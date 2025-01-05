Here's an update on a handful of volunteers who have been helping Western North Carolina and other areas.

You may feel comfortable helping the bigger organizations.

The smaller ones are most forgotten and still in great need; please note these last 3 who need particular, immediate help to help with heat and relief in the cold and snow.

Source: https://x.com/matt_vanswol/status/1875578277185937683?s=46

Samaritan's Purse Donation Link: https://www.samaritanspurse.org

Source: https://x.com/unitedcajunnavy/status/1871215429856694368?s=46

Source: https://x.com/unitedcajunnavy/status/1875542593481969882?s=46

United Cajun Navy Donation Link: https://unitedcajunnavy.org/

EmergencyRV: The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/emergencyrv/status/1871752371539447881?s=46

Donate to EmergencyRV: https://www.emergencyrv.org/

We have seen Shawn deliver baby formula to the mountains by drone, drive RVs to those in the cold, and speak for 30 minutes to JD Vance’s team on rescue efforts.

Shawn Hendrix’s Donation Links: https://linktr.ee/theshawnhendrix

Shawn Hendrix Donation Link: https://linktr.ee/theshawnhendrix

Source: https://x.com/savagefreedoms/status/1875580581079101790?s=46

Savage Freedoms’ Donation Link: https://www.savagefreedoms.com

THE SMALL AND NEARLY FORGOTTEN

One firepit or indoor stove at a time.

Source: https://x.com/wncheatfairy/status/1875678149339668825?s=46

GSG Link for WNC Heat Fairy: https://www.givesendgo.com/wncheatfairy

Look how sweet he is, retweeting someone else's dire need for propane:

👇 More on this need for propane:

If you can imagine this, a family is traveling in the cold to Ace Hardware just to get only one 5-gallon of free propane.

Maybe they'll get more, if there's extras.

If you're disabled or don't have a car, they'll get someone to deliver it to you. 🙏

If you donate TODAY before 8 am EST | 12 noon CST | 10 am PST, you'll keep that propane flowing, or perhaps even buy someone an extra tank.

The stated limit is 50 tanks ~ we can do better than that, right?

Source: https://x.com/redneckhousing/status/1875789770330390991?s=46

Red Neck Housing Relief Donation Link: http://redneckhousingrelief.com

Source: https://x.com/hollycape79846/status/1871000524386189521?s=46

Heros 2 Handyman Donation Link: http://givebutter.com/GXbWfe

LET US PRAY

🙏

Father God,

Thank You for preparing us for this time, Oh Holy One! We honor You for giving us the eyes to see and the ears to listen, Oh Glorious Creator!

It is difficult to see how many people are still without heat and who suffer in living quarters that are so minimal. Thank you for giving us open eyes.

Bless those who suffer. Help them get help, bless us so that we can help them. We ask this of You, Holy King of Kings and Our Majesty Lord of All Creation.

We ask You to also bless those who tirelessly work to help others devastated by Hurricane Helene. Give them supernatural strength over the physical terrain and obstacles, and bless them with mighty power over the elements, Holy God. Bless them, Lord God of Moses.

When there seems to be no hope, we know that You will make a way.

We ask all this in the Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

Amen.

🙏

