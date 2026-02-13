Families of faith, we are asking for your help!

My friend Abby the Midwife is planning a serious briefing for the religious liberties commission hearing in April, and she needs our help to preserve midwifery! This issue affects future generations!

What We Need: Statements and stories about religious rights infringement in healthcare specifically labor and delivery. Includes informed refusals and Midwifery care or home birth.

A Federal Submission

Abby the Midwife is preparing a federal submission for an April hearing on healthcare and religious freedom before the Religious Liberty Commission. This is to ask for your help.

The Religious Liberty Commission, an Entity under the DOJ.

President Trump established the Religious Liberty Commission through Executive Order on May 1, 2025, appointing as Chairman Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and as Vice Chair Dr. Ben Carson to lead the work. The Executive Order houses the Commission under the Department of Justice. The Commission’s directive is to advise the White House Faith Office and the Domestic Policy Council on religious liberty policies of the United States, including by recommending steps to secure domestic religious liberty and identifying opportunities to further the cause of religious liberty around the world. For more information, see the PDF Fact Sheet on the Religious Liberty Commission, HERE.

What Abby Needs

Part of the work that Abby has ahead of her requires documented, first-hand accounts from parents whose religious convictions were burdened because they chose midwife care.

YOUR STORY IS EVIDENCE if you experienced:

Pressure

Intimidation

Threats, or

Interference tied to your beliefs and your birth choices, your story is evidence.

Examples YOU HAVE A STORY may include:

Being urged to abandon your midwife

Warnings about reporting or investigations

Denial of cooperation or services, or

Feeling that your faith placed you under suspicion for choosing community or traditional care

You are helping establish a public record.

Attorneys and policy professionals use these accounts to identify patterns, demonstrate impact, and show national leaders what families are facing on the ground.

Details matter.

We are especially helped by knowing:

• Your state

• What happened

• Who communicated the concern or threat

• How it changed your decisions or limited your options

You may request confidentiality.

Names can be withheld when materials are compiled.

WHY SHOULD I HELP?

For generations, parents relied on midwives to practice birth in alignment with conscience.

When families begin to feel they must choose between medical cooperation and religious conviction, that becomes a federal issue.

If that line has touched your family, we need to hear from you now!

HOW TO HELP

SHARE THIS MESSAGE, PLEASE! Talk to newlyweds, young couples, and pregnant women.

Send your account by private message or email to cardinalbirth@gmail.com

If protection is going to exist, leaders must see the reality.

PRESERVE MIDWIFERY AS A HERITAGE *The midwives feared God* Help us stop the eradication of the American midwife. For more than a century, as licensure systems and medical regulation expanded, traditional and community midwives were pushed out. Authority moved from families to institutions. Independent care was labeled unsafe, unrecognized, or illegal. What had existed for generations was replaced by monopoly control. Families lost options. Midwives lost the ability to practice. Communities lost local care. And it kept happening because almost nobody had the resources to fight back. Until now. We are building national defense at the highest levels. Federal briefings have been delivered in Washington. Preparation is underway for the Religious Liberty Commission. Attorneys, physicians, and policy experts meet weekly to construct lasting protection. Birth Freedom language has already been introduced in Pennsylvania and Florida, with more states in development. This is the moment people waited for. Real strategy. Real access. Real opportunity to interrupt the cycle. But access to those rooms requires funding. Travel. Legal work. Drafting. Research. National coordination. Much of the burden has fallen on a handful of people investing personal money while still serving families every day. That cannot carry a national movement. If a midwife ever served you, helped you, or protected your right to choose, now you can help protect hers. Five dollars is not small. When many people give, it proves public backing and keeps experts at the table long enough to win. Your donation funds constitutional strategy, legislation, federal advocacy, and documentation of professional targeting across the country. This is how the eradication ends. Stand with the midwives who stood with you. SOURCE: HERE .

WHAT I REALLY THINK

They don’t want you having your baby at home. And this affects future generations, so it affects our children’s children.

They’re getting rid of midwifery — and we need to fight back!

This Preserve PA Midwifery campaign on GiveSendGo is vital. It is a literal grassroots defense of traditional midwifery in Pennsylvania that reaches out to all states.

Both regulatory pressures and threats to unlicensed or non-nurse midwives are trying to push out midwifery. Abby’s fundraiser empowers community-supported birth options, preserving women’s autonomy in choosing holistic, low-intervention care outside the medical establishment.

In an era of increasing state oversight and medical monopolization of birth, Abby’s efforts safeguard cultural heritage, rural access, and personal freedoms in maternity care.

This isn’t just about one fundraiser; it’s a stand against overreach that could erase time-honored birthing wisdom.

Every contribution helps protect choice, diversity in healthcare, and the fundamental right to birth on one’s own terms. We must take a stand!

Thank you for caring, sharing, and giving as you are able.

Let Us Pray

Dear Lord God,

Bless our children, preserve the right to a midwife birth, and protect Abby and others who are fighting to save this right for future generations! And thank You for blessing her with such fight!

Protect our midwives, because this is where the right to life and liberty begins — with a newborn baby. Help others to see the severity and the threat, dear Lord, and help Abby fight for this huge threat to our pregnant Moms and newborn babies.

Lord, I need You. We all need Your protection and guidance — thank You for keeping our eyes aware of the ongoings that want to further squelch our choices. Thank you for my eyes that see, and my ears that are open. Help me to keep tuned in to preserve the things that I take for granted, even if they don’t directly affect me!

Lead and guide me. Because I need You more than ever.

In Jesus’ Name,

Amen.

