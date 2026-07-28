The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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James's avatar
James
1d

Let me share something very important I learned from my mentors many years ago.

Let me undergird it with this:

We are fighting the same battles that our founders fought. In essence, we are fighting the battle for personal liberty all over again.

With these exemptions, you are fighting in the enemy arena by their rules. An exemption is not necessarily constitutional in any way. It is a legal and temporary solution. The lawful and constitutional solution had already been settled.

This all due to decades of subversion. Again, subversion is a contrived ideological change in perception. The damage has been done.

The elites behind these threats to our way of life Already know exactly what your going to do. We performed this same idea in Counter Insurgency operations. Provide a threat/stimulus and the response is normally already planned.

If you want to or must keep your children in public school, then the exemption might be a temporary solution. However, for the sake of our childrens future, don’t let that be the solution. It’s not!

We already have a God given and Constitutional right to decide both what can be done to our children and what can done in our schools. The problem is, we’ve stopped enforcing our rights and constitutional standards. School boards have no authority over you or your children.

I’ve had this battle in the schools and while they tried to ignore us, they couldn’t. Our county took the same position but finally relented due our stand and the threat of being ousted rather roughly.

Subversion had turned most Americans into powder-puffs. That’s not God’s plan. We are at war for the heart and soul of this nation on many fronts. On most fronts, sadly we are losing rather quickly at this point. Why? Because we have succumbed to successful subversion campaigns, putting our faith in election and agencies which have done nothing but erode our way of life.

Creating more legislation just creates room for more arguments, repetitively over and over. We settled this argument in 1776 and made it law in 1787. Our generation must return to our roots or suffer even greater loss.

I pray that God will awaken many of you to stand up and refuse the line! An old military adage. God is on the side of the righteous and we can prevail if we have the courage to do so.

Take back your local schools or remove your children from them. Your choice. Our future depends on it.

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1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
Tov Klein's avatar
Tov Klein
1d

Absolutely correct! The power lies with we the people! However this must be recognized by many and prepared as peacefully as possible to stand up en masse!

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