Addendum at 6:30 pm PST: See comments for a LIVE link and a statement from Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, which said the "matter" of Israel spreading terrorists at Iran's embassy in Damascus "can be concluded." And they warned the USA to stay out.

Please watch and pray.

And remember that we are with God. Keep your eyes on the heavens and store your treasures there.

Iran retaliates with 50-150 drones. They have never attacked Israel before.

Anti-ballistic Missles Over Israel

Israel air defense vs. Iranian missles:

Triangular-Shaped Object Shoots Down Rockets Over Egypt

Video:

Iranian Missiles Fly over Jerusalem’s Dome of the Rock Mosque

Yemen may also be preparing missles, and more Middle Eastern countries may join Iran.

Thank you for keeping in prayer that the world doesn't go into more war.

