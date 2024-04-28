The power of prayer is above and beyond our imagination or abilities to know how to pray, or what to pray for. It allows the spiritual realm to SPEAK LIFE Into the Lives of Scott and his family. And it reaches beyond all that we think or know.

The Power of Agreement

Lev. 26:2-8,

“If you follow My statutes and faithfully observe My commands, I will give you rain at the right time, and the land will yield its produce… You will pursue your enemies, and they will fall before you by the sword. Five of you will pursue 100, and 100 of you will pursue 10,000; your enemies will fall before you by the sword.”

And

Deut. 32:30, “How could one man pursue a thousand, or two put ten thousand to flight, unless their Rock had sold them, unless the LORD had given them up?”

Notice the difference in the numbers!

Lev. 26:2-8: When Israel was obedient, it was 5 to 100 (a multiple of 20) and 100 to 10,000 (a multiple of 100).

Deut. 32:30: But when God joined with the enemies of Israel, it was 1 to 1,000 and 2 to 10,000 (a multiple of 5000)!

God can turn us into brave warriors and fill our hearts with courage we didn't know we had! He can multiply our efforts and cause miraculous victories to happen! Let's gather our prayers and put them together by the power of two.

We know how much Grace loved her kitties, and today we pray for Scott, his wife Cindy, and their family to see themselves through the lens of Grace, as kitty 🐱 with the fierce and courageous heart 💜 of a lion! 🦁 !

(I know Grace is smiling at this one ⬆️!)

LET US PRAY

Father God, Lord Jesus, Thank you for bringing us here today. We gathered together and a spirit of unity and humbleness, coming before You to implore blessings upon Scott and his family, the lawyers, witnesses, and especially the jury selection and individuals who will be determining the outcome of this case. You know the judge and jury. Bless them and keep them under Your watch, so that they may render an opinion at Your perfect time. Thank you for giving Scott and his family the strength and courage of a lion and the power of Your Holy Spirit. May Your love and light eminate from the work of their hands and the steps of their feet. Lead and guide them, comfort them, and show them the ways they should go. In the Name of Jesus. Amen.

Stay in Prayer

This landmark case is like no other, Schara v. Ascension Health Wisconsin (and all the doctors and nurses), for wrongful death and loss of companionship.

Spread the Word

Grace’s Lawsuit: https://GraceSchara.com

Scott's Website: https://OurAmazingGrace.net

Scott’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/GraceEmilysDad

Todays Tweet on This Article : https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1784633610374418873?s=46

Grace’s GSG, The Sky’s the Limit: https://www.givesendgo.com/site/search?text=The+skys+the+limit

I gave several of these donors a “Love Like” by clicking on the heart! You can join me in creating a stronger community that supports Scott by just giving these a click!

After all, we don't know which way this case will go. But we have high hopes that God will use it to increase awareness in the hospital killing protocols and to …

… KEEP PEOPLE AWAY FROM HOSPITALS!

Let's stick together on this by praying, showing Scott's family they are not alone, and sharing.

If you have a loved one or a neighbor who may be particularly vulnerable to hospital protocols because of disability, dementia, or being single, thank you for helping them stay out of the hospital and making sure you know their wishes in the form of a Medical Directive.

Medical Directives

My most recent Medical Directives are here:

I am working on adding four items to the Medical Directives:

After death, request the medical records from that department. You can walk in. After death, get an autopsy even if you have to privately pay for it. I know this is particularly difficult, and it is not always essential, as in Grace's case, where the family had to watch her die on FaceTime because the nurse and doctors refused to reverse her “DNR” that was obtained without consent. After autopsy, get a medical professional to do a chart review and render an opinion on the cause of death. Watch the statute of limitations on your ability to sue for medical malpractice or wrongful death. Many state statutes prohibit such lawsuits after two years, the case that unfortunately occurred in the case of Rebecca Charles v Northwell Health in Nassau County, New York.

If you can think of anything that might be helpful after death, please message me or comment. I may have missed something.

Retweet our Prayer Chain Post Here: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1784633610374418873?s=46

Thank you for keeping Scott and this case in your daily prayers!

And feel free to openly list people who are praying TODAY for Scott and this case! Ask your whole church!

I am starting it off in the Comments.

