over 600 arrests nationwide, including 50 individuals in Chicago.
Recent actions confirm ongoing enforcement: In May 2025, ICE arrested Jose Antonio Reyes-Mundo, a man linked to the CJNG, in a targeted operation on Chicago’s Northwest Side.
The CJNG is known for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and other narcotics into the U.S., with Chicago serving as a critical hub due to its transportation infrastructure and large Mexican-American population.
Everyone may wish to check major cities near them.
This upheaval may become more than local.
It's another Jesuit CIA backed drug ring being pinched.
Thank you for this report Dr. Margret. My in-laws are currently in Mexico visiting family. My husband called them earlier and they said everything was calm where they were near Mexico City, but that was at 5pm California time. It looks to be ramping up now unfortunately and I was surprised to hear that TJ was even seeing violence. Prayers for everything to calm down soon.