Prayers for Western North Carolina as Samaritan's Purse and Others Continue Work in Freezing Snow
Here's an update on a handful of volunteers who have been helping Western North Carolina and other areas.
You may feel comfortable helping the bigger organizations.
The smaller ones are most forgotten and still in great need; please note these last 3 who need particular, immediate help to help with heat and relief in the cold and snow.
The Tweet: Samaritan's Purse
Source: https://x.com/matt_vanswol/status/1875578277185937683?s=46
The Thread
Samaritan's Purse Donation Link: https://www.samaritanspurse.org
The Tweets: United Cajun Navy
Source: https://x.com/unitedcajunnavy/status/1871215429856694368?s=46
The Thread
A Second Tweet
From New Orleans
Source: https://x.com/unitedcajunnavy/status/1875542593481969882?s=46
The Thread
The Alleged Video of the Terrorist’s Apartment
Do you think that this video is for real?
United Cajun Navy Donation Link: https://unitedcajunnavy.org/
EmergencyRV: The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/emergencyrv/status/1871752371539447881?s=46
The Thread
Donate to EmergencyRV: https://www.emergencyrv.org/
The Shawn Hendrix and Operation Shelter: The Tweet
We have seen Shawn deliver baby formula to the mountains by drone, drive RVs to those in the cold, and speak for 30 minutes to JD Vance’s team on rescue efforts.
Shawn Hendrix’s Donation Links: https://linktr.ee/theshawnhendrix
Savage Freedoms: The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/savagefreedoms/status/1875580581079101790?s=46
The Thread
Savage Freedoms’ Donation Link: https://www.savagefreedoms.com
THE SMALL AND NEARLY FORGOTTEN
1. A SOLO TEAM: WNC Heat Fairy: The Tweet
One firepit or indoor stove at a time.
Source: https://x.com/wncheatfairy/status/1875678149339668825?s=46
GSG Link for WNC Heat Fairy: https://www.givesendgo.com/wncheatfairy
Look how sweet he is, retweeting someone else's dire need for propane:
👇 More on this need for propane:
2. The Tweet: RedNeck Housing Relief
If you can imagine this, a family is traveling in the cold to Ace Hardware just to get only one 5-gallon of free propane.
Maybe they'll get more, if there's extras.
If you're disabled or don't have a car, they'll get someone to deliver it to you. 🙏
If you donate TODAY before 8 am EST | 12 noon CST | 10 am PST, you'll keep that propane flowing, or perhaps even buy someone an extra tank.
The stated limit is 50 tanks ~ we can do better than that, right?
Source: https://x.com/redneckhousing/status/1875789770330390991?s=46
Website
Red Neck Housing Relief Donation Link: http://redneckhousingrelief.com
3. A Team of Five Doing the Work of 20: Holly and Heros 2 Handyman, The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/hollycape79846/status/1871000524386189521?s=46
Images
Heros 2 Handyman Donation Link: http://givebutter.com/GXbWfe
LET US PRAY
🙏
Father God,
Thank You for preparing us for this time, Oh Holy One! We honor You for giving us the eyes to see and the ears to listen, Oh Glorious Creator!
It is difficult to see how many people are still without heat and who suffer in living quarters that are so minimal. Thank you for giving us open eyes.
Bless those who suffer. Help them get help, bless us so that we can help them. We ask this of You, Holy King of Kings and Our Majesty Lord of All Creation.
We ask You to also bless those who tirelessly work to help others devastated by Hurricane Helene. Give them supernatural strength over the physical terrain and obstacles, and bless them with mighty power over the elements, Holy God. Bless them, Lord God of Moses.
When there seems to be no hope, we know that You will make a way.
We ask all this in the Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.
Amen.
🙏
Yesterday on my walk I saw a pick up truck lugging a bulldozer type machine. It was a Samaritans Purse truck. I was happy to see it. And now this. Makes me smile.
Praise God the efforts are continuing on despite the inclement winter conditions. The damage in the area never ceases to amaze me. I pray Trump will do much more for these people and force the appropriate authorities to get in there to do the job their agencies were designed to do.
Thank you for keeping this tragedy in the spotlight!