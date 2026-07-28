SB 5128: Guaranteeing Religious Accommodation in Childhood Education (GRACE) Act

Here’s an email I recently received, right on the heels of my article on Atty. Aaron Siri’s fight with NY state on removing religious exemptions for childhood vaccines from the Amish:

I really enjoyed reading all of your feedback in the comments section. You know how bad things are getting, with a great suggestion by James Bolton on fighting at the local School Board level. 👌🏻

And here’s another way to fight back, at the state level.

The Email

Throughout the US, there have been cases of schools and educational agencies refusing to acknowledge or allow religious exemptions to vaccination requirements. The recently introduced bill, US Senate 5128, is a bill that would cut off federal education funding to schools and agencies that refuse to grant these exemptions from vaccination requirements. This funding restriction mechanism would pressure institutions at all levels to allow or adopt exemption pathways. The bill would strengthen health freedom by ensuring that religious and conscience-based vaccination exemptions cannot be used as grounds to exclude students from federally-funded schools. As such, we strongly support this bill, but we need your help to get it passed—we strongly urge you to send an email to your senators today expressing support for the bill. The MAHA Action legislative tracker makes emailing your lawmakers simple. Just click on the button below, enter your information on the right side of the webpage, and click “Send Message”! It takes less than 1 minute to make a real impact and make your voice heard. Bill Summary + Why This Matters: US S 5128 Bill Summary US S 5128 prohibits the award of federal education funds to schools and educational agencies that do not permit religious exemptions to vaccination requirements. The bill applies a funding restriction mechanism to enforce institutional acceptance of religious exemptions across all educational levels receiving federal dollars. This legislation directly addresses vaccine mandate policies by creating a financial incentive for schools to adopt exemption pathways based on religious belief. The bill was introduced in the 119th Congress and is currently in committee. WHY THIS MATTERS Why MAHA Action™ Supports This Bill MAHA strongly supports this bill because it advances health freedom and patient autonomy by protecting individuals and families from one-size-fits-all medical mandates. The bill recognizes that personal medical decisions, including vaccination choices informed by deeply held religious beliefs, should remain with individuals and families rather than be imposed as a condition of accessing education. By conditioning federal funding on schools’ willingness to honor religious exemptions, S 5128 removes barriers that have prevented parents from exercising choice aligned with their values and health convictions. This approach respects the principle that government should not coerce medical interventions and aligns with MAHA’s core commitment to health freedom over regulatory mandate. The bill empowers families to make medical decisions according to their conscience while maintaining access to public education. Email Your Senators Now If you know of a MAHA bill in your area that should be addressed, please submit the bill number to legislation@mahaaction.org so we can add it to the website ASAP!

Senate Bill 5128

Several U.S. states have eliminated religious exemptions for school vaccination requirements.

California removed both personal belief and religious exemptions in 2015, New York did so in 2019 following a measles outbreak, Maine ended religious and philosophical exemptions around 2021, and Connecticut repealed its religious exemption in 2021 (with limited grandfathering for existing students).

These policies mean public (and often private) schools in those states accept only medical exemptions.

Details are tracked by the National Conference of State Legislatures HERE.

In response to these state-level restrictions, U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) from Utah introduced Senate Bill 5128 (S.5128) in the 119th Congress on July 23, 2026.

Page link: HERE.

The bill, also known as the Guaranteeing Religious Accommodation in Childhood Education (GRACE) Act, aims to protect religious freedom in education by tying federal funding to the availability of religious vaccine exemptions.

The official S.5128 page is available HERE.

S.5128 prohibits the award of federal education funds to any educational institutions or agencies that do not allow religious exemptions to vaccination requirements. It further prevents schools from requiring additional documentation or information from families seeking such exemptions.

It is cosponsored by Senator Tommy Tuberville from Alabama.

Link: HERE.

And it was introduced in the House by Rep. Greg Steube, the measure seeks to ensure that federal tax dollars do not support policies that override First Amendment religious protections.

Link: HERE.

More information: HERE.

In Summary

Supporters argue the bill addresses discrimination against religious families in states that have eliminated non-medical exemptions, where children have been barred from public schools solely due to sincerely held beliefs.

Critics of current state policies note that thousands of students have faced exclusion, forced homeschooling, or relocation. The legislation emphasizes parental rights and religious liberty over mandatory vaccination as a condition of education funding.

As of late July 2026, the full official bill text remains pending publication on Congress.gov, though key provisions have been outlined by the sponsor. The bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. Ongoing developments can be followed directly at HERE.

State Laws

California, Connecticut, Maine, and New York are the primary states where public schools (and generally private schools/childcare) no longer accept religious exemptions from required immunizations for school entry.

These changes were made by state law, and only medical exemptions are permitted (with limited grandfathering for previously granted exemptions in some cases). See more HERE.





Key Details by State

California : Eliminated personal belief and religious exemptions in 2015 (SB 277) after a measles outbreak. Only medical exemptions are allowed.

See HERE.

New York : Eliminated the religious exemption in 2019 amid a major measles outbreak concentrated in certain communities. Only medical exemptions are allowed. (There has been ongoing litigation and recent Supreme Court activity signaling possible future review.) See HERE.

Maine : Removed religious and philosophical exemptions (effective around 2021). Prior exemptions may be honored under certain conditions for continuing students. Only medical exemptions for new cases. See HERE.

Connecticut: Removed the religious exemption in 2021. Students with a valid exemption on file before the law’s effective date (around April 2021) may keep it through 12th grade; new religious exemptions are not accepted. See HERE.



Other Notes on Related States

Mississippi : Long allowed only medical exemptions (historically among the strictest). A 2023 federal court order required it to allow religious exemptions; the state now processes them (with an educational video requirement at a county health department). Rates of exemptions have risen since then. See HERE.

West Virginia: Statute has long permitted only medical exemptions. In 2025 the governor issued an executive order directing religious (and related) exemptions, and some processing has occurred, but the state Board of Education has directed county boards not to accept them pending further court guidance. Litigation continues in the state Supreme Court (as of 2026 reports), creating uncertainty—public schools have been directed to require vaccination with only medical exemptions in some recent guidance. See HERE.



The large majority of other states allow religious exemptions (sometimes with documentation, notarization, or educational requirements), and many also allow broader personal/philosophical ones. See HERE for more.



WHAT I REALLY THINK

They try to close in on religious freedom, and very few people fight back. So when I see these efforts made by people who care AND are in a position to do something about it at a federal level (that punishes states who penalize religious freedom), I think it’s a good cause.

Maybe by signing some of these petitions or writing our Senators, we put our names on a hate list where the government can target us for quarantine or beheading.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: they probably already did that when I bought my last Bible. And I’m ready to stand my ground in the Name of Jesus, and gain a better standing with God over a better standing with man.

So I’ve already defined myself. I just have to stick with who I am.

And the most beautiful thing of all? No one can take away my free will and my eternity with God.

So nothing else really matters. Not in comparison.

Let Us Pray

🙏

Holy Father Gid,

Keep lighting my way and continue guiding my path!

No matter where things lead, no matter any troubles or inconveniences, my only path is with You.

Help me to keep others on their paths, to enable them to light their way, to trust in Your ability to open the doors that need to be opened, and to close the ones that need to close— even if they spam in our faces.

Help us to shake the sand off our sandals, to remain focused on You. When we feel our feet sinking on the storms of life, help us keep our eyes on only You!

In the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

🙏

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