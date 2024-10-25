PRAY for Those Who Suffer, Lift Up Those in Need
And God Bless the Man who Lost His Family and Just Wanted to Be with Them 😔 💔
Just a pause to give North Carolina a prayer for those who still need help. Thank You, God, for reminding us to keep our humanity!
If you had found that father, would you have left him there?
I don't know what happened after they found him. I think I would have stayed with him. I certainly would have been torn. Poor man.
LET ME PRAY
Holy Father,
Bless this man. Bless the people who found him. In Jesus’ Name. Amen.
Lord, look after this man, cover him in your unending love & peace.
I prayed for that peace that only God can give. Horrible this happened. Thanks for sharing this.