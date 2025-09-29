NOTE: Be prayerful before reading and looking at the images, as this is a very disturbing situation.

The Announcement

Source: https://x.com/jdvance/status/1972345135901159567?s=46

A Closeup

The size of the flames is phenomenal.

If this happened in a full church, there would be many burned bodies for the First Responders to uncover and identify. I don’t see any information on how many were in the church, which was full of worshippers.

Source: https://x.com/jaredadairbell/status/1972350278763794794?s=46

What We Know

After shooting several people, the 40–year-old suspect, Thomas Jacob Sanford, set fire to the church. After an exchange of fire, local police killed him.

Sanford was an Iraq War veteran from Burton, Michigan. He rammed his pickup truck through the doors of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, near Flint.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. at the location on McCandlish Road.

The latest update says 4 people were killed, including the shooter, and 8-10 others remain hospitalized.

Sanford first opened fire on worshippers with an assault rifle, killing at least 4 and wounding 8-10 others.

He then deliberately set the building ablaze, trapping victims inside.

Police Chief William Renye reported that the ensuing police shootout was fatal to Sanford, his death occurring just 7 minutes after the 911 call.

IEDs were found in his vehicle.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer condemned the violence; his motive remains unknown.

The FBI and AFT are on the scene.

The Tweets

Source: https://x.com/theindewire/status/1972334011499561218?s=46

Bondi Weighs In

The Church Was Full

Source: https://x.com/coffindafferfbi/status/1972476323260973556?s=46

Source: https://x.com/jorgefnava/status/1972409191014035633?s=46

The Persecution of Christians

Let Us Pray

Dear Lord,

We ask You to be with the victims’ families, to comfort and guide them through this terrible tragedy.

Put Your hand over the injured, Holy Father Almighty, and guide all the First Responders and medical personnel to heal and restore!

Bless those who must search through the rubble or identify bodies. Help them cope through this time!

We thank You for blessing us with Your love! We will never bow down to anyone but you!

Keep us strong in our faith and let us decide once and for all that as we live for you, we shall die for You, and live forever in your presence! No one and nothing shall separate us from You!

In Jesus’ Precious Name,

Amen!

Leave a comment