Daily requests and pleadings go out from Heather Hudson, the Mom of Cody. May this word spread far and wide!

The Tweet

The Tweet

🆘 We are drowning under the financial weight of Cody’s COVID-19 Injection Injury- crisis. Please, help us save our son:

We are asking for PRAYER • Donations • Reposting and Sharing his story 🙏



Our family is in desperate need as young Cody Hudson is fighting for his life on Day 8 in critical condition having been Medivac helicopter transported to a level 1 trauma unit after massive autoimmune blood clotting event left him with 15% function💔 and risk of amputation of his left leg due to aggressive and extensive microclotting.



Cody receives NO government disability or funding & his dad, Gary has had to miss 60+ days of work this year to help care for Cody who has been hospitalized more than 40 days this year.



We cannot survive this alone.

We desperately need your help and support so we can be at Cody’s side as we fight to save our beloved son.



💔 Donate GSG:

givesendgo.com/Amothersanthem

The GSG

Help Cody Obtain Vital Care for Open Heart Surgery Cody is Fighting for His Life: A Miracle in the Making! Help give this young man every opportunity to live! He needs significant immune modulation therapy to be healthy enough to survive open heart surgery. Cody has a list of diagnoses and is terminally ill- his most crucial diagnoses are terminal refractory autoimmune anti phospholipid syndrome (APS), and the catastrophic form of this disease CAPS, Libman Sacks Endocarditis (from his APS) and other contributing factors. He has survived six strokes- two are major frontal lobe strokes. He needs open heart surgery but cannot attain it until receiving significant autoimmune treatment to attempt to allow his terminal autoimmune blood clotting disorder to go into remission. Cody just survived a Catastrophic March 1st autoimmune APS crisis: He had his 5th and 6th strokes, was diagnosed Libman-Sacks Endocarditis (heart clotting x2 clots and heart valve damage), 3 DVTs, Clots in all limbs, and massive clotting microangiopathy in his liver and kidneys. Following this, his body began attacking its own red blood cells in severe hemolytic anemia. He is battling when all medical providers do no know how he has fought to stay alive. He is stronger than any professional has expected and wants every chance at life! Prior to his March 2026 crisis, we saw a dramatic rise in his platelets (from a dangerous FOR HIM 80 up into the 200’s). This might have given hm a fighting chance! But how did his platelets recover? We believe two specific, non-covered treatments saved his life by fortifying his system: 1️⃣ Plasmapheresis: Cody’s APS (Antiphospholipid Syndrome) causes severe bleeding. We found that one treatment per month is his “sweet spot” to avoid setbacks. • The Gap: Not covered by insurance. Total cost (with travel/lodging) is $7,400–$8,000per session, 6x a year. 2️⃣ High-Dose Vitamin C Infusions: These aided platelet production and stabilized him. Because we live rurally, Cody is too sick for the 4-hour round trip. He needs to stay near the clinic for 5 days at a time. • The Gap: These cost $900/weekplus $600 in lodging, $1500 total. He needs this 2–3 weeks every month but can likely only tolerate one trip a month. He has NO government help! The Path Forward: Why did Cody have a catastrophic event if he was starting to improve? Cody needs more extensive immune modulation -Rituxan- Evulizumab/Solaris and hopefully with stem cell treatment CARRT using his OWN stem cells to reach remission and halt the APS antibodies in his significant and life- threatening, terminal case that was triggered by his Covid-19 vaccine adverse event - a peer reviewed and published case of vax injury. Rituxan has been known to bring severe APS into remission. He FINALLY got this treatment after this 5th and 6th stroke catastrophic event but we have no help from outside sources or SSDI, etc. 💔 He needs more of this treatment!🙏 He needs the other extensive treatments so that his APS blood clotting disorder is in remission and he can have his open heart surgery. These are resources we are fighting for- both for Cody and the other vaccine injured- so much so that I wrote a law to help Cody and other vaccine injured and that law is now being slowly reformed and worked into federal SSDI public policy! The vaccine injured need help! We need help, to help them and to help Cody! This journey has financially destroyed us- but we are FIGHTING strong and CODY IS FIGHTING for his life and health! We finally have a plan that works, but we cannot afford the fight alone! We need your help! 🙏 How You Can Help: ? 👉Pray for Cody’s recovery. 👉Repost to spread awareness of APS/CAPS. 👉Donate if you can—no amount is too small. #CodyStrong #MedicalFundraiser #HelpCodyHeal #DonateNow #VaxInjuredCommunitySupport Details & Notes from Cody’s mom: Most who are left with devastating medical conditions after vaccine injury struggle to get care. Cody’s case is no different, except that many times vaccine injuries are censored and not shared or spoken of, so they fight to get medical help and help from their communities. Please see UPDATE section to learn about Cody’s trip out of state to get Plasma Exchange Therapy and the need for him to te-take this trip in 2026. Cody has suffered the most severe form of autoimmune APS blood clotting disorder since 2021, when hospitalized with a catastrophic auto-immune blood clotting event that left him with a pulmonary embolism, leaky heart valve, left ventricular hypertrophy, pulmonary hypertension, and what is now a known stroke (missed by the hosp. 2021) which left him with right side weakness and unable to walk without assistance at age 21 after his COVID mRNA vaccine. In 2026 Libman Sacks Endocarditis, two heart blood clots, two strokes and hemolytic anemia, DVTs snd clots in all four limbs. In 2025, he had new brain clotting, and in 2024, he had an additional stroke and more APS brain injury. He also has APS-related thrombocytopenia, which is an insidious aspect of APS that brings about bleeding of internal tissues and open sores on his skin, along with the clotting of veins and arteries. He did not have COVID infection, as shown in all of his hospital tests and the nucleocapsid blood testing - all negative. His case is a terminal disorder - he has libman sacks after he had blood clotting in all four limbs and now six, brain clotting events, including a large frontal lobe stroke March 2026. His prognosis has moved to the point that his only chance is to continue the described immune modulation therapies which have the potential to lessen the antibodies that cause his aggressive antiphospholipid syndrome (APS) blood clotting disorder that is attempting to take his life. Cody’s case was published and peer-reviewed early on in his disease progression. We now know more since then. And this information can also help others. To be clear, prayers and sharing his story will have just as much impact as a donation if you cannot give. Sharing his story is essential as it can save lives. Every doctor that he saw of about 15 doctors in three hospitals and several specialties did not know that APS can take place after vaccines, and that promise is seen in some patients with the fatal version when they are treated with Rituximab and plasma exchange (according to studies). So you can imagine, donations are much needed, but sending his story to news stations, emailing it to your state representatives, local representatives, and senators, and giving it to your pastor will all help just as much! His story can save the lives of countless others suffering like him! God Bless you and thank you for caring for others.❤️ Heather Hudson- Cody’s mom

The Thread

The Tweet: March 12, 2026

Yesterday, Dr. Ladapo took the time to visit terminally ill Cody in the hospital to witness his severe/terminal vaccine injury, show him support, and discuss ideas, changes, and solutions to bring acknowledgment and understanding to all vaccine-injured people. The efforts of Dr. Ladapo and the DOH, along with their kind gesture of support for Cody, are truly a show of solidarity for the injured, letting them know they are heard and supported. We hope this gesture from Dr. Ladapo and the Florida DOH shows others that efforts to help and understand these injuries are ongoing and robust. Knowing how severely Cody was injured and how he is fighting for his life, as a mother I cannot help but speak up for all of you and let Cody’s case and story represent every injured and bereaved citizen—exposing their suffering and hardships while fiercely advocating for acknowledgment and solutions. I hear you, and I cannot help but cry out for you and unite with strong advocates and voices like Dr. Ladapo to bring about this change. My goal in this work is for our country to support the vaccine-injured just as we support cancer patients, burn victims, or any other severely injured or ill patients, and for the injured to receive the same level of care and services. My work with Dr. Ladapo—who is fighting alongside me, React-19, and others—is to ensure the vaccine-injured receive medical care and acknowledgment. Our team reworked my Cody’s Law initiative, transforming it into a national policy change effort. Cody’s case and many other vaccine injury cases have shown up close how the vaccine-injured and their families are affected: from hospital gaslighting, medical discrimination, social alienation, and lack of medical care and services to financial devastation. Please know that Dr. Ladapo is digging in, standing up, and working hard with moms like me, other parents, injured citizens, organizations like @React19org, and many others to get this work done. Cody’s case is one of the worst vaccine-linked autoimmune blood clotting disorders in the world. He had no medical issues and was a runner averaging 25 miles a week before his COVID-19 vaccine. His medical issues and diagnoses are linked to his vaccine injury, and his case is published and peer-reviewed. Since his vaccine, Cody has had an extensive history of significant, treatment-resistant blood clotting events, including catastrophic ones. He was hospitalized on March 1 due to a large frontal lobe stroke. With extensive testing, we now know that Cody has two blood clots in his heart, not only an acute large left frontal lobe stroke (which we were informed of first) but also a subacute (within the last 8 days) MCA infarct—essentially two strokes. The brain image shows two of Cody’s large frontal lobe strokes: the large dark area on the right is from 2024, and the light area is his fifth stroke, which occurred on March 1. Cody also currently has bilateral leg deep vein thromboses (DVTs) and a blood clot in his left arm. We also learned that Cody has a moderately leaky heart valve and inflammation of his heart. This inflammatory heart condition is more commonly known as non-infectious endocarditis, but in Cody’s case—given his aggressive APS blood clotting disorder caused by the vaccine injury—it is better described as Libman-Sacks endocarditis. Sadly, Cody needs open-heart surgery, but he is too sick for the cardiac surgery team to operate on him. Please see my pinned and highlighted posts to learn more about Cody, his condition, and the state and national policy work and advocacy I do alongside so many amazing people to help vaccine-injured citizens like Cody. Dr. Ladapo and his team are meeting with my team again in the near future, and we have also been working hard this past year with countless others to drive change. Pray for us in our work. Pray for Cody. Pray for the injured.

This Morning At 8 am PST

…Again, this is from systemic microclotting autoimmune reaction that has ALSO left Cody with 15% heart function. We need your help to be at his side as he fights this. Picture is taken today, 8 days after onset WITH 8 days of critical care.

APS - Antiphospholipid Syndrome

Cody Hudson’s heart condition (as described in family updates around the March 2026 hospitalization referenced in the X post) stems from severe, treatment-resistant antiphospholipid syndrome (APS), including catastrophic APS (CAPS) features. This led to:

Two blood clots in the heart .

Moderately leaky heart valve (valvular regurgitation).

Libman-Sacks endocarditis (sterile, non-infectious inflammation with vegetations on the valve, typically mitral or aortic, due to immune complexes, platelets, and fibrin deposits).

These cardiac issues are complications of the underlying APS-driven hypercoagulability and autoimmunity, contributing to embolic strokes and other thrombotic events. He was deemed too frail for open-heart surgery at the time.

Published peer-reviewed case report (covering his initial presentation post-Pfizer mRNA vaccination in 2021):

Title : A Case of COVID mRNA Vaccine Linked Antiphospholipid Syndrome

Author : E.J. Balbona, M.D.

Full PDF : https://www.opastpublishers.com/open-access-articles/a-case-of-covid-mrna-vaccine-linked-antiphospholipid-syndrome.pdf

Abstract page: https://www.opastpublishers.com/peer-review/a-case-of-covid-mrna-vaccine-linked-antiphospholipid-syndrome-5320.html17

Key details from the report (Cody was a previously healthy 22-year-old runner with no prior clotting risks or family history):



After the second Pfizer dose, he developed a large pulmonary embolus requiring hospitalization, plus multisystem symptoms.

Labs showed persistently triple-positive antiphospholipid antibodies (anti-cardiolipin IgG >150 GPL [normal <14], IgM elevated, anti-β2 glycoprotein positive, lupus anticoagulant positive).

Repeated COVID-19 testing (PCR and nucleocapsid antibodies) was negative.

He improved on anticoagulation (apixaban) and immunosuppression.

The report discusses possible mechanistic links via mRNA vaccine lipid nanoparticles triggering autoimmune/thrombotic responses.

Additional family perspective: https://amothersanthem.substack.com/p/aps-syndrome-autoimmune-blood-clotting-in-mrna-vaccines

Early media coverage (Children’s Health Defense): https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cody-hudson-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury/

Let Us Pray

🙏

Father God,

Help Cody get through this time with the resources his family needs, Dear Lord of All Creation!

God, Source of all healing, comfort, and strength, thank You for hearing our prayers!

We lift up Cody Hudson to You right now. He is fighting so hard—only 26 years old, facing this painful battle with his leg, the complications from catastrophic vaccine injuries, his heart working at such a low capacity, and the weight of health struggles.

Please surround his injured leg with Your healing touch. Ease the swelling, pain, and damage.

Guide the doctors and nurses with wisdom, protect him from further complications, and—if it be Your will—restore what has been broken so he can walk and live fully again.

Lord, give Cody courage, Your peace that passes all understanding, and moments of real hope amid the exhaustion.

Let him feel Your presence beside him in the hospital bed, stronger than any fear or uncertainty.

We also pray for his family—especially his mom Heather and everyone who loves him. Carry them through these long, challenging days.

Give them rest when they can get it, strength to keep advocating and showing up, and unity as they support one another.

Provide for their practical needs, comfort their worries, and remind them they are not alone.

May Your love wrap around this whole family like a warm blanket.

Bring skilled help, good news from tests, and a path forward that leads to recovery and brighter days.

We trust in Your mercy and power to heal in ways we cannot fully understand.

Thank You for every small mercy already shown, and for the community lifting Cody up in prayer.

In faith and hope, and in the Mighty Name of Jesus.

Amen.

🙏

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